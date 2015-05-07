Aftermath in Nepal
Nepal army personnel and earthquake survivors search for belongings at a collapsed house in Sankhu on the outsmore
An earthquake survivor searches for belongings in a collapsed house in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, more
A boy in mourning for a family member rescues a CD from his home destroyed by the April 25 earthquake in Bhaktmore
The body of a Nepalese guide, recovered by the Israeli army's National Rescue Unit from the Himalaya mountainsmore
Earthquake survivors clear debris from a collapsed house in Sankhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 6, 2015.more
Nepali military personnel sit next to a body trapped inside a collapsed building after the April 25 earthquakemore
Displaced earthquake victims line up during a food and distribution at an open ground, in Kathmandu, May 4, 20more
Trees damaged by last week's earthquake in the Himalaya mountains are seen near Dhunche, Nepal, May 3, 2015. more
Basanta Mali, 23, a survivor, stands inside his collapsed house during a prayer meeting for his family membersmore
Earthquake survivors gather next to their makeshift shelters, near collapsed houses in Sankhu, on the outskirtmore
Earthquake survivors search for their belongings from collapsed houses in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandmore
A local resident walks past notices for help on the walls of a temple after the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 4more
An earthquake victim carries water bottle after filling it from a tank at a camp for displaced people, in Kathmore
An earthquake survivor run past collapsed houses in Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 5, 2015. REUTERmore
An earthquake victim asks a policeman to give her relief materials at a village in Sindhupalchowk, May 3, 2015more
Local residents clear the rubble from their homes which were destroyed by the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 4, more
Engineers examine power lines brought down by the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
People carry their belongings recovered from a collapsed house at Sankhu, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, May 6more
A displaced earthquake victim carries food and water after collecting them from a distribution center at an opmore
Local residents clean their bodies next to their homes which were destroyed by the earthquake in Bhaktapur, Mamore
A woman looks out of her damaged house following Saturday's earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danimore
An aerial view of houses damaged by Saturday's earthquake is seen in Nuwakot, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddmore
Photos of the earthquake survivors are displayed on a notice board inside the Army hospital in Kathmandu, May more
A man stands at an entrance of a shophouse next to a collapsed house following Saturday's earthquake at Sankhumore
Earthquake survivor Krishna Kumari Khadka, 24, is rescued by joint rescue team members from Norway, France andmore
A man walks along the street near a collapsed house following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmandu, May 1, 2015.more
A woman carries a mattress recovered from her collapsed house following Saturday's earthquake at Sankhu, outskmore
Khom Bahadur Mizar, 48, an earthquake survivor, lies down on a makeshift ward at the Army hospital in Kathmandmore
A man inspects a giant bell at the site of a collapsed Hindu temple, following Saturday's earthquake in Kathmamore
A picture of twin brothers is recovered from the site of a collapsed building following Saturday's earthquake more
Anita, 14, mourns next to her father's body after it was recovered by a rescue team from a collapsed building,more
Nepalese military personnel carry an earthquake victim on a stretcher after she arrives by helicopter from hermore
A man searches for his belongings amidst the rubble of a house which was collapsed after an earthquake at Bhakmore
Women cover their faces as funeral pyres burn at the Pashupathinath temple six days after a massive earthquakemore
Members of a rescue team from Hungary search for earthquake survivors under the debris of a collapsed buildingmore
Nepali relief personnel carrying relief material wait to board an Indian Air Force helicopter in Dhading, Aprimore
An aerial view of houses damaged by Saturday's earthquake is seen near Sirdibas, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Pemore
A man searches for his belongings inside his house, which was collapsed by an earthquake, at Bhaktapur, April more
Chij Maya Gurung, 35, (R) and her daughter Nita Gurung, 10, sit outside the Gorkha hospital after arriving by more
The hand of an earthquake victim in a body bag is seen after the body was recovered from a collapsed building more
Ann De Nada from Canada boards a helicopter, after being stranded for five days in a village cut off by road amore
Jamna Pariar, 22, is comforted by her son after she learnt about the death of her nine-day-old daughter at themore
A child sits on steps at the Pashupathinath temple as funeral pyres burn six days after a massive earthquake smore
A local villager removes debris from his damaged house following Saturday's earthquake in Arugat village, nearmore
Malati Jitri, 11, an earthquake survivor who was injured during Saturday's earthquake, lies on a bed at a hospmore
A body of a victim lies trapped in the debris after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nmore
Victims of Saturday's earthquake rest inside an Indian Air Force helicopter as they are evacuated from Trishulmore
A collapsed building is pictured after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitramore
An injured girl is carried by a Nepal Army personnel to a helicopter following Saturday's earthquake in Sindhumore
An aerial view of houses damaged by Saturday's earthquake is seen in Dhading, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Smore
Ropes weighted down with water bottles are used to apply traction to the legs of an injured girl after she framore
A woman carries belongings as she walks past a damaged car, in the aftermath of Saturday�s earthquake, in Kathmore
Relatives wait to cremate a man killed in Saturday's earthquake at Pashupathinath temple in Kathmandu, May 1, more
Residents clear debris as they look for their belongings from collapsed houses following the earthquake in Bhamore
Jenisha Nagarkati, 2, an earthquake survivor who was injured during the earthquake, lies on a bed next to her more
Members of a joint Swiss and French rescue operation work at the site of a collapsed building, following the emore
People with relief material react as an Indian Air Force helicopter prepares to take-off in a village affectedmore
Ganesh Giri, 36, mourns next to his wife�s body after it was recovered by the rescue team from a collapsed buimore
Residents and volunteers clear debris from a temple following the earthquake in Bhaktapur, May 1, 2015. REUTERmore
Ritu Rana, a four-year-old, from the remote Himalayan village of Simjung lies under an X-ray with a broken legmore
下一个
Children of Syria
The plight of children in a land torn apart by war.
Gangland, El Salvador
Inside the bloody rivalry between the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.
Sleeping volcano awakens
Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.
SpaceX Dragon test run
SpaceX tests a key emergency escape system on its Dragon spaceship.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.