Children of Syria
Children react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad neamore
An injured boy receives medical treatment in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes and smore
Syrian refugee children, mostly from Idlib, but who have been living in Jordan for over two years since fleeinmore
An internally displaced girl stands at the entrance of her tent in Rihaniyya camp, near the Syrian-Turkish bormore
Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bamore
The body of a dead child lies in a field hospital after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forcemore
An injured boy, accompanied by his father, waits inside a field hospital after what activists said were air stmore
A woman carrying a child reacts at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Symore
A picture lies amidst debris of collapsed buildings after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by formore
An injured girl lies inside a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes and shelling by forcesmore
Local resident Israa holds her sister Boutol as they make their way through rubble of damaged buildings in themore
Children that fled Yarmouk camp, now living inside an abandoned school where they seeked refuge, stand beside more
A woman holds the hands of a girl who survived what activists said was a surface-to-surface missile attack by more
A man reacts carrying a dead child after what activists said were airstrikes by warplanes loyal to Syria's Premore
An injured boy reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria'more
A boy carries bags of cotton candy for sale as he stands along a street in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib provmore
A man carries a child at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria'smore
An injured child reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syrimore
Residents fearing air strikes by the forces of Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, flee Idlib city after rebel more
A boy that fled Yarmouk camp, now living inside an abandoned school where they sought refuge, sits inside a mamore
A girl reacts at a site hit by what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile fired by forces of Syria's Pmore
Children walk beside a painted wall inside Jarmaq school in Yarmouk camp, April 14, 2015. The text on the wallmore
Residents inspect the damage from what activists said was due to shelling by warplanes loyal to Syria's presidmore
A family mourns the loss of their relatives to what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal tomore
A Syrian refugee boy from Idlib, who now lives in Jordan after his family fled the violence in Syria, sits in more
Syrian refugee children at the Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Smore
An injured boy waits inside a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes and shelling by forces more
