California's drought from above
A field of dead almond trees is seen next to a field of growing almond trees in Coalinga in the Central Valleymore
Reservoir banks that used to be underwater are seen at Millerton Lake, on the San Joaquin River, in Friant, Camore
Cows are seen at Harris Cattle Ranch in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California, United States May 6, 2015.more
A worker walks through farm fields in Los Banos, California, United States, May 5, 2015. California water regumore
The California Aqueduct and farm fields are seen in the Central Valley in Coalinga, California, United States more
A field of dead almond trees is seen in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California, United States May 6, 2015.more
Farm fields are seen in the Central Valley near Fresno, California, United States May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nimore
Cows are seen at Harris Cattle Ranch in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California, United States May 6, 2015.more
Farm fields are seen in the Central Valley near Fresno, California, United States May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nimore
Homes with swimming pools are seen in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Reservoir banks that used to be underwater are seen at Millerton Lake, on the top of the Friant Dam in Friant,more
A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California, April 13, 2015. The avemore
Boat docks that used to be at the edge of the water are seen at Millerton Lake, on the San Joaquin River, in Fmore
A canal runs through farm fields in Los Banos, California, United States May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fresno-Clovis Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility is seen next to farm fields in Fresno, California, Unitedmore
Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. California's cities and towns would be more
Water pours into a canal in Los Banos, California, United States May 5, 2015. The emergency regulations, whichmore
A person water skis on an artificial lake in Indio, April 13, 2015. California is entering its fourth year of more
An umbrella is seen painted on dry grass in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Homes with swimming pools and boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. Rmore
Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People play golf on a course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A water storage facility is seen near homes in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The Wet 'n Wild water park is seen in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Homes with swimming pools and boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. Rmore
A golf course is seen in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New home constructions are seen in Cathedral City, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The Jack Nicklaus private golf course is seen next to Lake Cahuilla in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucymore
People play golf on a course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Water flows into a lake on a golf course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A gardener works on a golf course in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Solar panels are seen in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A golf course is seen in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A home with a swimming pool is seen in La Quinta, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A cemetery is seen in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Homes with boathouses built around an artificial lake are seen in Indio, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholsomore
Swimming pools are seen behind homes in Palm Springs, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man looks for a golf ball in the desert next to a golf course in the Palm Springs area, April 13, 2015. REmore
A new home construction is seen in Cathedral City, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
