Tornadoes in Oklahoma City
Becky Braley reacts in front of the wreckage left behind after a tornado destroyed her in-laws' RV at the Roadmore
Bobby Chapman, 8, rides around with a branch in his tornado damaged neighborhood in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Mamore
A car is seen crushed beneath a fallen tree in a neighborhood that took a direct hit from a tornado in Oklahommore
Manya Hunt, 7, stands outside of her grandparents' house that suffered from tornado damage in Oklahoma City, Omore
Damon Braley carries his mother's dog Sammy, which he rescued from under the wreckage of his parents' RV, at tmore
Alan Phillips (L), Nsilo Hunter Jr. (C) , and their father Nsilo Hunter Sr. work to clean up fallen tree limbsmore
Gene Titus looks over the damage to his home in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Sharon Odom looks over what is left of her RV at the Roadrunner RV Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015more
A signage of a gas station that was damaged by a tornado is seen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTEmore
Jesus Morelos cleans up debris from a tornado that touched down in the Apollo Mobile Home Park in Oklahoma Citmore
Ruth Boone (L) and her husband Bill salvage what they can from their overturned RV at the Roadrunner RV Park imore
Preston Campbell surveys the damage from the roof of his father's home in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015.more
A resident of the Apollo Mobile Home Park surveys the damage to her home in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 201more
Katie Braley looks over what is left of her grandparents' RV at the Roadrunner RV Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahmore
Damon and Becky Braley, overjoyed to find Damon's parents' dog Sammy under the wreckage of his parents' RV, armore
The remains of a storage complex that was partially destroyed by a tornado is seen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma more
Jesus Morelos cleans up debris from a tornado that touched down in the Apollo Mobile Home Park in Oklahoma Citmore
A resident of the Apollo Mobile Home Park cleans up debris left behind after a tornado touched down in Oklahommore
Jarrod McGee attempts to get into his destroyed camper at the Roadrunner RV Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Mamore
Santiago Rodriguez cleans up debris around his home after a tornado touched down in the Apollo Mobile Home Parmore
A resident of a mobile home park watches as his friend tows away a fallen tree limb in Oklahoma City, Oklahomamore
Darla Titus looks through debris in her backyard the morning after a tornado in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7,more
A severely damaged home that took a direct hit from a tornado is seen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. more
