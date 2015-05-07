Tornadoes in Oklahoma City

Becky Braley reacts in front of the wreckage left behind after a tornado destroyed her in-laws' RV at the Roadmore

Becky Braley reacts in front of the wreckage left behind after a tornado destroyed her in-laws' RV at the Roadrunner RV Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. About a dozen people were injured by a series of tornadoes that touched down southwest of Oklahoma City, part of a storm system that flattened structures and caused severe flooding in several Great Plain states, officials said on Thursday. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Close