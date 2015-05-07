版本:
Humanitarian crisis in Yemen

A doctor attends to a newborn baby in a special care unit at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 7, 2015. A shortage of fuel has crippled hospitals and food supplies in recent weeks in Yemen, and the U.N.'s World Food Programme has said its fuel needs have leapt from 40,000 litres a month to 1 million litres. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A doctor attends to a newborn baby in a special care unit at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 7, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 5月 7日 星期四
A doctor attends to a newborn baby in a special care unit at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 7, 2015. A shortage of fuel has crippled hospitals and food supplies in recent weeks in Yemen, and the U.N.'s World Food Programme has said its fuel needs have leapt from 40,000 litres a month to 1 million litres. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy pulls containers of water after he filled them at a faucet, amid an acute shortage of clean drinking water in Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A boy pulls containers of water after he filled them at a faucet, amid an acute shortage of clean drinking water in Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 4月 20日 星期一
A boy pulls containers of water after he filled them at a faucet, amid an acute shortage of clean drinking water in Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People transport bags of grain while riding on the back of a pick-up truck near of a store in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People transport bags of grain while riding on the back of a pick-up truck near of a store in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
People transport bags of grain while riding on the back of a pick-up truck near of a store in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy searches for food amongst litter on a streetside in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A boy searches for food amongst litter on a streetside in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
A boy searches for food amongst litter on a streetside in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Cars line up at a petrol station in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Cars line up at a petrol station in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
Cars line up at a petrol station in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Red Cross staffers board a plane carrying a shipment of emergency medical aid at Sanaa airport April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Red Cross staffers board a plane carrying a shipment of emergency medical aid at Sanaa airport April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 11日 星期六
Red Cross staffers board a plane carrying a shipment of emergency medical aid at Sanaa airport April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People line up for foodstuff assistance coupons at a World Food Programme distribution center for people displaced by armed conflicts in northern Yemen, in Sanaa July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People line up for foodstuff assistance coupons at a World Food Programme distribution center for people displmore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 21日 星期一
People line up for foodstuff assistance coupons at a World Food Programme distribution center for people displaced by armed conflicts in northern Yemen, in Sanaa July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People collect water at a private well in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People collect water at a private well in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
People collect water at a private well in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy cries near the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A boy cries near the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 4月 4日 星期六
A boy cries near the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Motorcycles are seen in a queue at a petrol station in Sanaa April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Motorcycles are seen in a queue at a petrol station in Sanaa April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 4月 12日 星期日
Motorcycles are seen in a queue at a petrol station in Sanaa April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Red Cross staffers unload a shipment of emergency medical aid from a plane at Sanaa airport April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Red Cross staffers unload a shipment of emergency medical aid from a plane at Sanaa airport April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 11日 星期六
Red Cross staffers unload a shipment of emergency medical aid from a plane at Sanaa airport April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A photo frame and a purse hang on a wall of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa airport March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A photo frame and a purse hang on a wall of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa airport March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A photo frame and a purse hang on a wall of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa airport March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People gather on the wreckage of a house destroyed by an air strike in the Bait Rejal village west of Sanaa April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People gather on the wreckage of a house destroyed by an air strike in the Bait Rejal village west of Sanaa April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 7日 星期二
People gather on the wreckage of a house destroyed by an air strike in the Bait Rejal village west of Sanaa April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy transports containers of water at a private well as people store water in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A boy transports containers of water at a private well as people store water in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
A boy transports containers of water at a private well as people store water in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy sits at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A boy sits at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
A boy sits at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy looks as he stands by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport where foreigners are being evacuated from Yemen April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A boy looks as he stands by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport where foreigners are being evacuated from Yemen April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
A boy looks as he stands by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport where foreigners are being evacuated from Yemen April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man shows the damage inside his house after an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A man shows the damage inside his house after an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 4月 4日 星期六
A man shows the damage inside his house after an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy looks at the bloodstains on a vehicle which was used to transport victims near the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A boy looks at the bloodstains on a vehicle which was used to transport victims near the rubble of houses destmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 4日 星期六
A boy looks at the bloodstains on a vehicle which was used to transport victims near the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Boys sit on belongings at the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Boys sit on belongings at the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 4月 4日 星期六
Boys sit on belongings at the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
