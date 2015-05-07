Humanitarian crisis in Yemen
A doctor attends to a newborn baby in a special care unit at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 7, 2015. more
A boy pulls containers of water after he filled them at a faucet, amid an acute shortage of clean drinking watmore
People transport bags of grain while riding on the back of a pick-up truck near of a store in Sanaa April 8, 2more
A boy searches for food amongst litter on a streetside in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Cars line up at a petrol station in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Red Cross staffers board a plane carrying a shipment of emergency medical aid at Sanaa airport April 11, 2015.more
People line up for foodstuff assistance coupons at a World Food Programme distribution center for people displmore
People collect water at a private well in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy cries near the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa April 4, 2015more
Motorcycles are seen in a queue at a petrol station in Sanaa April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa Apmore
Red Cross staffers unload a shipment of emergency medical aid from a plane at Sanaa airport April 11, 2015. REmore
A photo frame and a purse hang on a wall of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa airport March 31, 20more
People gather on the wreckage of a house destroyed by an air strike in the Bait Rejal village west of Sanaa Apmore
A boy transports containers of water at a private well as people store water in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mmore
A boy sits at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalemore
A boy looks as he stands by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport where foreigners are being evacuatmore
A man shows the damage inside his house after an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa April 4, 2015. REUmore
A boy looks at the bloodstains on a vehicle which was used to transport victims near the rubble of houses destmore
Boys sit on belongings at the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa Aprimore
