Shrinking Lake Mead
The depleted water level caused by a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen on Lake Mead imore
The effect of a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen at a marina on Lake Mead in Nevada more
James Spears takes his 1964 German built Amphicar for a drive on Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. A prolonged more
People take photos near Hoover Dam with low water levels of Lake Mead on the Nevada and Arizona border April 1more
Low water levels of Lake Mead is seen near the Hoover Dam on the Nevada and Arizona border April 11, 2015. REUmore
The effect of a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen on a marina on Lake Mead in Nevada more
The water level from Lake Mead is shown from the Arizona side of the Hoover Dam as a prolonged drought affectsmore
Freshwater carp come to the surface looking for food in the shallow waters of Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015.more
James Spear drives his German build 1964 Anphicar onto a boat launch and out of Lake Mead in Nevada as he takemore
The effect of a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen at a marina on Lake Mead in Nevada more
The effect of a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen at a marina on Lake Mead in Nevada more
The effect of a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen at Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015.more
The effect of a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen at Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015.more
People pose for pictures with Hoover Dam with low water levels of Lake Mead seen in the background, on the Nevmore
The depleted water level caused by a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen on Lake Mead imore
Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam are seen in Nevada and Arizona, United States April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nichomore
下一个
Humanitarian crisis in Yemen
Scarce food, water and fuel have raised fears of a humanitarian disaster in Yemen.
California's drought from above
California is entering its fourth year of a severe drought.
Aftermath in Nepal
Reeling from the devastation following the Nepal earthquake.
Children of Syria
The plight of children in a land torn apart by war.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.