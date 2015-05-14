版本:
2015年 5月 14日 星期四

Philadelphia train derailment

Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Track workers and officials work at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Track workers and officials work at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Track workers and officials work at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Emergency personnel and members of the Philadelphia Fire Department investigate the scene of a train accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philadelphia Fire Department/Handout

Emergency personnel and members of the Philadelphia Fire Department investigate the scene of a train accident more

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Emergency personnel and members of the Philadelphia Fire Department investigate the scene of a train accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philadelphia Fire Department/Handout
Officials meet at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Officials meet at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
Officials meet at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect track damage from a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect track damage from a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect track damage from a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
NTSB IIC Mike Flanigon briefs Vice Chairman T. Bella Dinh-Zarr (R) on the scene of the Amtrak Train #188 Derailment in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB

NTSB IIC Mike Flanigon briefs Vice Chairman T. Bella Dinh-Zarr (R) on the scene of the Amtrak Train #188 Derailment in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
NTSB IIC Mike Flanigon briefs Vice Chairman T. Bella Dinh-Zarr (R) on the scene of the Amtrak Train #188 Derailment in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
NTSB investigator Mike Hiller obtains the locomotive event data recorder from an Amtrak train involved in an accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout

NTSB investigator Mike Hiller obtains the locomotive event data recorder from an Amtrak train involved in an accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
NTSB investigator Mike Hiller obtains the locomotive event data recorder from an Amtrak train involved in an accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A truck arrives with a new section of train track near at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A truck arrives with a new section of train track near at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
A truck arrives with a new section of train track near at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Neighborhood residents look on as workers use cranes and other heavy machinery after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Neighborhood residents look on as workers use cranes and other heavy machinery after an Amtrak passenger trainmore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Neighborhood residents look on as workers use cranes and other heavy machinery after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
NTSB officials on the scene of the Amtrak train #188 derailment in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout

NTSB officials on the scene of the Amtrak train #188 derailment in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
NTSB officials on the scene of the Amtrak train #188 derailment in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout
The NTSB Go Team arrives on the scene of the Amtrak train #188 derailment in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout

The NTSB Go Team arrives on the scene of the Amtrak train #188 derailment in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
The NTSB Go Team arrives on the scene of the Amtrak train #188 derailment in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout
Rescue workers work at the scene of the wreckage after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Rescue workers work at the scene of the wreckage after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Rescue workers work at the scene of the wreckage after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Officials work at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Officials work at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
Officials work at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Emergency personnel and members of the Philadelphia Fire Department investigate the scene of a train accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philadelphia Fire Department/Handout

Emergency personnel and members of the Philadelphia Fire Department investigate the scene of a train accident more

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Emergency personnel and members of the Philadelphia Fire Department investigate the scene of a train accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philadelphia Fire Department/Handout
Security officials survey the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Security officials survey the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
Security officials survey the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Rescue workers search for victims in the wreckage of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Rescue workers search for victims in the wreckage of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
Rescue workers search for victims in the wreckage of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A train lies on its side after an accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philadelphia Fire Department/Handout

A train lies on its side after an accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philadelphia Fire Department/Handout

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
A train lies on its side after an accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philadelphia Fire Department/Handout
Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter gives a hug to local resident Lori Dee Patterson the day after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter gives a hug to local resident Lori Dee Patterson the day after an Amtrak pasmore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter gives a hug to local resident Lori Dee Patterson the day after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Officials survey the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Officials survey the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
Officials survey the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Emergency workers survey the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency workers survey the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
Emergency workers survey the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A police officer creates a cordon at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A police officer creates a cordon at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
A police officer creates a cordon at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Commuters wait to board Greyhound bus en route to New York City, at the Union Station in Washington May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Commuters wait to board Greyhound bus en route to New York City, at the Union Station in Washington May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Commuters wait to board Greyhound bus en route to New York City, at the Union Station in Washington May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Officials survey the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Officials survey the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
Officials survey the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Workers prepare heavy machinery in response to a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Workers prepare heavy machinery in response to a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
Workers prepare heavy machinery in response to a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
One of the cars of a derailed Amtrak train sits tilted off the tracks in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

One of the cars of a derailed Amtrak train sits tilted off the tracks in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
One of the cars of a derailed Amtrak train sits tilted off the tracks in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An Amtrak Police vehicle drives away from one of the cars of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. Authorities said they had no idea what caused the train wreck, which left some demolished rail cars strewn upside down and on their sides in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood along the Delaware River. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An Amtrak Police vehicle drives away from one of the cars of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvmore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
An Amtrak Police vehicle drives away from one of the cars of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. Authorities said they had no idea what caused the train wreck, which left some demolished rail cars strewn upside down and on their sides in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood along the Delaware River. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A worker gestures as a large crane arrives to help with the aftermath of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A worker gestures as a large crane arrives to help with the aftermath of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
A worker gestures as a large crane arrives to help with the aftermath of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rescue workers survey the wreckage after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Rescue workers survey the wreckage after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
Rescue workers survey the wreckage after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Emergency responders gather following an Amtrak train derailment in the Frankfort section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 12, 2015.REUTERS/David Parrott

Emergency responders gather following an Amtrak train derailment in the Frankfort section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 12, 2015.REUTERS/David Parrott

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
Emergency responders gather following an Amtrak train derailment in the Frankfort section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 12, 2015.REUTERS/David Parrott
Rescue workers survey the wreckage after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Rescue workers survey the wreckage after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
Rescue workers survey the wreckage after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
