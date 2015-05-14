Philadelphia train derailment
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/more
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERSmore
Track workers and officials work at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 14, 2015. REUTERSmore
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERSmore
Emergency personnel and members of the Philadelphia Fire Department investigate the scene of a train accident more
Officials meet at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mikemore
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect track damage from a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May more
NTSB IIC Mike Flanigon briefs Vice Chairman T. Bella Dinh-Zarr (R) on the scene of the Amtrak Train #188 Deraimore
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/more
NTSB investigator Mike Hiller obtains the locomotive event data recorder from an Amtrak train involved in an amore
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/more
A truck arrives with a new section of train track near at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia,more
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/more
Neighborhood residents look on as workers use cranes and other heavy machinery after an Amtrak passenger trainmore
NTSB officials on the scene of the Amtrak train #188 derailment in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB/Hamore
The NTSB Go Team arrives on the scene of the Amtrak train #188 derailment in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTEmore
Rescue workers work at the scene of the wreckage after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, Maymore
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lmore
Officials work at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mikmore
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 20more
Emergency personnel and members of the Philadelphia Fire Department investigate the scene of a train accident more
Security officials survey the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUmore
Rescue workers search for victims in the wreckage of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Maymore
A train lies on its side after an accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philadelphia Fire Departmenmore
Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter gives a hug to local resident Lori Dee Patterson the day after an Amtrak pasmore
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 20more
Officials survey the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike more
Emergency workers survey the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REmore
A police officer creates a cordon at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13,more
Commuters wait to board Greyhound bus en route to New York City, at the Union Station in Washington May 13, 20more
Officials survey the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike more
Workers prepare heavy machinery in response to a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2more
One of the cars of a derailed Amtrak train sits tilted off the tracks in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 20more
An Amtrak Police vehicle drives away from one of the cars of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvmore
A worker gestures as a large crane arrives to help with the aftermath of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphmore
Rescue workers survey the wreckage after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May more
Emergency responders gather following an Amtrak train derailment in the Frankfort section of Philadelphia, Penmore
Rescue workers survey the wreckage after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May more
下一个
Burundi on the brink
An attempted coup fails, a day after reports that the army sacked President Nkurunziza for seeking a third term in office.
Second major quake rocks Nepal
Reeling from the devastation following the Nepal earthquake.
Celebration in Burundi
Crowds of people streamed onto the streets of Burundi's capital, cheering and singing, after an army general said he had sacked President Nkurunziza.
Police woman under mob attack
A female police officer is beaten and stoned by a crowd in Burundi before being handed back to police.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.