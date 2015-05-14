Kurds take on Islamic State
Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck after Kurdish People's Protectionmore
A Kurdish People's Protection Units fighter walks amid debris around damaged silos of Aliya village after theymore
A Kurdish People's Protection Units fighter stands atop of a burnt tank that belonged to Islamic State fightermore
A damaged vehicle that belonged to Islamic State fighters is seen in Aliya village May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi more
A Kurdish fighter takes his position on the ground with his weapon during clashes with Islamic State fighters more
A Kurdish fighter looks at a position controlled by Islamic State fighters after it was targeted with YPG artimore
Kurdish fighters clean their weapons inside a safehouse May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units mans an anti-aircraft weapon mounted on a pick-up trmore
Female Kurdish People's Protection Units fighters walk at silos of Aliya village after reportedly taking contrmore
Kurdish fighters stand near pick-up trucks mounted with anti-aircraft weapons and rocket launchers March 17, 2more
Kurdish fighters inspect belongings of Islamic State fighters in Aliya village May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish fighters stand over a trench with what they said was a body of an Islamic State fighter May 8, 2015. more
Kurdish fighters gather weapons they captured from Islamic State fighters during clashes April 26, 2015. REUTEmore
Kurdish fighters walk amid debris near damaged silos of Aliya village May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Foreign fighters who joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units carry their weapons as they head towards themore
Kurdish fighters stand near what they said were bodies of Islamic State fighters after an operation to take comore
Kurdish fighters sit behind sandbags as they monitor the movements of Islamic State fighters at the frontline more
Kurdish fighter carry blankets and provisions as they head towards their position near the frontline April 25,more
