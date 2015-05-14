版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 5月 15日 星期五 03:26 BJT

Kurds take on Islamic State

Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck after Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters said they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck after Kurdish People's Protectionmore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck after Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters said they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
1 / 18
A Kurdish People's Protection Units fighter walks amid debris around damaged silos of Aliya village after they say they retook control of the area from Islamic State May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish People's Protection Units fighter walks amid debris around damaged silos of Aliya village after theymore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
A Kurdish People's Protection Units fighter walks amid debris around damaged silos of Aliya village after they say they retook control of the area from Islamic State May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 18
A Kurdish People's Protection Units fighter stands atop of a burnt tank that belonged to Islamic State fighters in the Aliya village May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish People's Protection Units fighter stands atop of a burnt tank that belonged to Islamic State fightermore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
A Kurdish People's Protection Units fighter stands atop of a burnt tank that belonged to Islamic State fighters in the Aliya village May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
3 / 18
A damaged vehicle that belonged to Islamic State fighters is seen in Aliya village May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A damaged vehicle that belonged to Islamic State fighters is seen in Aliya village May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi more

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
A damaged vehicle that belonged to Islamic State fighters is seen in Aliya village May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
4 / 18
A Kurdish fighter takes his position on the ground with his weapon during clashes with Islamic State fighters January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish fighter takes his position on the ground with his weapon during clashes with Islamic State fighters more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A Kurdish fighter takes his position on the ground with his weapon during clashes with Islamic State fighters January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
5 / 18
A Kurdish fighter looks at a position controlled by Islamic State fighters after it was targeted with YPG artillery fire March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish fighter looks at a position controlled by Islamic State fighters after it was targeted with YPG artimore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
A Kurdish fighter looks at a position controlled by Islamic State fighters after it was targeted with YPG artillery fire March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
6 / 18
Kurdish fighters clean their weapons inside a safehouse May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters clean their weapons inside a safehouse May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2015年 5月 9日 星期六
Kurdish fighters clean their weapons inside a safehouse May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
7 / 18
A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units mans an anti-aircraft weapon mounted on a pick-up truck March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units mans an anti-aircraft weapon mounted on a pick-up trmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units mans an anti-aircraft weapon mounted on a pick-up truck March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
8 / 18
Female Kurdish People's Protection Units fighters walk at silos of Aliya village after reportedly taking control of the area from Islamic State May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Female Kurdish People's Protection Units fighters walk at silos of Aliya village after reportedly taking contrmore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Female Kurdish People's Protection Units fighters walk at silos of Aliya village after reportedly taking control of the area from Islamic State May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
9 / 18
Kurdish fighters stand near pick-up trucks mounted with anti-aircraft weapons and rocket launchers March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters stand near pick-up trucks mounted with anti-aircraft weapons and rocket launchers March 17, 2more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
Kurdish fighters stand near pick-up trucks mounted with anti-aircraft weapons and rocket launchers March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
10 / 18
Kurdish fighters inspect belongings of Islamic State fighters in Aliya village May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters inspect belongings of Islamic State fighters in Aliya village May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Kurdish fighters inspect belongings of Islamic State fighters in Aliya village May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
11 / 18
Kurdish fighters stand over a trench with what they said was a body of an Islamic State fighter May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters stand over a trench with what they said was a body of an Islamic State fighter May 8, 2015. more

Reuters / 2015年 5月 9日 星期六
Kurdish fighters stand over a trench with what they said was a body of an Islamic State fighter May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
12 / 18
Kurdish fighters gather weapons they captured from Islamic State fighters during clashes April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters gather weapons they captured from Islamic State fighters during clashes April 26, 2015. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 27日 星期一
Kurdish fighters gather weapons they captured from Islamic State fighters during clashes April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
13 / 18
Kurdish fighters walk amid debris near damaged silos of Aliya village May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters walk amid debris near damaged silos of Aliya village May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Kurdish fighters walk amid debris near damaged silos of Aliya village May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
14 / 18
Foreign fighters who joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units carry their weapons as they head towards the frontline March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Foreign fighters who joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units carry their weapons as they head towards themore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
Foreign fighters who joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units carry their weapons as they head towards the frontline March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
15 / 18
Kurdish fighters stand near what they said were bodies of Islamic State fighters after an operation to take control of an area May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters stand near what they said were bodies of Islamic State fighters after an operation to take comore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 9日 星期六
Kurdish fighters stand near what they said were bodies of Islamic State fighters after an operation to take control of an area May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
16 / 18
Kurdish fighters sit behind sandbags as they monitor the movements of Islamic State fighters at the frontline April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters sit behind sandbags as they monitor the movements of Islamic State fighters at the frontline more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 27日 星期一
Kurdish fighters sit behind sandbags as they monitor the movements of Islamic State fighters at the frontline April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
17 / 18
Kurdish fighter carry blankets and provisions as they head towards their position near the frontline April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighter carry blankets and provisions as they head towards their position near the frontline April 25,more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 27日 星期一
Kurdish fighter carry blankets and provisions as they head towards their position near the frontline April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2015年 5月 15日
Picking up the pieces in Nepal

Picking up the pieces in Nepal

Earthquake survivors turn to rebuilding their homes and their lives.

2015年 5月 14日
Philadelphia train derailment

Philadelphia train derailment

An Amtrak passenger train with more than 200 passengers on board derails in north Philadelphia.

2015年 5月 14日
Burundi on the brink

Burundi on the brink

An attempted coup fails, a day after reports that the army sacked President Nkurunziza for seeking a third term in office.

2015年 5月 14日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐