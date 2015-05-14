Burundi on the brink
Protesters, who are against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, gesture in front omore
Policemen clash with protesters near a parliament building in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Major General Godefroid Niyombare (C) arrives at the Radio Publique Africaine (RPA) broadcasting studios to admore
A man gestures as he celebrates in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Policemen clash with protesters near a parliament building in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man holds a riot police shield as he celebrates in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People greet soldiers as they celebrate in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man celebrates in a street in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A female protester holds an ax during a protest against Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to rumore
Protesters gesture in front of a barricade in Bujumbura, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester stands in front of a burned barricade during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tmore
Burundian soldiers patrol the streets atop a military vehicle as civilians celebrate in Bujumbura, May 13, 201more
Protesters carry a Burundi flag during a protest Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A policeman walks in front of burned barricade during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomamore
A masked protestor walks during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protestor gestures in front of policemen during a protest in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12,more
Protesters attack a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumore
Protesters drag a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbmore
Protesters gesture near female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumore
A policeman tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhmore
