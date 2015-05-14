版本:
Burundi on the brink

Protesters, who are against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, gesture in front of a burning barricade in Bujumbura, Burundi May 14, 2015. The head of Burundi's army said on Thursday that an attempted coup had failed and forces loyal to Nkurunziza were in control, a day after another general said he had sacked Nkurunziza for seeking an unconstitutional third term in office. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Protesters, who are against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, gesture in front of a burning barricade in Bujumbura, Burundi May 14, 2015. The head of Burundi's army said on Thursday that an attempted coup had failed and forces loyal to Nkurunziza were in control, a day after another general said he had sacked Nkurunziza for seeking an unconstitutional third term in office. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Policemen clash with protesters near a parliament building in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
Policemen clash with protesters near a parliament building in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Major General Godefroid Niyombare (C) arrives at the Radio Publique Africaine (RPA) broadcasting studios to address the nation in the capital Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. The Burundian general said on Wednesday he had deposed President Pierre Nkurunziza for seeking an unconstitutional third term in office and was forming a transitional government, after more than two weeks of protests against the election bid. But as cheering crowds streamed onto the streets of Bujumbura, sporadic gunfire was heard in the centre of the capital, and it was not immediately clear how much support Niyombare had. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Major General Godefroid Niyombare (C) arrives at the Radio Publique Africaine (RPA) broadcasting studios to address the nation in the capital Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. The Burundian general said on Wednesday he had deposed President Pierre Nkurunziza for seeking an unconstitutional third term in office and was forming a transitional government, after more than two weeks of protests against the election bid. But as cheering crowds streamed onto the streets of Bujumbura, sporadic gunfire was heard in the centre of the capital, and it was not immediately clear how much support Niyombare had. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana
A man gestures as he celebrates in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
A man gestures as he celebrates in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Policemen clash with protesters near a parliament building in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
Policemen clash with protesters near a parliament building in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man holds a riot police shield as he celebrates in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
A man holds a riot police shield as he celebrates in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People greet soldiers as they celebrate in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
People greet soldiers as they celebrate in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man celebrates in a street in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
A man celebrates in a street in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
People celebrate in a street in Bujumbura May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A female protester holds an ax during a protest against Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
A female protester holds an ax during a protest against Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters gesture in front of a barricade in Bujumbura, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Protesters gesture in front of a barricade in Bujumbura, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester stands in front of a burned barricade during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
A protester stands in front of a burned barricade during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Burundian soldiers patrol the streets atop a military vehicle as civilians celebrate in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日 星期四
Burundian soldiers patrol the streets atop a military vehicle as civilians celebrate in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana
Protesters carry a Burundi flag during a protest Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
Protesters carry a Burundi flag during a protest Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A policeman walks in front of burned barricade during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
A policeman walks in front of burned barricade during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A masked protestor walks during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
A masked protestor walks during a protest in Bujumbura, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protestor gestures in front of policemen during a protest in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 5月 12日 星期二
A protestor gestures in front of policemen during a protest in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters attack a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protestors opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the woman, who was later handed back to police. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 5月 12日 星期二
Protesters attack a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protestors opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the woman, who was later handed back to police. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters drag a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 5月 12日 星期二
Protesters drag a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters gesture near female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 5月 12日 星期二
Protesters gesture near female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A policeman tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 5月 12日 星期二
A policeman tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
