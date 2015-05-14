Picking up the pieces in Nepal
Women walk through debris in the early morning hours in Bhaktapur near Kathmandu, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERmore
Children line up to receive food, distributed by charity group Khalsa Aid to the survivors of the earthquakes,more
Makeshift shelters are seen through a helicopter after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesmore
A man feeds pigeons near the debris of a collapsed temple after the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 14, 201more
Border paramilitary policemen pick up a sign on the debris of their police station which was destroyed by a 7.more
A vendor sits on top of the debris of a collapsed temple as she sells green vegetables after the earthquake inmore
People line up to receive food, distributed by charity group Khalsa Aid to the survivors of the earthquakes, imore
An aerial view of collapsed and damaged houses at Sankhu outskirts of Kathmandu after the earthquake in Nepal more
Nepalese soldiers, carrying earthquake relief aid, board a helicopter at Charikot in Dolkha district, Nepal Mamore
A Nepalese military personnel walks past collapsed buildings after Tuesday's earthquake at Charikot Village, imore
A man offers prayers to the idol of the god Bhairab after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Namore
Nepal's military personnel carry the body of a person who died on a stretcher as they walk past collapsed builmore
A Nepalese military personnel walks inside a collapsed building after Tuesday's earthquake at Charikot Villagemore
A man reads a newspaper as he sits inside his shop near the debris of a collapsed temple after the earthquake more
Collapsed buildings are pictured after Tuesday's earthquake at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 20more
An earthquake victim is carried in a stretcher after being airlifted from Ramechhap District, at Tribhuvan Intmore
Relatives of an earthquake victim who died in Tuesday's earthquake cry as they see the body at Charikot Villagmore
A woman carries a bag as she walks on debris of collapsed houses, in the early morning hours in Bhaktapur nearmore
