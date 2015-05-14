Photos of the week
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town, Chile, May 10, 2015. Villarrica, located near the populmore
The hull on a boat that carried Rohingya migrants for three months is seen at Langkawi island, in the Malaysiamore
Palestinians place a red carpet between the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shemore
A policeman tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhmore
A protester wears grass around his face to obscure his identity during a protest against President Pierre Nkurmore
A giant 'Mother of the Motherland' monument, decorated with a symbolic wreath of red poppies, is seen at the Mmore
A rebel fighter from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' with blood on his forehead sits in a trench during what they said was anmore
Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck after Kurdish People's Protectionmore
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 20more
A man feeds pigeons near the debris of a collapsed temple after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 14, 2015. REUTmore
Fireworks explodes over Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedral seen on the background, during the Victory Day more
A woman cries inside her destroyed house in Kumanovo, Macedonia, May 11, 2015. Pero Ilievski Street looked on more
Migrants believed to be Rohingya rest inside a shelter after being rescued from boats at Lhoksukon in Indonesimore
People wearing period clothing dance in St James's Park on the final day of the 70th anniversary Victory in Eumore
Charles Athrom, 7 sits in front of his destroyed home after a tornado swept through the area the previous nighmore
Spanish runner Francisco Contreras, 77, known as "Super Paco", runs as he participates in the XVIII 101km intemore
A student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college prepares backstage before a dress rehearsal of a performancmore
Cast member Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Furmore
Residents walk on a muddy road next to vehicles pushed up to a wall by floodwater, after heavy rainfall hit Yumore
An aerial view taken from a sea plane shows Swiss pilot and original Jetman Yves Rossy (front) and Vince Reffemore
Seals dressed in military uniforms swim during a show marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Twomore
Deserted grain silos are seen in front of the snowcapped Mount Olympus near the town of Larissa in Thessaly remore
An immigrant from Mali rests at the Greek-Macedonian border before an attempt to flee to Macedonia May 13, 201more
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis arrives on a motorbike at Maximos Mansion to attend a governmental meemore
Residents inspect a damaged site after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria'more
下一个
Picking up the pieces in Nepal
Earthquake survivors turn to rebuilding their homes and their lives.
Philadelphia train derailment
An Amtrak passenger train with more than 200 passengers on board derails in north Philadelphia.
Burundi on the brink
An attempted coup fails, a day after reports that the army sacked President Nkurunziza for seeking a third term in office.
Second major quake rocks Nepal
Reeling from the devastation following the Nepal earthquake.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.