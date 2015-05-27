Migrant dinghy crossing
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing on a dingy a part of the south-eamore
Abandoned dinghies with life vests are seen at the port of the island of Kos, Greece early May 27, 2015. REUTmore
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegmore
A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan immigrants lands at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part more
Syrian refugees on an overcrowded dinghy land on the Greek island of Kos after crossing part of the Aegean Seamore
A Syrian refugee prays on the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Kos on a dinghy boat early May 26, 2more
A Syrian refugee woman talks a 'selfie' picture as she walks on the beach after arriving on the Greek island omore
Syrian refugee Jaffe, 7 months, is held by her mother Nada who sits on the back of a coast guard van next to hmore
A child's life jacket is seen on a beach after Syrian refugees on an overcrowded dinghy landed on the Greek ismore
A Syrian refugee boy wearing a life-vest celebrates after arriving on the Greek island of Kos early May 26, 20more
Syrian refugees on an overcrowded dinghy celebrate as they land on the Greek island of Kos after crossing partmore
Immigrants who arrived on dinghy boats from Turkey take photos on the Greek island of Kos May 26, 2015. REUTERmore
A Syrian refugee holds a toddler as he jumps off a dinghy boat early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A deflated dinghy boat, which was earlier used by immigrants to cross from Turkey to Greece, is seen on a beacmore
A Syrian refugee woman cries as she prays on the beach after arriving on Kos with her family on a dinghy boat,more
A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan and other immigrants is towed by a Greek coast guard patrol boat into the pormore
A Syrian refugee jumps off a dinghy boat on Kos early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Hundreds of newly arrived immigrants walk towards a temporary shelter shortly after crossing the Aegean Sea eamore
A group of Afghan and Syrian refugees walk towards the town of Kos after being rescued by Greek coast guard onmore
Immigrants from Afghanistan temporarily stay in a deserted hotel on Kos May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Immigrants staying in a deserted hotel on Kos look at newly arrived refugees, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behmore
Syrian refugees overcrowd a dinghy on the Aegean Sea as they try to cross from Turkey to Greece, early May 26,more
An Afghan immigrant celebrates after safely landing on a beach in a dinghy boat on Kos early May 26, 2015. REUmore
A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan immigrants is seen off the coast of the Greek island of Kos whille crossing amore
