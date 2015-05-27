版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 5月 27日 星期三 21:40 BJT

Migrant dinghy crossing

Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing on a dingy a part of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece, early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing on a dingy a part of the south-ea

Reuters / 2015年 5月 27日 星期三
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing on a dingy a part of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece, early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Abandoned dinghies with life vests are seen at the port of the island of Kos, Greece early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Abandoned dinghies with life vests are seen at the port of the island of Kos, Greece early May 27, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 5月 27日 星期三
Abandoned dinghies with life vests are seen at the port of the island of Kos, Greece early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aeg

Reuters / 2015年 5月 27日 星期三
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan immigrants lands at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan immigrants lands at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part

Reuters / 2015年 5月 27日 星期三
A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan immigrants lands at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees on an overcrowded dinghy land on the Greek island of Kos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees on an overcrowded dinghy land on the Greek island of Kos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea

Reuters / 2015年 5月 26日 星期二
Syrian refugees on an overcrowded dinghy land on the Greek island of Kos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee prays on the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Kos on a dinghy boat early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee prays on the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Kos on a dinghy boat early May 26, 2

Reuters / 2015年 5月 26日 星期二
A Syrian refugee prays on the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Kos on a dinghy boat early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee woman talks a 'selfie' picture as she walks on the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Kos with her family early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee woman talks a 'selfie' picture as she walks on the beach after arriving on the Greek island o

Reuters / 2015年 5月 26日 星期二
A Syrian refugee woman talks a 'selfie' picture as she walks on the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Kos with her family early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugee Jaffe, 7 months, is held by her mother Nada who sits on the back of a coast guard van next to her husband Ahmed (L) after been rescued by Greek coast guard May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugee Jaffe, 7 months, is held by her mother Nada who sits on the back of a coast guard van next to h

Reuters / 2015年 5月 26日 星期二
Syrian refugee Jaffe, 7 months, is held by her mother Nada who sits on the back of a coast guard van next to her husband Ahmed (L) after been rescued by Greek coast guard May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A child's life jacket is seen on a beach after Syrian refugees on an overcrowded dinghy landed on the Greek island of Kos early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A child's life jacket is seen on a beach after Syrian refugees on an overcrowded dinghy landed on the Greek is

Reuters / 2015年 5月 26日 星期二
A child's life jacket is seen on a beach after Syrian refugees on an overcrowded dinghy landed on the Greek island of Kos early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee boy wearing a life-vest celebrates after arriving on the Greek island of Kos early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee boy wearing a life-vest celebrates after arriving on the Greek island of Kos early May 26, 20

Reuters / 2015年 5月 26日 星期二
A Syrian refugee boy wearing a life-vest celebrates after arriving on the Greek island of Kos early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees on an overcrowded dinghy celebrate as they land on the Greek island of Kos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees on an overcrowded dinghy celebrate as they land on the Greek island of Kos after crossing part

Reuters / 2015年 5月 26日 星期二
Syrian refugees on an overcrowded dinghy celebrate as they land on the Greek island of Kos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Immigrants who arrived on dinghy boats from Turkey take photos on the Greek island of Kos May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Immigrants who arrived on dinghy boats from Turkey take photos on the Greek island of Kos May 26, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 5月 26日 星期二
Immigrants who arrived on dinghy boats from Turkey take photos on the Greek island of Kos May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee holds a toddler as he jumps off a dinghy boat early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee holds a toddler as he jumps off a dinghy boat early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 5月 26日 星期二
A Syrian refugee holds a toddler as he jumps off a dinghy boat early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A deflated dinghy boat, which was earlier used by immigrants to cross from Turkey to Greece, is seen on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A deflated dinghy boat, which was earlier used by immigrants to cross from Turkey to Greece, is seen on a beac

Reuters / 2015年 5月 26日 星期二
A deflated dinghy boat, which was earlier used by immigrants to cross from Turkey to Greece, is seen on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee woman cries as she prays on the beach after arriving on Kos with her family on a dinghy boat, early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee woman cries as she prays on the beach after arriving on Kos with her family on a dinghy boat,

Reuters / 2015年 5月 26日 星期二
A Syrian refugee woman cries as she prays on the beach after arriving on Kos with her family on a dinghy boat, early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan and other immigrants is towed by a Greek coast guard patrol boat into the port on Kos following a rescue operation early May 26,2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan and other immigrants is towed by a Greek coast guard patrol boat into the por

Reuters / 2015年 5月 26日 星期二
A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan and other immigrants is towed by a Greek coast guard patrol boat into the port on Kos following a rescue operation early May 26,2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee jumps off a dinghy boat on Kos early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee jumps off a dinghy boat on Kos early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 5月 26日 星期二
A Syrian refugee jumps off a dinghy boat on Kos early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Hundreds of newly arrived immigrants walk towards a temporary shelter shortly after crossing the Aegean Sea early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Hundreds of newly arrived immigrants walk towards a temporary shelter shortly after crossing the Aegean Sea ea

Reuters / 2015年 5月 26日 星期二
Hundreds of newly arrived immigrants walk towards a temporary shelter shortly after crossing the Aegean Sea early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A group of Afghan and Syrian refugees walk towards the town of Kos after being rescued by Greek coast guard on Kos early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A group of Afghan and Syrian refugees walk towards the town of Kos after being rescued by Greek coast guard on

Reuters / 2015年 5月 26日 星期二
A group of Afghan and Syrian refugees walk towards the town of Kos after being rescued by Greek coast guard on Kos early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Immigrants from Afghanistan temporarily stay in a deserted hotel on Kos May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Immigrants from Afghanistan temporarily stay in a deserted hotel on Kos May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 5月 26日 星期二
Immigrants from Afghanistan temporarily stay in a deserted hotel on Kos May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Immigrants staying in a deserted hotel on Kos look at newly arrived refugees, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Immigrants staying in a deserted hotel on Kos look at newly arrived refugees, May 26, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 5月 26日 星期二
Immigrants staying in a deserted hotel on Kos look at newly arrived refugees, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees overcrowd a dinghy on the Aegean Sea as they try to cross from Turkey to Greece, early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees overcrowd a dinghy on the Aegean Sea as they try to cross from Turkey to Greece, early May 26,

Reuters / 2015年 5月 26日 星期二
Syrian refugees overcrowd a dinghy on the Aegean Sea as they try to cross from Turkey to Greece, early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Afghan immigrant celebrates after safely landing on a beach in a dinghy boat on Kos early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Afghan immigrant celebrates after safely landing on a beach in a dinghy boat on Kos early May 26, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 5月 26日 星期二
An Afghan immigrant celebrates after safely landing on a beach in a dinghy boat on Kos early May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan immigrants is seen off the coast of the Greek island of Kos whille crossing a part of the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece early May 27, 2015. Despite the bad weather at least a dingy with over thirty migrants made the dangerous voyage to Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan immigrants is seen off the coast of the Greek island of Kos whille crossing a

Reuters / 2015年 5月 27日 星期三
A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan immigrants is seen off the coast of the Greek island of Kos whille crossing a part of the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece early May 27, 2015. Despite the bad weather at least a dingy with over thirty migrants made the dangerous voyage to Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
