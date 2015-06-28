Historic gay rights decision
Gay rights supporters celebrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-semore
Cherilyn Wilson, 26, (L) and Chelsea Kane, 26, display their fists, with the message "Love Wins" written on thmore
Supporters of gay marriage rally after the ruling, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
The White House is illuminated in rainbow colors after today's historic Supreme Court ruling legalizing gay mamore
Natalie Novoa, 38, (L) kisses her wife Eddie Daniels at a celebration rally after getting married in West Hollmore
Margaret Conway (L) is kissed by her wife Rea Carey after the ruling, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Terrence McNally and Thomas Kirdahy (C), Sarah Joseph (front 2nd R) and Katrina Council (R), Denise Niewinski more
Rodrigo Zamora (L) and Ashby Hardesty exit the New York City clerks office after their wedding in Manhattan inmore
John Williams (R) and Rodney Thomas from Tulsa, Oklahoma, kiss each other as they stand outside the Stonewall more
Stacy Wood, (L) and her wife Michele Barr leave San Francisco City Hall after getting married in San Franciscomore
Gay rights supporters celebrate outside the Supreme Court, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Supporters of gay marriage rally after the Supreme Court ruling, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Mark Pelekakis (R) and his husband Doug West, who are both from Los Angeles, kiss as they stand outside the Stmore
Men embrace as people celebrate inside the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York Junmore
Gay rights supporters celebrate outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim more
Three men celebrate outside the Stonewall Inn in New York, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Scotty Seidenglanz, 18, (R) and Noah Ulin, 20, attend a celebration rally in West Hollywood, California, Unitemore
Michael Lafayette, 54, (R) kisses his husband David Beck, 53, at a celebration rally in West Hollywood, Califomore
Sandy Lizarraga, (bottom, C), and a crowd of hundreds celebrate the United States Supreme Court's landmark decmore
Supporters of gay marriage rally after the ruling, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters of gay marriage wave the rainbow flag after the ruling, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Gay rights supporters celebrate outside the Supreme Court, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Men react together as they stand outside the Stonewall Inn in New York, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Beth Sherman (L) and her wife Karen Hawver (R) celebrate with their children Ben and Emma (C) the U.S. Suprememore
April DeBoer (2nd R) and her partner Jayne Rowse (2nd L) celebrate with their lawyers the U.S. Supreme Court'smore
