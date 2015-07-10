Photos of the week
A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pemore
A wild cow leaps over revelers into the bull ring after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festmore
United States forward Abby Wambach (20) celebrates with her wife Sarah Huffman after defeating Japan in the fimore
Rescue workers pull a man trapped by a sudden rise of water level during a heavy rainfall in the Lijiang Rivermore
Britain's Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Churmore
Susannah Mushatt Jones (seated), known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, locamore
A demonstrator wears "No" stickers (Oxi) during an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, July 3, more
A spectator takes a selfie with Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic after she won her match against Sloane Stmore
A Muslim woman cries near the coffin of her relative among the 136 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebremore
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascmore
A man carries an injured child found in the rubble after an Iraqi Sukhoi jet accidentally dropped a bomb in Nimore
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon car (3) crashes against the catch fence during the finish of themore
Workers walk along wires as they inspect newly-built electricity pylons above crop fields in Chuzhou, Anhui prmore
Palestinians wearing costumes perform to amuse children in front of a house, that witnesses said was destroyedmore
Diamond Trusty cries in grief over the death of her cousin, 7-year-old Amari Brown in Chicago, Illinois, Unitemore
Pope Francis is seen on a big screen as he arrives at the Catholic University in Quito, Ecuador, July 7, 2015.more
A pig's head hangs from a meat hook in a market in central Athens, Greece July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaugmore
A flamingo, which had its leg amputated, is pictured with its new prosthesis at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazmore
People watch the sun set from Lycabettus Hill in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An aerial view shows people traveling along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Ganmore
下一个
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.