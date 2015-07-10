版本:
中国
Photos of the week

A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 7月 7日 星期二
A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A wild cow leaps over revelers into the bull ring after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. One runner was gored in the run that lasted 2 minutes and 14 seconds, according to local media. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / 2015年 7月 8日 星期三
A wild cow leaps over revelers into the bull ring after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. One runner was gored in the run that lasted 2 minutes and 14 seconds, according to local media. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
United States forward Abby Wambach (20) celebrates with her wife Sarah Huffman after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. United States won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2015年 7月 6日 星期一
United States forward Abby Wambach (20) celebrates with her wife Sarah Huffman after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. United States won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
Rescue workers pull a man trapped by a sudden rise of water level during a heavy rainfall in the Lijiang River, Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 7月 3日 星期五
Rescue workers pull a man trapped by a sudden rise of water level during a heavy rainfall in the Lijiang River, Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 7月 6日 星期一
Britain's Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool
Susannah Mushatt Jones (seated), known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in the Brooklyn borough of New York, July 7, 2015. Jones, who has become the world's oldest living person, is the daughter of sharecroppers and granddaughter of slaves. Her 116th birthday was officially on Monday but celebrated today in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 7月 8日 星期三
Susannah Mushatt Jones (seated), known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in the Brooklyn borough of New York, July 7, 2015. Jones, who has become the world's oldest living person, is the daughter of sharecroppers and granddaughter of slaves. Her 116th birthday was officially on Monday but celebrated today in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A demonstrator wears "No" stickers (Oxi) during an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 7月 4日 星期六
A demonstrator wears "No" stickers (Oxi) during an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A spectator takes a selfie with Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic after she won her match against Sloane Stephens of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2015年 7月 4日 星期六
A spectator takes a selfie with Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic after she won her match against Sloane Stephens of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Muslim woman cries near the coffin of her relative among the 136 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre lined up for a joint burial in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 9, 2015. The bodies of the 136 recently identified victims of Srebrenica massacre will be transported to the memorial centre in Potocari where they will be buried on July 11, the anniversary of the massacre when Bosnian Serb forces slaughtered 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves in Europe's worst massacre since World War Two. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / 2015年 7月 9日 星期四
A Muslim woman cries near the coffin of her relative among the 136 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre lined up for a joint burial in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 9, 2015. The bodies of the 136 recently identified victims of Srebrenica massacre will be transported to the memorial centre in Potocari where they will be buried on July 11, the anniversary of the massacre when Bosnian Serb forces slaughtered 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves in Europe's worst massacre since World War Two. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2015年 7月 7日 星期二
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man carries an injured child found in the rubble after an Iraqi Sukhoi jet accidentally dropped a bomb in Ni'iriya district in Baghdad July 6, 2015. The Iraqi plane accidentally dropped the bomb on an eastern Baghdad neighborhood, police and residents said, killing at least five people and destroying several houses. The Sukhoi jet had been taking part in an air strike against Islamic State militants, Iraqi television said. One of its bombs failed to detach from the plane during the mission then fell as the plane was returning to base. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 7月 6日 星期一
A man carries an injured child found in the rubble after an Iraqi Sukhoi jet accidentally dropped a bomb in Ni'iriya district in Baghdad July 6, 2015. The Iraqi plane accidentally dropped the bomb on an eastern Baghdad neighborhood, police and residents said, killing at least five people and destroying several houses. The Sukhoi jet had been taking part in an air strike against Islamic State militants, Iraqi television said. One of its bombs failed to detach from the plane during the mission then fell as the plane was returning to base. REUTERS/Stringer
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon car (3) crashes against the catch fence during the finish of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway July 6, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2015年 7月 6日 星期一
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon car (3) crashes against the catch fence during the finish of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway July 6, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Workers walk along wires as they inspect newly-built electricity pylons above crop fields in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2015年 7月 9日 星期四
Workers walk along wires as they inspect newly-built electricity pylons above crop fields in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Palestinians wearing costumes perform to amuse children in front of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in the east of Gaza City July 8, 2015. The majority of children living in areas of Gaza hardest-hit during last year's conflict are showing signs of severe emotional distress and trauma, including frequent bed wetting and nightmares, a global children's charity said. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2015年 7月 9日 星期四
Palestinians wearing costumes perform to amuse children in front of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in the east of Gaza City July 8, 2015. The majority of children living in areas of Gaza hardest-hit during last year's conflict are showing signs of severe emotional distress and trauma, including frequent bed wetting and nightmares, a global children's charity said. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Diamond Trusty cries in grief over the death of her cousin, 7-year-old Amari Brown in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. Extra police patrols and long shifts were not enough to prevent nine deaths and about 50 injuries from gun violence in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, when homicides jump almost every year. Chicago, with 2.7 million people, is the most violent large city in the United States, with poverty, segregation, dozens of small street gangs, and a pervasive gun culture all contributing to the problem. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / 2015年 7月 7日 星期二
Diamond Trusty cries in grief over the death of her cousin, 7-year-old Amari Brown in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 5, 2015. Extra police patrols and long shifts were not enough to prevent nine deaths and about 50 injuries from gun violence in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, when homicides jump almost every year. Chicago, with 2.7 million people, is the most violent large city in the United States, with poverty, segregation, dozens of small street gangs, and a pervasive gun culture all contributing to the problem. REUTERS/Jim Young
Pope Francis is seen on a big screen as he arrives at the Catholic University in Quito, Ecuador, July 7, 2015. Pope Francis said protecting the planet was no longer a choice but a duty and called for a new "social justice" where access to the earth's resources would be based on equality instead of economic interests. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 7月 8日 星期三
Pope Francis is seen on a big screen as he arrives at the Catholic University in Quito, Ecuador, July 7, 2015. Pope Francis said protecting the planet was no longer a choice but a duty and called for a new "social justice" where access to the earth's resources would be based on equality instead of economic interests. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A pig's head hangs from a meat hook in a market in central Athens, Greece July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2015年 7月 8日 星期三
A pig's head hangs from a meat hook in a market in central Athens, Greece July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A flamingo, which had its leg amputated, is pictured with its new prosthesis at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. The Chilean flamingo was given a specially-made prosthesis after a fracture in the left leg resulted in the bottom portion of the leg needing to be amputated to prevent an infection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2015年 7月 3日 星期五
A flamingo, which had its leg amputated, is pictured with its new prosthesis at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. The Chilean flamingo was given a specially-made prosthesis after a fracture in the left leg resulted in the bottom portion of the leg needing to be amputated to prevent an infection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
People watch the sun set from Lycabettus Hill in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2015年 7月 8日 星期三
People watch the sun set from Lycabettus Hill in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An aerial view shows people traveling along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, July 5, 2015. The national geological Park, covering an area of 510 square km (197 square miles), is known for its colorful and special rock formations. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / 2015年 7月 6日 星期一
An aerial view shows people traveling along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, July 5, 2015. The national geological Park, covering an area of 510 square km (197 square miles), is known for its colorful and special rock formations. REUTERS/Sheng Li
