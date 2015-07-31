Pictures of the month: July
An Afghan boy plays on a merry-go-round on a hill top in Kabul July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Cyclists hang on to the back of a truck outside the capital Bujumbura, July 19, 2015, as the country awaits nemore
A pensioner is helped by a bank manager after collapsing while waiting along with dozens of other pensioners omore
A tattoo on the knuckles of a Klansman reads �Love� as he participates with members of the Nordic Order Knightmore
Tony Lyerly and his granddaughter Maraih Lyerly, 3, wait with others to buy "Go Set A Watchman" at Ol' Curiosimore
A tourist swims inside the Blue Cave of the island of Kastellorizo, Greece's easternmost island July 30, 2015.more
British comedian known as Lee Nelson (unseen) throws banknotes at FIFA President Sepp Blatter as he arrives fomore
Seven-year-old Barack Obama, named after U.S. President Barack Obama, walks at the Senator Obama primary schoomore
Women wearing face-kini masks lie on a beach to rest in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. A palmore
Britain's Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Churmore
United States forward Abby Wambach (20) celebrates with her wife Sarah Huffman after defeating Japan in the fimore
A wild cow leaps over revellers into the bull ring after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin fesmore
Participants of the World Congress of Santa Clauses 2015 take part in the annual swim at Bellevue beach, northmore
Kiran Bala, wife of Amarjit Kumar, a shopkeeper who was killed in a gunfight, weeps at her residence on the oumore
Afghan boy runs in shallow water for fun on the outskirts of Kabul city, Afghanistan July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmore
Family members and friends of victims gather in front of a "hedge of compassion", made of thousands of soft tomore
A girl plays as worshippers attend night prayers at Ahmet Hamdi Akseki Mosque in Ankara, Turkey July 14, 2015.more
An Orthodox Jewish assailant (C) stabs participants at an annual gay pride parade, wounding six, in Jerusalem,more
Former President George Bush is pictured with then Vice President Dick Cheney (L) and senior staff in the Presmore
Onlookers gather around the body of man in the streets of Bujumbura's Niyakabiga district on presidential elecmore
Migrants make their way across a fence near near train tracks as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in more
A flashlight illuminates a judicial worker as he shines a torch into an area of the tunnel connected to Altiplmore
Ali Mohammed al-Tawaari, a six-month-old malnourished boy, lies in a bed at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen July 28more
Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec, Canada, July 26, 2015. REUmore
Novak Djokovic of Serbia changes his shirt during his Men's Singles Final match against Roger Federer of Switzmore
A policewoman tries to stop a member of the All India Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the Congress party,more
Children play with adults near the entrance to Mount Sinai United Christian Church, where an Interfaith Prayermore
Diamond Trusty cries in grief over the death of her cousin, 7-year-old Amari Brown in Chicago, Illinois, Unitemore
A couple, affected by tear gas used by riot police to disperse demonstrators, reacts in central Istanbul, Turkmore
A woman cries near coffins containing the body of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre at more
A late-developing silkworm is seen as it arrives to munch on piles of locally-grown mulberry at the CRA agricumore
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and represmore
Photographed through a prison cell window, U.S. President Barack Obama tours the El Reno Federal Correctional more
Pluto nearly fills the frame in this image from the Long Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) aboard NASA's Newmore
Solar powered lights are pictured along the Hoernli ridge on the Matterhorn in Zermatt, Switzerland, July 13, more
People enjoy a sunny day at Central Park in New York July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A boy carries a dog as he stands after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zmore
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the race leader's yellow jersey, speeds along the Manse pass dmore
Former footballer David Beckham and his son Romeo on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in Lonmore
Children laugh as they swim with floats at the seashore covered by algae, in Qingdao, Shandong province, Chinamore
Workers walk along wires as they inspect newly-built electricity pylons above crop fields in Chuzhou, Anhui prmore
A view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefemore
A sinkhole is seen on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel July 27, 2015. The Dead Sea is shrinking, and as its wmore
Cathy Wells, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells, who was one of the five military servicemmore
Zach Johnson of the U.S. kisses his wife Kim Barclay after winning the British Open golf championship on the Omore
A woman walks past a stranded car as she tries to cross a flooded tunnel after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubeimore
A pinata depicting the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is seen outside a workshop in Reynosa, July 21, 201more
A migrant rests after disembarking from the German navy vessel Schleswig Holstein in the Sicilian harbour of Amore
Tong Jieping, 44-year-old mentally disabled patient, is chained by his foot inside his room, in Qunxing villagmore
People watch the sun set from Lycabettus Hill in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Participants prepare for their performance backstage during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel Julymore
