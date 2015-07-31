Arson attack kills Palestinian toddler
A Palestinian man looks out a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on twomore
A mourner reacts next to the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his fammore
Palestinians inspect a house which was set on fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village more
A mourner carries the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's hmore
An Israeli police officer inspects a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremistsmore
Mourners react as others bury the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after himore
A pair of slippers are seen outside a house that had been torched in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists, more
A mourner carries the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's hmore
A Palestinian man smokes a cigarette as he looks out of a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attackmore
A Palestinian man inspects a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two more
A mourner buries the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's homore
Relatives of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set on fmore
Palestinians look out of a house that had been torched in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists, killing an more
Mourners react next to the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his familmore
Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah (C) insects a house who was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewmore
