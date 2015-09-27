Francis in Philadelphia
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Festival of Families Sunday mass along Benjamin Franklin Parkway. REUTmore
The faithful celebrate Mass with Pope Francis on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility imore
Pope Francis touches the head of a little girl as families approach him on stage as he celebrates his final mamore
Pope Francis poses with seminarians on the steps of St. Martin of Tours Chapel at St.Charles Borromeo Seminarymore
People point at a baby as Pope Francis arrives at the Festival of Families Sunday mass along Benjamin Franklinmore
Pope Francis celebrates his final mass of his visit to the United States at the Festival of Families on Benjammore
People scramble into trees to get a glimpse of Pope Francis in his popemobile. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/POOL
Pope Francis greets inmates during his visit to the Curran-Fromhold Correction Facility in Philadelphia. REUTEmore
Pope Francis waves from his popemobile as he heads to celebrate mass at the conclusion of the World Meeting ofmore
Policemen stand guard behind the altar as Pope Francis celebrates his final mass of his visit to the United Stmore
People react as Pope Francis arrives at the Festival of Families Sunday mass along Benjamin Franklin Parkway. more
Pope Francis conducts a papal mass on the final day of events in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Pope Francis celebrates his final mass of his visit to the United States at the Festival of Families on Benjammore
Clergy photograph and video Pope Francis as he parades near Benjamin Franklin Parkway. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/POOmore
Pope Francis celebrates his final mass of his visit to the United States at the Festival of Families on Benjammore
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Festival of Families Sunday mass along Benjamin Franklin Parkway. REUTmore
Pope Francis greets the faithful lining Benjamin Franklin Parkway. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pope Francis looks at the chair made for him by prisoners for his visit with inmates at Curran-Fromhold Correcmore
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Festival of Families rally along Benjamin Franklin Parkway. REUTERS/Camore
Pope Francis travels in his popemobile. REUTERS/Jewel Samad/POOL
A nun watches Pope Francis' speech on a screen during the Festival of Families rally along Benjamin Franklin Pmore
Dancers from the Philadelphia Ballet perform for Pope Francis. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pope Francis attends the Festival of Families rally as a presentation about marriage is shown on a large screemore
Pilgrims photograph Pope Francis from atop bollards and upturned trash cans, as he arrives at the Festival of more
Pope Francis speaks at the Festival of Families. REUTERS/Alex Wong/POOL
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Festival of Families rally along Benjamin Franklin Parkway. REUTERS/Camore
Pope Francis listens as singer Aretha Franklin performs. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis travels to the Festival of Families along Benjamin Franklin Parkway. REUTERS/Jewel Samad/POOL
A priest kisses the hand of Pope Francis as the pontiff arrives on stage at the Festival of Families rally. REmore
Pope Francis waves from his popemobile. REUTERS/POOL
Pope Francis is bathed in blue light from police vehicles as he arrives for the Festival of Families along Benmore
Pope Francis arrives for the Festival of Families along Benjamin Franklin Parkway. REUTERS/Jewel Samad/POOL
Pope Francis listens to actor Mark Wahlberg speak. REUTERS/POOL
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Festival of Families rally along Benjamin Franklin Parkway. REUTERS/Camore
Pope Francis listens to rock group The Fray as he attends the Festival of Families rally. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pope Francis arrives for the Festival of Families along Benjamin Franklin Parkway. REUTERS/Jewel Samad/POOL
Pope Francis arrives at Independence Mall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis has his vestments fly up due to the wind as he delivers remarks. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Attendees cheer as Pope Francis delivers remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis leads a mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makmore
Pope Francis rides in the popemoble while making his way to Independence Hall. REUTERS/Laurence Kesterson/Pool
Pope Francis bends over to kiss a small child as he arrives at Independence Mall. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Pope Francis speaks next to a statue of George Washington as he delivers remarks on the theme "We Hold These Tmore
Pope Francis passes the crowd waves in the the popemoble. REUTERS/Laurence Kesterson/Pool
An interpreter helps Pope Francis with his vestments as he delivers remarks. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis conducts a mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark more
Pope Francis speaks front of Independence Hall. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Members of the clergy read scripture as Pope Francis leads a mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter anmore
Nuns wait for Pope Francis' arrival at the Festival of Families rally along Benjamin Franklin Parkway. REUTERSmore
Pope Francis waves after he spoke at Independence Hall. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Members of the congregation hold up their mobile phones as Pope Francis leads a mass at the Cathedral Basilicamore
Pope Francis arrives at Independence Mall in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis leads a mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Pope Francis speaks front of Independence Hall. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Members of the clergy form a line in the sanctuary to receive communion while Pope Francis leads a mass at themore
Pope Francis has his head covered by his vestments as he delivers remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A person holds one of the Pope Francis themed t-shirts sold on Market Street, as the pontiff arrived in Philadmore
A man sits with the flag of Honduras as he listen to Pope Francis' speech at the Festival of Families rally almore
Pope Francis bends over to kiss a small child as he arrives at Independence Mall. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Attendees cheer as Pope Francis delivers remarks in front of Independence Hall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A nun takes a peek out of her seat towards Pope Francis as he leads a mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Saintsmore
Crowds await Pope Francis' arrival at the Festival of Families rally. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Pool
Pope Francis leads a mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Young members of a Mexican traditional Mariachi band wait for Pope Francis' arrival at the Festival of Familiemore
Pope Francis arrives at Independence Mall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pope Francis speaks front of Independence Hall. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Philadelphia's Archbishop Charles Chaput and Pope Francis embrace during a mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Smore
Pope Francis stands in front of Independence Hall. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Pope Francis delivers remarks in front of Independence Hall. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Nuns wait at the Festival of Families on Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the arrival of Pope Francis. REUTERS/Brmore
