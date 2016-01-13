版本:
中国
图片 | 2016年 1月 13日 星期三 09:25 BJT

Russia`s bombing campaign in Syria

A man carries a child that survived from under debris in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man carries a child that survived from under debris in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes car

Reuters / 2016年 1月 11日 星期一
1 / 18
Resident remove a body from under debris in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Resident remove a body from under debris in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by t

Reuters / 2016年 1月 11日 星期一
2 / 18
A man sprays water on an ambulance at a site hit by what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, the last which hit this vehicle, in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man sprays water on an ambulance at a site hit by what activists said were three consecutive air strikes car

Reuters / 2016年 1月 13日 星期三
3 / 18
An injured man stands in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An injured man stands in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air forc

Reuters / 2016年 1月 11日 星期一
4 / 18
Residents inspect a crater at a site hit by what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, the last which hit an ambulance, in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Residents inspect a crater at a site hit by what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried out

Reuters / 2016年 1月 13日 星期三
5 / 18
A schoolbag with the UNICEF logo rests on a desk inside a school damaged due to what activists said was an air strike carried out yesterday by the Russian air force in Injara town, Aleppo countryside, Syria January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A schoolbag with the UNICEF logo rests on a desk inside a school damaged due to what activists said was an air

Reuters / 2016年 1月 13日 星期三
6 / 18
Children inspect damage in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children inspect damage in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air fo

Reuters / 2016年 1月 11日 星期一
7 / 18
A boy inspects damage inside his school, due to what activists said was an air strike carried out yesterday by the Russian air force in Injara town, Aleppo countryside, Syria January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A boy inspects damage inside his school, due to what activists said was an air strike carried out yesterday by

Reuters / 2016年 1月 13日 星期三
8 / 18
Residents remove a mattress from under debris in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Residents remove a mattress from under debris in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out

Reuters / 2016年 1月 11日 星期一
9 / 18
A man carries a blood stained stretcher in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man carries a blood stained stretcher in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by th

Reuters / 2016年 1月 11日 星期一
10 / 18
Civil defence members rest amidst rubble in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Civil defence members rest amidst rubble in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by t

Reuters / 2016年 1月 11日 星期一
11 / 18
A man sprays water on an ambulance at a site hit by what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, the last which hit this vehicle, in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man sprays water on an ambulance at a site hit by what activists said were three consecutive air strikes car

Reuters / 2016年 1月 13日 星期三
12 / 18
A girl carrying a baby inspects damage in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A girl carrying a baby inspects damage in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the

Reuters / 2016年 1月 11日 星期一
13 / 18
Residents look for survivors in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Residents look for survivors in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian a

Reuters / 2016年 1月 11日 星期一
14 / 18
A boy inspects his school, damaged in what activists said was an air strike carried out yesterday by the Russian air force in Injara town, Aleppo countryside, Syria January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A boy inspects his school, damaged in what activists said was an air strike carried out yesterday by the Russi

Reuters / 2016年 1月 13日 星期三
15 / 18
A civil defence member reacts at a site hit by what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, the last which hit an ambulance, in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A civil defence member reacts at a site hit by what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried

Reuters / 2016年 1月 13日 星期三
16 / 18
A man runs towards dead men amidst debris at a site hit by what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, the last which hit an ambulance, in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man runs towards dead men amidst debris at a site hit by what activists said were three consecutive air stri

Reuters / 2016年 1月 13日 星期三
17 / 18
A man carries a dead child in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man carries a dead child in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air

Reuters / 2016年 1月 11日 星期一
18 / 18
