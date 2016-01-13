Raqqa: The Islamic State capital
A man walks past a damaged mosque after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's Presidemore
Men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markets, dispose of confimore
Goods confiscated by men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markmore
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islammore
Islamic State billboards are seen along a street in Raqqa, eastern Syria, October 29, 2014. The billboard readmore
People inspect a site after hit by what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bmore
Damage is seen after a U.S.-led air strike on the Political Intelligence building that used to be controlled bmore
Youths carry banners during a protest against the U.S. airstrikes on the Islamic State in Raqqa, September 26,more
Blood stains are seen on a wall as men collect human remains at a site hit by what activists said was an airstmore
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 3more
Residents drive a cart in front of a damaged building after a U.S.-led air strike on the Political Intelligencmore
Residents walk along the Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, ahead of the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Adha homore
Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, more
Children play on a ride inside a park in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tamore
Residents walk along the Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, inmore
An Islamic State militant uses a loud-hailer to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has famore
Female school students wearing a full veil walk along a street in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 20more
An Islamic State militant stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane aftmore
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa provincemore
Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the smore
A boy turns his head while standing amongst others praying inside a mosque in Raqqa, September 26, 2014. REUTEmore
Residents look at fabric inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Men pray outside their shops in Raqqa, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents swim in the Euphrates River in Raqqa, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's normore
Veiled women walk past a billboard that carries a verse from Koran urging women to wear a hijab in the northermore
Residents carry the body of a man killed by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's Prmore
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along tmore
A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Smore
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tamore
A resident inspects perfumes inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, June 29, 2014. REUTERSmore
Residents rest by the Euphrates River in Raqqa, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Veiled women sit as they chat in a garden in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
