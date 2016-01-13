版本:
Raqqa: The Islamic State capital

A man walks past a damaged mosque after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
A man walks past a damaged mosque after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markets, dispose of confiscated products in central Raqqa, November 4, 2014. The sign on the right reads in Arabic: "Islamic State, Al-Raqqa province, Al-Hisbah Center, Control and Inspection Office". REUTERS/Nour Forat

Reuters / 2014年 11月 5日 星期三
Men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markets, dispose of confiscated products in central Raqqa, November 4, 2014. The sign on the right reads in Arabic: "Islamic State, Al-Raqqa province, Al-Hisbah Center, Control and Inspection Office". REUTERS/Nour Forat
Goods confiscated by men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markets, are set on fire in central Raqqa, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Forat

Reuters / 2014年 11月 5日 星期三
Goods confiscated by men, who say they were hired by the Islamic State to monitor the quality of goods in markets, are set on fire in central Raqqa, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Forat
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 8月 24日 星期日
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Islamic State billboards are seen along a street in Raqqa, eastern Syria, October 29, 2014. The billboard reads: "We will win despite the global coalition". REUTERS/Nour Forat

Reuters / 2014年 10月 29日 星期三
Islamic State billboards are seen along a street in Raqqa, eastern Syria, October 29, 2014. The billboard reads: "We will win despite the global coalition". REUTERS/Nour Forat
People inspect a site after hit by what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Reuters / 2014年 11月 26日 星期三
People inspect a site after hit by what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Damage is seen after a U.S.-led air strike on the Political Intelligence building that used to be controlled by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad, but later controlled by Islamic state members in Raqqa, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 11月 2日 星期日
Damage is seen after a U.S.-led air strike on the Political Intelligence building that used to be controlled by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad, but later controlled by Islamic state members in Raqqa, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Youths carry banners during a protest against the U.S. airstrikes on the Islamic State in Raqqa, September 26, 2014. The banners in Arabic read, "By the soul, by the blood, we sacrifice ourselves oh state. by the soul, by the blood, we sacrifice ourselves oh Baghdadi" (C),"Who did not die by Assad's planes, died by Saudi family planes, The planes became many, but the strikes are one" (L). REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 9月 27日 星期六
Youths carry banners during a protest against the U.S. airstrikes on the Islamic State in Raqqa, September 26, 2014. The banners in Arabic read, "By the soul, by the blood, we sacrifice ourselves oh state. by the soul, by the blood, we sacrifice ourselves oh Baghdadi" (C),"Who did not die by Assad's planes, died by Saudi family planes, The planes became many, but the strikes are one" (L). REUTERS/Stringer
Blood stains are seen on a wall as men collect human remains at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Reuters / 2014年 11月 19日 星期三
Blood stains are seen on a wall as men collect human remains at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents drive a cart in front of a damaged building after a U.S.-led air strike on the Political Intelligence building that used to be controlled by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad, but later controlled by Islamic state members in Raqqa, eastern Syria, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 11月 2日 星期日
Residents drive a cart in front of a damaged building after a U.S.-led air strike on the Political Intelligence building that used to be controlled by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad, but later controlled by Islamic state members in Raqqa, eastern Syria, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents walk along the Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, ahead of the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 10月 4日 星期六
Residents walk along the Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, ahead of the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 4月 3日 星期四
Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Children play on a ride inside a park in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Children play on a ride inside a park in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 9月 6日 星期六
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents walk along the Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, in Raqqa, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 10月 4日 星期六
Residents walk along the Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, in Raqqa, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State militant uses a loud-hailer to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has fallen to Islamic State militants, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 8月 24日 星期日
An Islamic State militant uses a loud-hailer to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has fallen to Islamic State militants, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Female school students wearing a full veil walk along a street in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 3月 31日 星期一
Female school students wearing a full veil walk along a street in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State militant stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 9月 16日 星期二
An Islamic State militant stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy turns his head while standing amongst others praying inside a mosque in Raqqa, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 9月 27日 星期六
A boy turns his head while standing amongst others praying inside a mosque in Raqqa, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents look at fabric inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Residents look at fabric inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Men pray outside their shops in Raqqa, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 4月 6日 星期日
Men pray outside their shops in Raqqa, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents swim in the Euphrates River in Raqqa, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 7月 4日 星期五
Residents swim in the Euphrates River in Raqqa, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Veiled women walk past a billboard that carries a verse from Koran urging women to wear a hijab in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 3月 31日 星期一
Veiled women walk past a billboard that carries a verse from Koran urging women to wear a hijab in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents carry the body of a man killed by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 9月 6日 星期六
Residents carry the body of a man killed by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 7月 1日 星期二
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 7月 1日 星期二
A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 9月 6日 星期六
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident inspects perfumes inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 9月 19日 星期五
A resident inspects perfumes inside a shop in Raqqa, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 6月 30日 星期一
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents rest by the Euphrates River in Raqqa, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Reuters / 2014年 4月 12日 星期六
Residents rest by the Euphrates River in Raqqa, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Veiled women sit as they chat in a garden in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 3月 31日 星期一
Veiled women sit as they chat in a garden in the northern province of Raqqa, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
