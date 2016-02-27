Photos of the week
People wear Samsung Gear VR devices as they attend the launching ceremony of the new Samsung S7 and S7 edge smmore
Ethnic Miao people celebrate Lantern Festival with fireworks in Taijiang, Guizhou Province, China, February 22more
A Buddhist monk lights a candle at Wat Phra Dhammakaya during a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani prmore
Physiotherapist Jeime Lara Leal does exercises with Lucas, 4-months old, who is Miriam Araujo's second child amore
An Islamic State fighter gestures while being held as prisoner with fellow fighters under Democratic Forces ofmore
A migrant plays with his baby as they wait to enter Macedonia from Greece near Gevgelija, Macedonia, February more
A general view shows packed garbage bags in Jdeideh, Beirut, Lebanon February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
A wounded woman carries a baby as she receives treatment inside a hospital after multiple bomb blasts hit a somore
Giraffes stand in their enclosure at Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Japanese college students publicly declare that they will do their best in trying to find work during a job-humore
The Berenson robot strolls among visitors during the exhibition "Persona : Oddly Human" at the Quai Branly musmore
Stranded Afghan migrants make their way towards the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni,more
Supporters of incarcerated presidential candidate Hama Amadou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, Februamore
A bride cries during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapmore
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump flexes his muscles as he talks with caucus participants while vmore
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio takes selfies with supporters after speaking at a campaign rallymore
Voter Philomena Currid chats to Hans Schleweck outside the voting house that she owns on the island of Inishfrmore
A temporarily stranded Syrian refugee is seen on a wheelchair on a field at a makeshift camp next to the Greekmore
An aerial view shows the Calanques National Park along the Mediterranean near Marseille, France, February 17, more
A model presents a creation from Juanjo Oliva's Fall/Winter 2016 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Wmore
