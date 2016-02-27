版本:
中国
图片 | 2016年 2月 27日 星期六 11:10 BJT

Photos of the week

People wear Samsung Gear VR devices as they attend the launching ceremony of the new Samsung S7 and S7 edge smartphones during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / 2016年 2月 22日 星期一
Ethnic Miao people celebrate Lantern Festival with fireworks in Taijiang, Guizhou Province, China, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 2月 23日 星期二
A Buddhist monk lights a candle at Wat Phra Dhammakaya during a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok February 22, 2016. The Dhammakaya temple is regarded as the country's richest Buddhist temple. Makha Bucha Day honours Buddha and his teachings, and falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2016年 2月 23日 星期二
Physiotherapist Jeime Lara Leal does exercises with Lucas, 4-months old, who is Miriam Araujo's second child and born with microcephaly in Pedro I hospital in Campina Grande, Brazil , February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2016年 2月 24日 星期三
An Islamic State fighter gestures while being held as prisoner with fellow fighters under Democratic Forces of Syria fighters as they ride a pick-up truck near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside Syria February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2016年 2月 19日 星期五
A migrant plays with his baby as they wait to enter Macedonia from Greece near Gevgelija, Macedonia, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski

Reuters / 2016年 2月 19日 星期五
A general view shows packed garbage bags in Jdeideh, Beirut, Lebanon February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / 2016年 2月 24日 星期三
A wounded woman carries a baby as she receives treatment inside a hospital after multiple bomb blasts hit a southern district of Damascus, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on February 21, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 2月 22日 星期一
Giraffes stand in their enclosure at Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2016年 2月 24日 星期三
Japanese college students publicly declare that they will do their best in trying to find work during a job-hunting pep rally held to boost their morale, at an outdoor theatre in Tokyo February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2016年 2月 25日 星期四
The Berenson robot strolls among visitors during the exhibition "Persona : Oddly Human" at the Quai Branly museum in Paris, France, February 23, 2016. The Berenson robot, developed in France in 2011, is the brainchild of anthropologist Denis Vidal and robotics engineer Philippe Gaussier. Its programming allows it to record reactions of museum visitors to certain pieces of art and then use the data to develop its own unique taste, which allows "Berenson" to judge whether or not it likes a certain work of art within an exhibition. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2016年 2月 24日 星期三
Stranded Afghan migrants make their way towards the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2016年 2月 24日 星期三
Supporters of incarcerated presidential candidate Hama Amadou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / 2016年 2月 20日 星期六
A bride cries during a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2016年 2月 20日 星期六
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump flexes his muscles as he talks with caucus participants while visiting a Nevada Republican caucus site at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / 2016年 2月 24日 星期三
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio takes selfies with supporters after speaking at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / 2016年 2月 25日 星期四
Voter Philomena Currid chats to Hans Schleweck outside the voting house that she owns on the island of Inishfree, Ireland February 25, 2016. The remote island, situated off the coast of Donegal has a total of 4 people registered to vote and has gone to the polls one day earlier than the mainland. Ireland will hold a general election on February 26. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2016年 2月 25日 星期四
A temporarily stranded Syrian refugee is seen on a wheelchair on a field at a makeshift camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2016年 2月 24日 星期三
An aerial view shows the Calanques National Park along the Mediterranean near Marseille, France, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2016年 2月 18日 星期四
A model presents a creation from Juanjo Oliva's Fall/Winter 2016 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2016年 2月 19日 星期五
