GOP gala in Manhattan
A supporter of Donald Trump (C) fights with protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattanmore
A supporter of Donald Trump (C) fights with protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattanmore
A supporter of Donald Trump (in red hat) screams at protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump in midtown Mmore
A protester bleeds from his lip after being struck by a supporter of Donald Trump at a protest against Trump imore
Donald Trump speaks at the 2016 New York State Republican Gala in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brendmore
A dessert is served at the 2016 New York State Republican Gala in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brendmore
Protesters demonstrate against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Elizmore
John Kasich (R) speaks to the media after former New York Republican Governor George Pataki (L) endorsed him bmore
A marching band performs at a demonstration against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City April 1more
Demonstrators march through Grand Central Station while protesting against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan imore
A demonstrator is loaded into a police van after being detained inside the venue of the 2016 New York State Remore
A protester holds a sign at a demonstration against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April more
A protester wears political buttons at a demonstration against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York Cmore
A blindfolded demonstrator holds up a copy of the United States Constitution while protesting against Donald Tmore
A protester takes a "selfie" while demonstrating against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City Apmore
Protesters demonstrate against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Elizmore
New York Police Department officers stand watching protesters demonstrate against Donald Trump in midtown Manhmore
Two children joins the march at a protest against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14more
Demonstrators hold pro-immigration signs during a protest against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New Yormore
Protestors demonstrate against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mikemore
