Pictures of the month: April
A businessman looks at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo, Japan, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An injured woman reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria, April 28, 201more
An emaciated cow walks in an open field in Gelcha village, one of the drought stricken areas of Oromia region,more
A resident gestures next to a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviemore
A pilot looks up from a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter as it prepares to refuel in mid-air with a KC-135 refuelling more
Malia Obama's hair flies into the air as a cold wind hits her and U.S. President Barack Obama while descendingmore
An employee experiences "birth" through a latex "womb" at a Wake and Death Experience Pavilion in Shanghai, Chmore
Royal fans with a dog in a buggy gather to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in Windsor, Britain Aprilmore
The shadow of a boy is seen as he jumps into the Ganges river to cool off on a hot summer day on the outskirtsmore
Stray dogs run at dog sanctuary Territorio de Zaguates or 'Land of the Strays' in Carrizal de Alajuela, Costa more
Trees and water marks are seen on previously submerged land at Guri dam in Bolivar state, Venezuela April 12, more
An inmate couple kiss and joke at the transgender gallery in La Joya prison on the outskirts of Panama City, Pmore
A boy shakes the hand of Pope Francis as he greets migrants and refugees at Moria refugee camp near the port omore
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania,more
An audience member listens as Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at the more
A woman poses with a cut-out of Vladimir Putin in the "President Cafe" in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, April more
A Russian Soyuz 2.1A rocket carrying Lomonosov, Aist-2D and SamSat-218 satellites lifts off from the launch pamore
Migrants sit in a rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by SOS Mediterranee ship Aquarius off the coast of tmore
People take a selfie at La Marionnette Pub in Damascus, Syria, March 10, 2016. In Damascus's Old City, just a more
People perform yoga at a tea culture park to promote the tea there, in Enshi, Hubei province, China, April 24,more
Male chimpanzee Chacha screams after escaping from nearby Yagiyama Zoological Park as a man tries to capture hmore
A supporter of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wears an outift imprinted with images ofmore
Children watch a cartoon movie, screened at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonianmore
A 23-day-old hamadryas baboon plays with a stuffed toy at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens after the baboomore
Britain's Prince William is hugged by Chewbacca as British actor John Boyega smiles during a tour of the Star more
A gold prospector is detained by agents of Brazil�s environmental agency on the Uraricoera River during an opemore
Models present creations by Kazakhstan's design house ABZAL during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, Kazakhstmore
An Aymara indigenous woman practises climbing on the Huayna Potosi mountain, Bolivia April 6, 2016. Two years more
Fire burns part of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and pmore
A 3D-printed Sanpang strawberry milk flavoured ice-cream is seen at the Iceason ice-cream shop in Shanghai, Chmore
Kurdish gunmen climb the house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq, April 24, 2016. Rmore
Children, who permanently live at the territory contaminated with radionuclides after the Chernobyl nuclear pomore
A Palestinian man touches the Mandela statue during the inauguration of Nelson Mandela Square in the West Bankmore
Wrestler Kairi Hojo jumps at her opponent Mieko satomura during their Stardom female professional wrestling shmore
A bird flies near a torn Syrian national flag in the city of Qamishli, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
下一个
Growing up Malia
President Obama's eldest daughter Malia will attend Harvard University in the fall of 2017 after taking a gap year.
May Day rallies
Clashes break out as protesters take to the street for May Day demonstrations.
Deadly landfill collapse in Guatemala
Four people are dead and at least 24 more are missing after a collapse at Guatemala City's largest garbage dump.
Inside the bombed MSF Afghan hospital
The Pentagon will punish 16 over last year's accidental bombing of an Afghan hospital run by MSF.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.