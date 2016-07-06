Britain's "flawed" war in Iraq

A British soldier prepares to jump from a burning tank set ablaze after a shooting incident in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, September 2005. A British inquiry into the Iraq war strongly criticized former Prime Minister Tony Blair and his government for joining the U.S.-led invasion without a satisfactory legal basis or proper planning. The long-awaited inquiry report stopped short of saying military action was illegal, a stance that is certain to disappoint Blair's many critics. REUTERS/Atef Hassan

Close