Britain's "flawed" war in Iraq
A British soldier prepares to jump from a burning tank set ablaze after a shooting incident in the southern Irmore
Anti-war protestors assemble at the start of a mass rally in London to oppose a military strike on Iraq, Septemore
Anti-war protestors hold up a banner as HMS Ocean sails out of Plymouth Sound from Devonport Naval Base for exmore
An Iraqi woman walks back home to the southern city of Basara as fires rage in the distance as British forces more
A British Warrior armored combat vehicle drives into a picture of Saddam Hussein in the city of Basra, March 2more
British Royal Marines Omar Rawlings (L) and Del Morton of 40 Commando smile as they squeeze into their dug-in more
An Iraqi man is pushed away for questioning by a British soldier outside the besieged southern Iraqi city of Bmore
Royal Marines from Juliet Company 42 Commando stand outside Saddam Hussein's palace at Basra, April 2003. more
A family flees past a destroyed Iraqi T-55 tank after a mortar attack on British Army positions in the southermore
A British soldier shakes hands with a boy at a checkpoint in Basra, November 2006. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
British Prime Minister Tony Blair appears in a recording, which also included U.S. President George W. Bush, bmore
British soldier Greg McPherson, 19, from Dundee sits in his Warrior armored vehicle after hearing that two solmore
A boy throws a rock at a burning British consulate vehicle after it was attacked by gunmen with a rocket propemore
A team of weapons inspectors from the U.N. Monitoring, Verification and Inspection Commission search a militarmore
A British army officer has her handgun cocked as Iraqi civilians flee fighting in Basra April 2003. REUTERSmore
An Iraqi militiaman, armed with a rocket-propelled grenade, passes a burning British vehicle after it came undmore
A British soldier patrols on an armoured vehicle in Basra, March 2008. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
A crater caused by a roadside bomb attack on a road in Basra, April 2007. Two roadside bombs hit British forcemore
A coffin of a serviceman killed when an RAF Hercules plane crashed over Iraq is repatriated back to the UK fromore
A woman and child react after a British raid in Basra, April 2007. British forces raided two houses, killing amore
British Army troops attend to wounded comrades after their Land Rover was attacked by small arms fire, crashedmore
The coffin of Black Watch soldier Sergeant Stuart Gray is taken from Trinity Parish Church during his funeral more
British soldiers of RAF Regiment enter an abandoned building while on patrol in Basra December 2005. REUTEmore
Firemen hose down a burning fuel truck after it was attacked by gunmen in Basra, May 2007. At least one Britismore
A mourner is comforted after the funeral service of Private James (Jamie) Kerr after his funeral service at Trmore
A British military helicopter lands during an operation in central Basra, May 21, 2005. British soldiers aboarmore
A youth hurls a rock at British soldiers during a violent protest by job seekers, who say they were promised emore
A man waves a pistol near a burning vehicle after a roadside bomb attack in Basra, May 2007. A sports utility more
Britain's Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks to British soldiers at Divisional Headquarters in Basra, May 2007. more
A convoy of British armored vehicles patrol a road after pulling out from Basra Palace, as British troops quitmore
A woman weeps as she looks at the Basra memorial wall before its rededication at the National Arboretum in Alrmore
British Army troops are covered in flames from a petrol bomb thrown during a violent protest by job seekers, wmore
下一个
Obama joins Clinton on campaign trail
After months on the sidelines, President Barack Obama joins Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail in North Carolina.
Hillary and Barack
President Obama hits the campaign trail in what is likely to be the first of many trips to urge voters to pick his one-time rival Hillary Clinton as his...
Islamic State strikes Baghdad
The death toll from a suicide bombing in a Baghdad shopping district has risen to over 150, one of the worst ever single bombings in Iraq.
Farewell Farage
The leader of the insurgent right-wing UK Independence Party is stepping down after realizing his ambition to win a vote for Britain to leave the EU.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.