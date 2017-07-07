版本:
Selfies of war

Shi'ite fighters take a selfie while firing artillery towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2016年 5月 29日 星期日
Shi'ite fighters take a selfie while firing artillery towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Libyan army's special forces take a selfie before entering the area of clashes with Islamist militants in their last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 星期四
Members of the Libyan army's special forces take a selfie before entering the area of clashes with Islamist militants in their last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2016年 10月 26日 星期三
An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of Iraqi military forces take a selfie in western Mosul, Iraq June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 星期二
Members of Iraqi military forces take a selfie in western Mosul, Iraq June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Iraqi rapid response forces take a selfie outside a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 8日 星期日
Iraqi rapid response forces take a selfie outside a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A soldier takes a selfie as a rocket lies on his thigh during fighting with Islamic States militants, in the Shahrazad disrict of eastern Mosul, Iraq, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2016年 11月 6日 星期日
A soldier takes a selfie as a rocket lies on his thigh during fighting with Islamic States militants, in the Shahrazad disrict of eastern Mosul, Iraq, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie during a short break from battle with Islamic State militants at Jarbuah village near Bashiqa near Mosul, Iraq October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2016年 10月 28日 星期五
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie during a short break from battle with Islamic State militants at Jarbuah village near Bashiqa near Mosul, Iraq October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
People take a selfie inside Aleppo's Umayyad mosque, Syria January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
People take a selfie inside Aleppo's Umayyad mosque, Syria January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A member of the federal police forces takes a selfie in front of a defaced black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
A member of the federal police forces takes a selfie in front of a defaced black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic state militants, in Nawaran North of Mosul, Iraq, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Air Jalal

Reuters / 2016年 10月 28日 星期五
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic state militants, in Nawaran North of Mosul, Iraq, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Air Jalal
Federal police forces members take a selfie in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2016年 10月 26日 星期三
Federal police forces members take a selfie in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Rebel fighters take a selfie near a road sign in Dabek town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2016年 10月 17日 星期一
Rebel fighters take a selfie near a road sign in Dabek town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Iraqi security forces with Shi'ite fighters pose for the photographer near the frontline of the fight against Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2016年 5月 23日 星期一
Iraqi security forces with Shi'ite fighters pose for the photographer near the frontline of the fight against Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service take a selfie in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque, pictured after it was retaken by the Iraqi forces from Islamic State militants at the Old City in Mosul, Iraq June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 星期五
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service take a selfie in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque, pictured after it was retaken by the Iraqi forces from Islamic State militants at the Old City in Mosul, Iraq June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Iraqi soldiers take a selfie during clashes with Islamic State fighters near the front line in the Shahrazad district of eastern Mosul, Iraq November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2016年 11月 5日 星期六
Iraqi soldiers take a selfie during clashes with Islamic State fighters near the front line in the Shahrazad district of eastern Mosul, Iraq November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rebel fighters take a selfie, western Aleppo city, Syria November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2016年 11月 3日 星期四
Rebel fighters take a selfie, western Aleppo city, Syria November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
