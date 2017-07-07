Selfies of war
Shi'ite fighters take a selfie while firing artillery towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May
Members of the Libyan army's special forces take a selfie before entering the area of clashes with Islamist mi
An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/
Members of Iraqi military forces take a selfie in western Mosul, Iraq June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Iraqi rapid response forces take a selfie outside a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi
A soldier takes a selfie as a rocket lies on his thigh during fighting with Islamic States militants, in the S
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie during a short break from battle with Islamic State militants at Ja
People take a selfie inside Aleppo's Umayyad mosque, Syria January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A member of the federal police forces takes a selfie in front of a defaced black flag commonly used by Islamic
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic s
Federal police forces members take a selfie in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marja
Rebel fighters take a selfie near a road sign in Dabek town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 16, 20
Iraqi security forces with Shi'ite fighters pose for the photographer near the frontline of the fight against
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service take a selfie in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque, pictured
Iraqi soldiers take a selfie during clashes with Islamic State fighters near the front line in the Shahrazad d
Rebel fighters take a selfie, western Aleppo city, Syria November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
