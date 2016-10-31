版本:
中国
Clinton's inner circle

Campaign chairman John Podesta (C) and Senior Advisor Huma Abedin (R) for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton stand in the aisle on the campaign plane from New York enroute to Miami, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2016年 10月 12日 星期三
Campaign chairman John Podesta (C) and Senior Advisor Huma Abedin (R) for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton stand in the aisle on the campaign plane from New York enroute to Miami, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
John Podesta, chairman of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, listens as she talks to the media inside of her campaign plane after the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2016年 10月 20日 星期四
John Podesta, chairman of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, listens as she talks to the media inside of her campaign plane after the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hillary Clinton's director of communications Jennifer Palmieri (2nd L), longtime aide Huma Abedin (C), and campaign manager Robby Mook (R) listen as Clinton speaks at a campaign rally with Senator Bernie Sanders in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2016年 7月 13日 星期三
Hillary Clinton's director of communications Jennifer Palmieri (2nd L), longtime aide Huma Abedin (C), and campaign manager Robby Mook (R) listen as Clinton speaks at a campaign rally with Senator Bernie Sanders in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Robby Mook, Campaign Manager for Hillary Clinton, and Communications Director Jen Palmieri (L) talk to reporters onboard the campaign plane enroute to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2016年 10月 29日 星期六
Robby Mook, Campaign Manager for Hillary Clinton, and Communications Director Jen Palmieri (L) talk to reporters onboard the campaign plane enroute to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton talks to staff members, including aide Huma Abedin (L), onboard her campaign plane in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2016年 10月 28日 星期五
Hillary Clinton talks to staff members, including aide Huma Abedin (L), onboard her campaign plane in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton, Communications Director Jen Palmieri and Campaign Manager Robby Mook get off the campaign plane in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2016年 10月 30日 星期日
Hillary Clinton, Communications Director Jen Palmieri and Campaign Manager Robby Mook get off the campaign plane in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton talks to senior policy advisor Maya Harris (L) and traveling press secretary Nick Merrill (R) on board her campaign plane in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2016年 10月 2日 星期日
Hillary Clinton talks to senior policy advisor Maya Harris (L) and traveling press secretary Nick Merrill (R) on board her campaign plane in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Robby Mook, Campaign Manager for Hillary Clinton, and Communications Director Jen Palmieri (L) talk to reporters onboard the campaign plane enroute to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2016年 10月 29日 星期六
Robby Mook, Campaign Manager for Hillary Clinton, and Communications Director Jen Palmieri (L) talk to reporters onboard the campaign plane enroute to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
John Podesta, campaign chairman for Hillary Clinton, talks to staff members on Clinton's campaign plane enroute to Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2016年 9月 28日 星期三
John Podesta, campaign chairman for Hillary Clinton, talks to staff members on Clinton's campaign plane enroute to Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton and her aide Huma Abedin walk away after an off-schedule stop at the "I'll Make Me a World in Iowa Celebration Day" in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2016年 1月 31日 星期日
Hillary Clinton and her aide Huma Abedin walk away after an off-schedule stop at the "I'll Make Me a World in Iowa Celebration Day" in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton delivers remarks at a gathering of law enforcement leaders including New York Police Commissioner Bill Bratton (L) and advisor Maya Harris (R) at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2016年 8月 19日 星期五
Hillary Clinton delivers remarks at a gathering of law enforcement leaders including New York Police Commissioner Bill Bratton (L) and advisor Maya Harris (R) at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hillary Clinton talks with members of her staff inside of her campaign plane at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2016年 10月 25日 星期二
Hillary Clinton talks with members of her staff inside of her campaign plane at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Chairman of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, John Podesta, boards her plane in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2016年 10月 19日 星期三
Chairman of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, John Podesta, boards her plane in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hillary Clinton walks offstage with aide Huma Abedin (L) after the conclusion of her debate against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2016年 10月 10日 星期一
Hillary Clinton walks offstage with aide Huma Abedin (L) after the conclusion of her debate against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
