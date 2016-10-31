版本:
中国
图片 | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 23:50 BJT

More earthquakes rock Italy

A coffin is seen in the collapsed cemetery of the village of Campi near Norcia, following an earthquake in central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2016年 10月 31日 星期一
1 / 12
Hams are seen in a collapsed factory following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2016年 10月 31日 星期一
2 / 12
Friars are escorted by firefighters as they walk in the ancient city of Norcia following an earthquake in central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2016年 10月 31日 星期一
3 / 12
A crucifix is seen in the collapsed San Salvatore church in the village of Campi near Norcia, following an earthquake in central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2016年 10月 31日 星期一
4 / 12
The clock of the damaged town hall tower is seen in the ancient city of Norcia following an earthquake in central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2016年 10月 31日 星期一
5 / 12
St. Benedict's Cathedral in the ancient city of Norcia is seen following an earthquake in central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2016年 10月 31日 星期一
6 / 12
Volunteers carry the belongings of a resident following an earthquake in Leonessa, Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / 2016年 10月 30日 星期日
7 / 12
Coffins are seen in the collapsed cemetery of the village of Campi near Norcia, following an earthquake in central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2016年 10月 31日 星期一
8 / 12
A partially collapsed wall is seen following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2016年 10月 30日 星期日
9 / 12
A damaged house is seen following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2016年 10月 30日 星期日
10 / 12
Saint Anthony church is seen partially collapsed following an earthquake along the road to Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2016年 10月 30日 星期日
11 / 12
Firefighters take care of a woman following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2016年 10月 30日 星期日
12 / 12
