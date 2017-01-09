版本:
Trump's inner circle

Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump, seen here with Stephen Bannon, will be named Donald Trump's senior adviser, media outlets reported Monday, a potentially thorny choice in the face of anti-nepotism law. Like Trump, Kushner is a New York-based real estate developer with a wide net of business dealings that could pose potential conflicts of interest. Kushner, who married Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka, in 2009, helped guide Republican Trump in the November election. The 35-year-old emerged as an important voice early in Trump's campaign and was involved in almost every aspect of it, from key personnel decisions to strategy and fundraising. Kushner spearheads his family's real estate development company, Kushner Companies, and is the publisher of the New York Observer weekly newspaper, which he acquired at age 25. It was unclear how any Kushner appointment would be affected by a federal anti-nepotism law that prohibits a president from hiring family members to serve in his administration. Kushner is working with lawyers on how he would have to divest and distance himself from his family's business if he were to take a role in the Trump administration, the New York Times reported. "Honestly, Jared is a very successful real estate person. But I actually think he likes politics more than he likes real estate," Trump said of Kushner, standing to his right during a victory speech after the Indiana party primary election in May. "But he's very good at politics." Kushner emerged as an important voice early in Trump's campaign, launched in June 2015. He was involved in almost every aspect of Trump's campaign, offering advice on key personnel decisions, strategy, speeches, fundraising and other areas. Late in the campaign, he began laying the groundwork for a possible Trump-run television network, in the event his father-in-law lost, according to a person familiar with the matter. Kushner spearheads his family's real estate development. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Kellyanne Conway, a Republican pollster who was widely credited with bringing a more disciplined approach to Donald Trump's election campaign, will become White House counselor. In her new post, Conway will play a key advisory role, helping to manage Trump's messaging and legislative priorities, the transition team said in a statement. It praised Conway, 49, as the first woman campaign manager to guide a winning U.S. presidential campaign. Conway, as a senior adviser on the transition team, has been a frequent presence on U.S. television news programs, often called upon to defend or explain Trump's thinking. Conway "played a crucial role in my victory," Trump said in the transition team statement. "She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message." REUTERS/Mike Segar

The Republican National Committee spokesman Sean Spicer will serve as President-elect Donald Trump's press secretary in the White House. Spicer, 45, served as RNC spokesman during Trump's presidential campaign, alongside party chairman Reince Priebus, who stood by Trump amid furious opposition from establishment Republicans and was rewarded with the chief of staff position. Acerbic and professional, Spicer, a Navy Reserve commander, has been openly critical of media coverage of Republican candidates and the president-elect, but insists the future U.S. leader has a high regard for press freedom. He led a turnaround in the RNC's public affairs operation after taking over as communications director in 2011. He beefed up social media operations, built an in-house TV production team and created a rapid response effort to reply to attacks. Spicer worked in President George W. Bush's administration as the assistant U.S. Trade Representative for media and public affairs. Before that, he was communications director for the Republican Conference in the U.S. House of Representatives. Spicer has tried to reassure news organizations that Trump will not try to ban them from covering him, as the president-elect sometimes sought to do during the election campaign. But Spicer and other Trump aides have indicated the new president would shake up the status quo in White House dealings with the media, including re-examining the need for daily televised news briefings and the practice of assigned seating in the briefing room. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

President-elect Donald Trump announced Exxon Mobil Corp's chief executive Rex Tillerson as his choice for secretary of state, praising the business leader as a successful international dealmaker who has led a global operation. Tillerson's experience in diplomacy stems from making deals with foreign countries for the world's largest energy company, although questions have been raised about the oil executive's relations with Russia. In 2013, Putin bestowed a Russian state honor, the Order of Friendship, on Tillerson, citing his work "strengthening cooperation in the energy sector". Republicans and Democrats said Tillerson, who is president of Exxon Mobil Corp, would be asked about his contacts with Russia, having met Putin several times. There has been controversy over the role alleged Russian cyber hacking may have had on the outcome of the presidential election. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer

Goldman Sachs executive Gary Cohn has been asked to head Trump's White House National Economic Council, a group that coordinates economic policy across agencies. Cohn, 56, is a former Goldman commodities trader from Ohio who joined the firm in 1990. He served in a variety of leadership roles in bond trading, becoming co-head of Goldman's broader securities and eventually, co-president in 2006. Cohn, president and chief operating officer at the Wall Street firm, had been widely considered the heir apparent to Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Trump has chosen former Texas Governor Rick Perry to head the Department of Energy, a transition official said, putting him in charge of the agency he proposed eliminating during his bid for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination. The choice adds to the list of oil drilling advocates skeptical about climate change who have been picked for senior positions in Trump's Cabinet. The selections have worried environmentalists but cheered an industry eager for expansion. Perry's proposal to scrap the Energy Department caused what has become known as his "oops" moment during a November 2011 debate when he could not remember all the Cabinet-level departments he wanted to eliminate. "It's three agencies of government when I get there that are gone: commerce, education and the um, what's the third one there? Let's see," Perry said. His debate opponents tried to prod his memory but Perry ultimately gave up, saying, "I can't. The third one, I can't. Sorry. Oops." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Hope Hicks, Trump's sole spokeswoman when he began what was considered a longshot candidacy in June 2015, will be director of strategic communications. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Dan Scavino, campaign director of social media and senior advisor, has been named director of social media. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jason Miller was appointed director of communications. He served as communications director of the transition team. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

President-elect Donald Trump spoke to former chief executive of Hewlett-Packard Carly Fiorina about the job of director of national intelligence, the New York Times reported, citing a senior Trump transition team member. Fiorina, once a rival for the White House Republican nomination who clashed with Trump during primary debates, visited Trump Tower. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Republican Representative Ryan Zinke of Montana, a former Navy SEAL commander, was selected to be interior secretary. Zinke, 55, will be nominated to head the Interior Department, which employs more than 70,000 people across the United States and oversees more than 20 percent of federal land, including national parks like Yellowstone and Yosemite. Zinke's choice was something of a surprise since some Republican officials wanted him to challenge Democratic Senator Jon Tester of Montana in the 2018 elections. He is a proponent of keeping public lands under federal ownership, putting him at odds with some in his Republican Party who are more favorable to privatization or placing them under the control of states. It remains unclear where Zinke would stand on opening up more federal lands to increased drilling and mining, something Trump promised he would do as president. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

President-elect Donald Trump will name fast-food executive Andy Puzder to head the U.S. Department of Labor, in an appointment likely to antagonize organized labor. Puzder, chief executive of CKE Restaurants Inc, which operates the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's fast-food chains, has been a vociferous critic of government regulation of the workplace. Puzder frequently publishes commentary and gives television interviews in which he argues that a higher minimum wage would hurt workers by forcing restaurants to close and praises the benefits of automation in the fast-food industry. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, a critic of federal environmental regulation, has been named to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. The choice, which enraged environmental activists and cheered the oil industry, signals that the Republican president-elect plans to move ahead with his promise to cut back regulation and free up drilling and coal mining, in a likely reversal of President Barack Obama's environmental agenda. Pruitt has been a harsh opponent of Obama's measures to curb climate change and has helped lead a legal effort by some states to throw out an integral piece of Obama's climate change strategy that requires states to curb carbon output. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, a rival-turned-supporter of Donald Trump, overcame his stated qualms about a lack of government experience to accept the president-elect's nomination to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Democrats criticized the Republican president-elect's latest pick for his incoming administration, calling Carson unqualified to take over $48-billion agency that oversees public housing. Carson, a popular writer and speaker in conservative circles, has been a close adviser to Trump since he dropped out of the 2016 Republican presidential primary contest and he is a vice chairman of Trump's transition team. Trump discussed the job with Carson before the Thanksgiving Day holiday in November, although - despite his own presidential run - Carson had previously indicated reluctance to take a position in the incoming administration because of his lack of experience in federal government. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross has been named commerce secretary. Ross, 78, heads the private equity firm W.L. Ross & Co., which is known for buying up failed companies. His net worth was pegged by Forbes at about $2.9 billion. A staunch supporter of Trump and an economic adviser, Ross has helped shape the Trump campaign's views on trade policy. He blames the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, which entered into force in 1994, and the 2001 entry of China into the World Trade Organization for causing massive U.S. factory job losses. He is also a part of Trump's economic advisory team. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Steven Mnuchin, Trump's campaign finance chairman, has been named treasury secretary. Mnuchin, 53, is a relatively little-known but successful private equity investor, hedge fund manager and Hollywood financier who spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs before leaving in 2002. He assembled an investor group to buy a failed California mortgage lender in 2009, rebranded it as OneWest Bank and built it into Southern California's largest bank. The bank came under fire for its foreclosure practices as housing advocacy groups accused it of being too quick to foreclose on struggling homeowners. Mnuchin's inclusion in Trump's campaign team was questioned at the time by Stephen Bannon, now Trump's chief White House strategist. In an interview on Breitbart News, Bannon asked Trump whether the then presidential candidate was "selling out to Wall Street". Mnuchin, whose father was also a Goldman Sachs partner, worked at the investment bank for nearly two decades starting in the mid-1980s, a time when Wall Street was developing major financial innovations including new securitization techniques and collateralized debt obligations -- instruments that would later contribute to the financial crisis. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Elaine Chao has been named transportation secretary. Chao, 63, was labor secretary under President George W. Bush for eight years and the first Asian-American woman to hold a Cabinet position. She also served as a deputy labor secretary under President George H.W. Bush. Chao is a director at Ingersoll Rand, News Corp and Vulcan Materials Company. She is married to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Representative Tom Price has been named secretary of health and human services. Price, 62, is an orthopedic surgeon who heads the House of Representatives' Budget Committee. He has long criticized Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act, and has championed a plan of tax credits, expanded health savings accounts and lawsuit reforms to replace it. Price, who is also opposed to abortion, has represented the 6th Congressional District in Atlanta's northern suburbs since 2005. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. "Governor Haley has a proven track record of bringing people together regardless of background or party affiliation to move critical policies forward for the betterment of her state and our country," the president-elect said in the statement. The choice of Haley, a daughter of Indian immigrants who is an active voice for tolerance, may be aimed at countering criticism of Trump's divisive comments about immigrants and minorities, as well as accusations of sexism during his campaign. Haley, who last year signed a bill to remove the Confederate flag from the grounds of the South Carolina state capitol, condemned Trump during the Republican presidential primary campaign for not speaking out more forcefully against white supremacists. The Civil War flag, an emblem of the American South, is long associated with slavery. Haley supported Trump rivals Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz in the primary before saying last month she would vote for Trump despite reservations about his character. The 44-year-old was the first woman elected governor of South Carolina in 2010, amid a wave of support from Republican Party's conservative Tea Party wing. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Washington attorney Donald McGahn has been named Trump's White House Counsel, a senior transition official told Reuters. McGahn, a partner at Jones Day, one of the world�s largest law firms, served as counsel to Trump during his presidential campaign. A former chairman of the Federal Election Commission and considered a top elections lawyer, McGahn may be charged with untangling the thicket of potential conflicts of interest that Trump, a real estate mogul with holdings all over the world, presents. Trump has said that as president, he will try to separate himself from running his company, turning it over to his children, but has resisted calls to place his assets in a blind trust. Trump may also look for a legal means by which to bring his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, onto his White House staff, circumventing a law that prevents federal officials from hiring family members. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Betsy DeVos, wealthy Republican donor and school choice advocate, has been tapped to lead the U.S. Education Department. DeVos, former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, met with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence and discussed "the Common Core mission, and setting higher national standards and promoting the growth of school choice across the nation," according to a Trump transition team statement. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Blunt-spoken retired Marine Corps General James Mattis has been named defense secretary. Trump tweeted that "General James 'Mad Dog' Mattis, who is being considered for Secretary of Defense, was very impressive yesterday. A true General's General!" From 2010 to 2013, Mattis headed the U.S. military's Central Command, which oversees operations stretching from the Horn of Africa through the Middle East and into Central Asia including Afghanistan and Pakistan. During that time, he was at odds with the Obama administration on the need to prepare for potential threats from Iran and about resources for Afghanistan. Mattis, 66, served as an American commander in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and was known to be popular among the troops. Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," Vice President-elect Mike Pence said Mattis had "a legendary military career." Incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said it was a "very real possibility" Mattis would get the job, telling the ABC program "This Week:" "I know that President-elect Trump loves leaders like General Mattis." REUTERS/Mike Segar

Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, a former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency who advised Trump during the campaign on national security issues, has been named national security adviser. Flynn, 57, began his U.S. Army career in 1981 and served deployments in Afghanistan and Iraq. He later worked in the Office of the Director of Intelligence. Once a registered Democrat, Flynn became head of the DIA in 2012 under President Barack Obama. He retired a year earlier than expected, according to media reports, and became a fierce critic of Obama's foreign policy. He went on to start his own consulting firm, which has come under scrutiny for its ties to a Turkish businessman. He told the Wall Street Journal that he would sever connections with the businessman to take the post under Trump. Flynn has said the United States should work more with Russia on global security issues. In an August interview with the Washington Post, he defended a paid speech for state-run Russian Television. Flynn's advocates say his experience battling radical Islamist militants in Iraq and Afghanistan, along with candor that has ruffled feathers in Washington more than once, makes him the kind of ally Trump needs on his national security team. Several former U.S. officials who worked closely with Flynn described him as extremely smart but a poor manager who advocated a precipitous overhaul of the DIA that ignited hostility and resistance from veteran intelligence officials. His critics voice concerns about a management style that alienated some of his subordinates at DIA. That's an explanation some gave for why he was pushed into retirement in 2014. Two other former officials also said they had concerns about Flynn's management style, a potential liability in a White House job that requires coordinating U.S. policy and resolving disagreements among senior officials at different agencies. One of the officials said senior career DIA officials and other agency employees held Flynn responsi

Representative Mike Pompeo (C) of Kansas has been named CIA director. Pompeo, 52, is a third-term congressman from Kansas who is on the U.S House Select Intelligence Committee, which oversees the CIA, National Security Agency and cyber security. Pompeo also was a member of the House Select Committee on Benghazi investigating the 2012 attack on a U.S. compound in Libya. The California native graduated first in his class from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served as a platoon leader in the U.S. Army before leaving the military as a captain to attend Harvard Law School. In 1996, he moved to Kansas to start an aircraft parts company. Its decision to open a factory in Mexico came under fire when Pompeo later ran for public office. He defended his work, saying the company had created jobs in the state. His ties to Koch Industries, owned by billionaire conservative donors Charles and David Koch, have also drawn scrutiny. He won re-election in the Nov. 8 election with 61 percent of the vote, according to Kansas's unofficial election results online. Pompeo has criticized former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who leaked National Security Agency information, saying in a 2014 letter that his telecast appearance at an event undermined the ideals of "fairness and freedom." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump put Vice President-elect Mike Pence in charge of his White House transition team. Indiana Governor Mike Pence has strong ties to Republican leaders in Congress and is a strident opponent of abortion. Pence has pushed Congress to defund Planned Parenthood and signed a state law mandating that a fetus be buried or cremated after an abortion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump has chosen Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff, a position that serves as gatekeeper and agenda-setter for the president. Priebus is a longtime Wisconsin political operative who was credited with marshaling party resources for Trump's White House bid. Recently re-elected to serve as RNC chairman, Priebus will give up his party post to join Trump in the White House, where the low-key Washington operative could help forge ties with Congress to advance Trump's agenda. Priebus, 44, was a steadfast supporter of Trump during the presidential campaign even as the party fractured amid the choice. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Linda McMahon has been named small business administration administrator. McMahon, 68, is a co-founder and former chief executive of the professional wrestling franchise WWE, which is based in Stamford, Connecticut. She ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for a Senate seat in Connecticut in 2010 and 2012 and was an early supporter of Trump's presidential campaign. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Stephen Bannon has been named Trump's chief strategist and senior counselor. Before he took over as chief executive of Trump's campaign in August, Bannon headed Breitbart News, a website and voice for the alt-right movement, a loose right-wing confederation that includes hardcore nationalists, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and anti-Semites. Democrats, rights activists and minority groups were outraged by the appointment and said Trump, himself accused of racism and misogyny during the campaign, had just flung open the White House doors to hatemongers. Many urged him to reconsider. As a senior adviser to Trump, Bannon will be expected by far-right groups to champion their views and make sure that Trump keeps such campaign promises as building a wall on the southern U.S. border, cracking down on Muslims entering the country and restricting the influx of Syrian war refugees. While Bannon was at Breitbart, it had stories with headlines such as "Birth control makes women unattractive and crazy," "Political correctness protects Muslim rape culture" and "Hoist it high and proud: The Confederate flag proclaims a glorious heritage." The site's pro-Trump agenda featured speculative stories questioning Hillary Clinton's health and accusing her close aide Huma Abedin of being a Saudi spy. Bannon was charged with domestic violence and battery in 1996 after his then-wife, Mary Louise Piccard, said he grabbed her by the throat and arm during an argument. The case was dropped when she did not appear in court. In 2007 Piccard said in court documents Bannon did not like the school the girls attended because it had too many "whiny brat" Jewish students. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Frank Gaffney, a former official in the Reagan administration and founder of the Center for Security Policy thinktank, is reportedly joining Trump's advisory team. Gaffney was previously a national security adviser on Ted Cruz's primary campaign. His center's reports argue that hundreds of thousands of American Muslims support Islamist violence in the United States and that there is a conspiracy to erode the U.S. legal system by elevating sharia, the Islamic legal code. The Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights organization that monitors U.S. extremist groups, has labeled the Center for Security Policy a "hate group" and Gaffney a "notorious Islamophobe." Back in December 2015, when Trump proposed a ban on Muslims entering the United States, he pointed to data from the Center for Security Policy indicating that a quarter of Muslims in a poll thought violence against Americans was justified. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump is a member of the transition team. Ivanka Trump attended her father's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. When asked about Ivanka's presence at the meeting, Reince Priebus told CNN that "Donald Trump has been very clear from the very beginning that his family is very important to him." Trump has insisted that to avoid conflicts of interest, his three eldest children Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr. would run his sprawling business operations once he assumed the presidency. His company said it was vetting new business structures for the transfer of control to the three and the arrangement would not violate conflict-of-interest laws. But government ethics experts said the move would fall short of blind trust standards and was unlikely to prevent potential conflicts of interest. Conflicts of interest could stem, for example, from countries trying to influence policies by doing business with any of his companies or even his children. His daughter Ivanka has a line of fashion products, which along with other Trump-branded items are made in countries like China. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump Jr. is on the transition team. Donald Jr. is an executive vice president with Trump Organization and works to expand the company's real estate, retail, commercial, hotel and golf interests nationally and internationally. In September he tweeted an image of Skittles candy and wrote, "If I had a bowl of Skittles and I told you just three would kill you. Would you take a handful? That's our Syrian refugee problem." He also made remarks on a Philadelphia radio show that the media would be �warming up the gas chamber� if the Republican Party behaved the same way as the Democrats during the presidential campaign. He later clarified that it was a reference to capital punishment, not the Nazi-led Holocaust. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump's son Eric Trump is on the transition team. Eric is executive vice president of development and acquisitions at Trump Organization, responsible for new project acquisition, development and construction globally. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Businessman Vincent Viola has been named secretary of the army. Viola, 60, is a West Point graduate and U.S. Army veteran who served in the 101st Airborne Division. He founded high-frequency trading firm Virtu Financial Inc and served as chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange, where he began his financial services career. After the Sept. 11, 2001, al Qaeda attacks on New York and Washington, Viola helped found the Combating Terrorism Center at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He is an owner of the Florida Panthers ice hockey team. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Representative Chris Collins (R-NY), one of Trump's earliest supporters on Capitol Hill, is on the transition team and has been effectively designated the White House transition team's congressional liaison. Collins' official role is to serve as a conduit to the transition team for lawmakers who want to convey concerns or ideas for legislation and staffing. Collins said the new administration was poised to move �very quickly� to overturn some of Obama�s executive orders, as well as to work on healthcare and tax reforms. REUTERS/Jim Young

