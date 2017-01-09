Trump's inner circle
Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump, seen here with Stephen Bannon, will be named Donald Trump's senior advmore
Kellyanne Conway, a Republican pollster who was widely credited with bringing a more disciplined approach to Dmore
The Republican National Committee spokesman Sean Spicer will serve as President-elect Donald Trump's press secmore
President-elect Donald Trump announced Exxon Mobil Corp's chief executive Rex Tillerson as his choice for secrmore
Goldman Sachs executive Gary Cohn has been asked to head Trump's White House National Economic Council, a groumore
Trump has chosen former Texas Governor Rick Perry to head the Department of Energy, a transition official saidmore
Hope Hicks, Trump's sole spokeswoman when he began what was considered a longshot candidacy in June 2015, willmore
Dan Scavino, campaign director of social media and senior advisor, has been named director of social media. Rmore
Jason Miller was appointed director of communications. He served as communications director of the transition more
President-elect Donald Trump spoke to former chief executive of Hewlett-Packard Carly Fiorina about the job ofmore
Republican Representative Ryan Zinke of Montana, a former Navy SEAL commander, was selected to be interior secmore
President-elect Donald Trump will name fast-food executive Andy Puzder to head the U.S. Department of Labor, imore
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, a critic of federal environmental regulation, has been named to lead tmore
Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, a rival-turned-supporter of Donald Trump, overcame his stated qualms about a more
Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross has been named commerce secretary. Ross, 78, heads the private equity firm W.more
Steven Mnuchin, Trump's campaign finance chairman, has been named treasury secretary. Mnuchin, 53, is a relatimore
Elaine Chao has been named transportation secretary. Chao, 63, was labor secretary under President George W. Bmore
Representative Tom Price has been named secretary of health and human services. Price, 62, is an orthopedic sumore
President-elect Donald Trump has chosen South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to be U.S. ambassador to the Unitemore
Washington attorney Donald McGahn has been named Trump's White House Counsel, a senior transition official tolmore
Betsy DeVos, wealthy Republican donor and school choice advocate, has been tapped to lead the U.S. Education Dmore
Blunt-spoken retired Marine Corps General James Mattis has been named defense secretary. Trump tweeted that "Gmore
Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, a former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency who advised Trump during thmore
Representative Mike Pompeo (C) of Kansas has been named CIA director. Pompeo, 52, is a third-term congressman more
Trump put Vice President-elect Mike Pence in charge of his White House transition team. Indiana Governor Mike more
Donald Trump has chosen Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff, amore
Linda McMahon has been named small business administration administrator. McMahon, 68, is a co-founder and formore
Stephen Bannon has been named Trump's chief strategist and senior counselor. Before he took over as chief execmore
Frank Gaffney, a former official in the Reagan administration and founder of the Center for Security Policy thmore
Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump is a member of the transition team. Ivanka Trump attended her father's memore
Donald Trump Jr. is on the transition team. Donald Jr. is an executive vice president with Trump Organization more
Donald Trump's son Eric Trump is on the transition team. Eric is executive vice president of development and amore
Businessman Vincent Viola has been named secretary of the army. Viola, 60, is a West Point graduate and U.S. Amore
Representative Chris Collins (R-NY), one of Trump's earliest supporters on Capitol Hill, is on the transition more
