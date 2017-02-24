Who has nukes?
According to data at the beginning of 2017 from the Federation of American Scientists, the United States has amore
Russia is estimated to have around 7,000 nuclear warheads. Of these, an estimated 1,950 are strategically deplmore
France has pared down its arsenal to approximately 300 nuclear warheads. Of these, an estimated 280 are stratemore
China is estimated to have about 260 strategic and tactical nuclear weapons, and stocks of fissile material sumore
Britain's nuclear stockpile consists of about 215 weapons. The country is current reducing its stockpile, and more
Pakistan is believed to possess a nuclear inventory of 120-130 warheads, though none are believed to be deploymore
India has formally declared itself a nuclear weapon state. New Delhi is likely to have manufactured weapons-grmore
Israel is widely understood to possess a sizeable nuclear arsenal but maintains a policy of nuclear ambiguity.more
North Korea has conducted five underground nuclear tests, as recently as September 2016, but there is no publimore
下一个
Last stand at Standing Rock
Dozens of armed law enforcement officials clear the camp that for months served as a base of opposition to the Dakota Access pipeline as a deadline to abandon...
I am transgender
The faces and experiences of transgender people around the world.
Iraqi forces push into Mosul
U.S.-backed Iraqi forces close in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul to create a bridgehead for a thrust into the city.
Republicans face town hall protests
Republican lawmakers face constituents angry over the first days of the Trump presidency.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.