Who has nukes?

According to data at the beginning of 2017 from the Federation of American Scientists, the United States has an estimated inventory of 6,800 nuclear warheads, with 1,740 of them strategically deployed. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

Reuters / 2009年 3月 16日 星期一
Russia is estimated to have around 7,000 nuclear warheads. Of these, an estimated 1,950 are strategically deployed. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Reuters / 2009年 11月 6日 星期五
France has pared down its arsenal to approximately 300 nuclear warheads. Of these, an estimated 280 are strategically deployed. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2007年 7月 14日 星期六
China is estimated to have about 260 strategic and tactical nuclear weapons, and stocks of fissile material sufficient to produce a much larger arsenal. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2013年 12月 5日 星期四
Britain's nuclear stockpile consists of about 215 weapons. The country is current reducing its stockpile, and by the mid-2020s it will be reduced to not more than 180. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2009年 6月 13日 星期六
Pakistan is believed to possess a nuclear inventory of 120-130 warheads, though none are believed to be deployed but kept in storage. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2008年 1月 25日 星期五
India has formally declared itself a nuclear weapon state. New Delhi is likely to have manufactured weapons-grade plutonium for at least 110-120 warheads, which are not deployed but in central storage. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation

Reuters / 2012年 4月 19日 星期四
Israel is widely understood to possess a sizeable nuclear arsenal but maintains a policy of nuclear ambiguity. Their stockpile is estimated to be 80 warheads. Based on estimates of the plutonium production capacity of the Dimona reactor, Israel has enough plutonium for approximately 100-200 advanced nuclear explosive devices. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Reuters / 2009年 1月 15日 星期四
North Korea has conducted five underground nuclear tests, as recently as September 2016, but there is no publicly available evidence that the country has miniaturized and operationalized nuclear weapons capability. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2012年 4月 16日 星期一
