版本:
中国
图片 | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 22:00 BJT

Suspect in Berlin truck attack shot dead

The body of Anis Amri, the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack, is seen covered with a thermal blanket next to Italian officers in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan, Italy. Italian police shot dead the man believed to be responsible for this week's Berlin Christmas market truck attack, killing him after he pulled a gun on them during a routine check in the early hours of Friday. REUTERS/Stringer

The body of Anis Amri, the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack, is seen covered with a thermalmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 23日 星期五
The body of Anis Amri, the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack, is seen covered with a thermal blanket next to Italian officers in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan, Italy. Italian police shot dead the man believed to be responsible for this week's Berlin Christmas market truck attack, killing him after he pulled a gun on them during a routine check in the early hours of Friday. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 12
The body of Anis Amri is seen covered with a thermal blanket next to Italian officers. The suspect - 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri - traveled to Italy from France, triggering a spate of criticism from euroskeptics over Europe's open-border Schengen pact. REUTERS/Stringer

The body of Anis Amri is seen covered with a thermal blanket next to Italian officers. The suspect - 24-year-omore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 23日 星期五
The body of Anis Amri is seen covered with a thermal blanket next to Italian officers. The suspect - 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri - traveled to Italy from France, triggering a spate of criticism from euroskeptics over Europe's open-border Schengen pact. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 12
Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri. A police chief said his men had no idea they might be dealing with Amri when they approached him at around 3 a.m. outside a station in Sesto San Giovanni, a suburb of the northern city of Milan. REUTERS/Stringer

Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri. A police chief said his men had no idea they mightmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 23日 星期五
Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri. A police chief said his men had no idea they might be dealing with Amri when they approached him at around 3 a.m. outside a station in Sesto San Giovanni, a suburb of the northern city of Milan. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 12
Objects belonging to Anis Amri. Amri is suspected of driving a truck that smashed through a Berlin market on Monday killing 12 people, and security forces across Europe have been trying to track him down. REUTERS/Stringer

Objects belonging to Anis Amri. Amri is suspected of driving a truck that smashed through a Berlin market on Mmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 23日 星期五
Objects belonging to Anis Amri. Amri is suspected of driving a truck that smashed through a Berlin market on Monday killing 12 people, and security forces across Europe have been trying to track him down. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 12
The body of Anis Amri. Milan police chief Antonio De Iesu told reporters that Amri had arrived in Milan's main railway station from France at around 1 a.m. and had then traveled to Sesto San Giovanni, where two young policemen approached him because he looked suspicious. "We had no intelligence that he could be in Milan," De Iesu said. "They had no perception that it could be him otherwise they would have been much more cautious." REUTERS/Stringer

The body of Anis Amri. Milan police chief Antonio De Iesu told reporters that Amri had arrived in Milan's mainmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 23日 星期五
The body of Anis Amri. Milan police chief Antonio De Iesu told reporters that Amri had arrived in Milan's main railway station from France at around 1 a.m. and had then traveled to Sesto San Giovanni, where two young policemen approached him because he looked suspicious. "We had no intelligence that he could be in Milan," De Iesu said. "They had no perception that it could be him otherwise they would have been much more cautious." REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 12
Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri. He failed to produce any identification so the police requested he empty his pockets and his small backpack. He pulled a loaded gun from his bag and shot at one of the men, lightly wounding him in the shoulder. Amri then hid behind a nearby car but the other police officer managed to shoot him once or twice, killing him on the spot. Amri was identified by his finger prints. REUTERS/Stringer

Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri. He failed to produce any identification so the polmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 23日 星期五
Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri. He failed to produce any identification so the police requested he empty his pockets and his small backpack. He pulled a loaded gun from his bag and shot at one of the men, lightly wounding him in the shoulder. Amri then hid behind a nearby car but the other police officer managed to shoot him once or twice, killing him on the spot. Amri was identified by his finger prints. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 12
Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri. Militant group Islamic State acknowledged Amri's death and his suspected role in the German attack - for which it has claimed responsibility - through its Amaq news agency. "The executor of the Berlin attacks carries out another attack on Italian police in Milan and is killed in a shoot-out," it said. REUTERS/Stringer

Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri. Militant group Islamic State acknowledged Amri's dmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 23日 星期五
Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri. Militant group Islamic State acknowledged Amri's death and his suspected role in the German attack - for which it has claimed responsibility - through its Amaq news agency. "The executor of the Berlin attacks carries out another attack on Italian police in Milan and is killed in a shoot-out," it said. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 12
Berlin Christmas market truck attack suspect Anis Amri is seen leaving a Berlin mosque on December 20, 2016 at 0349 am, hours after a truck plowed through a crowd at the Breitscheid square in Berlin, in this still image taken from a surveillance camera made available on the RBB Abendschau website. RBB Abendschau/via REUTERS TV

Berlin Christmas market truck attack suspect Anis Amri is seen leaving a Berlin mosque on December 20, 2016 atmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 23日 星期五
Berlin Christmas market truck attack suspect Anis Amri is seen leaving a Berlin mosque on December 20, 2016 at 0349 am, hours after a truck plowed through a crowd at the Breitscheid square in Berlin, in this still image taken from a surveillance camera made available on the RBB Abendschau website. RBB Abendschau/via REUTERS TV
Close
8 / 12
Cristian Movio, the Milan policemen who shot dead the suspect, talks on a mobile phone as he lies injured in a hospital bed in Milan. Polizia di Stato press office/Handout via REUTERS

Cristian Movio, the Milan policemen who shot dead the suspect, talks on a mobile phone as he lies injured in amore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 23日 星期五
Cristian Movio, the Milan policemen who shot dead the suspect, talks on a mobile phone as he lies injured in a hospital bed in Milan. Polizia di Stato press office/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 12
A still image taken from a short 'selfie' video clip from a social media website purportedly shows Anis Amri at an unknown location. Social Media/via Reuters TV

A still image taken from a short 'selfie' video clip from a social media website purportedly shows Anis Amri amore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 星期四
A still image taken from a short 'selfie' video clip from a social media website purportedly shows Anis Amri at an unknown location. Social Media/via Reuters TV
Close
10 / 12
The body of Anis Amri is seen covered by a thermal blanket. De Iesu said that besides the gun, Amri had been carrying a small pocket knife. He also had a few hundred euros on him but no cell phone. Amri once spent four years in jail in Italy and police were trying to work out if he knew someone in Sesto. REUTERS/Stringer

The body of Anis Amri is seen covered by a thermal blanket. De Iesu said that besides the gun, Amri had been more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 23日 星期五
The body of Anis Amri is seen covered by a thermal blanket. De Iesu said that besides the gun, Amri had been carrying a small pocket knife. He also had a few hundred euros on him but no cell phone. Amri once spent four years in jail in Italy and police were trying to work out if he knew someone in Sesto. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 12
Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri. REUTERS/Stringer

Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 12月 23日 星期五
Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2016年 12月 23日
Berlin Christmas market reopens

Berlin Christmas market reopens

Ringed by concrete barriers, the Berlin Christmas market targeted in a truck attack reopens with tributes to the 12 victims laid amid the small festive huts.

2016年 12月 23日
Deadly blast at Mexico fireworks market

Deadly blast at Mexico fireworks market

A series of massive blasts killed at least 32 people at the San Pablito open-air fireworks market, which was crowded with shoppers just before Christmas.

2016年 12月 22日
Burning oilfields of Mosul

Burning oilfields of Mosul

Oil wells torched by Islamic State surround the besieged city of Mosul.

2016年 12月 22日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐