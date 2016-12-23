Suspect in Berlin truck attack shot dead
The body of Anis Amri, the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack, is seen covered with a thermalmore
The body of Anis Amri is seen covered with a thermal blanket next to Italian officers. The suspect - 24-year-omore
Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri. A police chief said his men had no idea they mightmore
Objects belonging to Anis Amri. Amri is suspected of driving a truck that smashed through a Berlin market on Mmore
The body of Anis Amri. Milan police chief Antonio De Iesu told reporters that Amri had arrived in Milan's mainmore
Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri. He failed to produce any identification so the polmore
Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri. Militant group Islamic State acknowledged Amri's dmore
Berlin Christmas market truck attack suspect Anis Amri is seen leaving a Berlin mosque on December 20, 2016 atmore
Cristian Movio, the Milan policemen who shot dead the suspect, talks on a mobile phone as he lies injured in amore
A still image taken from a short 'selfie' video clip from a social media website purportedly shows Anis Amri amore
The body of Anis Amri is seen covered by a thermal blanket. De Iesu said that besides the gun, Amri had been more
Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri. REUTERS/Stringer
