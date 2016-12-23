Photos of the week
Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov lies on the ground after he was shot by Mevlut Mert Altintas at an more
Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fismore
A boy flashes the victory sign while riding a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, more
Women pose for a picture at the entrance of the Carlton Hotel, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Symore
A man cooks in open air as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day withmore
Hunters Chiaki Kodama (R) and Aoi Fukuno drag a deer that Kodama shot through a forest outside Oi, Fukui Prefemore
People clash with Venezuelan National Guards as they try to cross the border to Colombia over the Francisco demore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Foreign Minister Fank-Walter Steinmeier walk towards the Christmas more
An Australia sea lion licks a frozen treat underwater that contains a fish during an annual Christmas event inmore
A young displaced Iraqi boy, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, sits in a wheelbarrow at Khazer cmore
Former astronaut and United States Senator John Glenn lies in state, under a U.S. Marine honor guard, in the Rmore
A girl sleeps on the floor near coffins containing the bodies of Domingo Manosca, who according to relatives wmore
An aerial view shows the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market aftemore
Rebecca Smith poses for a photograph during winter solstice with her Irish Wolfhound dog called Amazing Grace more
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle (C) reacts to being named Miss World as Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gmore
Firefighter stand beside a truck at a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, December 19, 2016 after the truck pmore
Japan's ON-ART Corp's eight metre tall human-operated walking dinosaur robot 'TRX03' (C) performs with other rmore
Luis Espinal, 21, embraces his mother, Janet Corona, 42, after returning from Army basic training in Fort Sillmore
A Jewish man covered in a prayer shawl, prays in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank Decembermore
A surfer rides a large wave at El Bocal during the Vaca Gigante (Big Cow) giant wave surf competition in Santamore
Editor's choice
Our top photos of the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.