版本:
中国
图片 | 2016年 12月 30日 星期五 00:10 BJT

The rise of Duterte

Mayor Rodrigo Duterte inspects the assault rifle of Senior Inspector Ronald Dela Rosa (L) after inspecting a crime scene in the village of Tamugan in Davao city in the southern Philippines. Looking on is Davao Police Chief Isidro Lapena (2nd, R). Picture taken in 1997. REUTERS/Renato Lumawag

Mayor Rodrigo Duterte inspects the assault rifle of Senior Inspector Ronald Dela Rosa (L) after inspecting a cmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 28日 星期三
Mayor Rodrigo Duterte inspects the assault rifle of Senior Inspector Ronald Dela Rosa (L) after inspecting a crime scene in the village of Tamugan in Davao city in the southern Philippines. Looking on is Davao Police Chief Isidro Lapena (2nd, R). Picture taken in 1997. REUTERS/Renato Lumawag
Close
1 / 19
Rodrigo Duterte poses for a picture in Davao city in the southern Philippines, following his appointment as Vice Mayor. Picture taken in 1987. REUTERS/Renato Lumawag

Rodrigo Duterte poses for a picture in Davao city in the southern Philippines, following his appointment as Vimore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 28日 星期三
Rodrigo Duterte poses for a picture in Davao city in the southern Philippines, following his appointment as Vice Mayor. Picture taken in 1987. REUTERS/Renato Lumawag
Close
2 / 19
Mayor Rodrigo Duterte poses with his Uzi submachine gun in the mountainous village of Carmen in the Baguio District of Davao city in the southern Philippines. Picture taken in the mid 1990s. REUTERS/Renato Lumawag

Mayor Rodrigo Duterte poses with his Uzi submachine gun in the mountainous village of Carmen in the Baguio Dismore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 28日 星期三
Mayor Rodrigo Duterte poses with his Uzi submachine gun in the mountainous village of Carmen in the Baguio District of Davao city in the southern Philippines. Picture taken in the mid 1990s. REUTERS/Renato Lumawag
Close
3 / 19
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte makes a "fist bump", his May presidential elections campaign gesture, with soldiers during a visit at Capinpin military camp in Tanay, Rizal in the Philippines August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte makes a "fist bump", his May presidential elections campaign gesture, witmore

Reuters / 2016年 8月 24日 星期三
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte makes a "fist bump", his May presidential elections campaign gesture, with soldiers during a visit at Capinpin military camp in Tanay, Rizal in the Philippines August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
4 / 19
Mayor Rodrigo Duterte (L) inspects an assault rifle at a shooting range in Davao city in the southern Philippines with Regional Police Chief Miguel Abaya (C) and Metrodiscom chief Franco Calida. Picture taken in the late 1980s. REUTERS/Renato Lumawag

Mayor Rodrigo Duterte (L) inspects an assault rifle at a shooting range in Davao city in the southern Philippimore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 28日 星期三
Mayor Rodrigo Duterte (L) inspects an assault rifle at a shooting range in Davao city in the southern Philippines with Regional Police Chief Miguel Abaya (C) and Metrodiscom chief Franco Calida. Picture taken in the late 1980s. REUTERS/Renato Lumawag
Close
5 / 19
Soldiers listen as Davao city Mayor Rodrigo Duterte gives a lecture on fighting the illegal drug trade during an anti-drug seminar in Davao City in southern Philippines. Picture taken in March 1998. REUTERS/Renato Lumawag

Soldiers listen as Davao city Mayor Rodrigo Duterte gives a lecture on fighting the illegal drug trade during more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 28日 星期三
Soldiers listen as Davao city Mayor Rodrigo Duterte gives a lecture on fighting the illegal drug trade during an anti-drug seminar in Davao City in southern Philippines. Picture taken in March 1998. REUTERS/Renato Lumawag
Close
6 / 19
Mayor Rodrigo Duterte gives Christmas gifts of cash to inmates in jail in Davao city in the southern Philippines. Picture shot sometime in the mid-1990s. REUTERS/Renato Lumawag

Mayor Rodrigo Duterte gives Christmas gifts of cash to inmates in jail in Davao city in the southern Philippinmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 28日 星期三
Mayor Rodrigo Duterte gives Christmas gifts of cash to inmates in jail in Davao city in the southern Philippines. Picture shot sometime in the mid-1990s. REUTERS/Renato Lumawag
Close
7 / 19
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte raises a middle finger thrust out in an obscene gesture as he speaks before local government officials in Davao city, in southern Philippines, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte raises a middle finger thrust out in an obscene gesture as he speaks befomore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 21日 星期三
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte raises a middle finger thrust out in an obscene gesture as he speaks before local government officials in Davao city, in southern Philippines, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr
Close
8 / 19
Then-local mayor of Davao city Rodrigo Duterte (R), aboard a helicopter, arrives at the provincial capitol in Tagum city, Davao del Norte, southern Philippines for the Regional Peace and Order Council meeting, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr.

Then-local mayor of Davao city Rodrigo Duterte (R), aboard a helicopter, arrives at the provincial capitol in more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 29日 星期四
Then-local mayor of Davao city Rodrigo Duterte (R), aboard a helicopter, arrives at the provincial capitol in Tagum city, Davao del Norte, southern Philippines for the Regional Peace and Order Council meeting, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr.
Close
9 / 19
Davao Mayor Zafiro Respicio (4th L) and Vice Mayor Rodrigo Duterte (2nd R) talk to feuding Bagobo tribes to settle a "Pangayaw" - or tribal war - in the hinterlands of Davao city in the southern Philippines. Picture taken sometime in 1987. REUTERS/Renato Lumawag

Davao Mayor Zafiro Respicio (4th L) and Vice Mayor Rodrigo Duterte (2nd R) talk to feuding Bagobo tribes to semore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 28日 星期三
Davao Mayor Zafiro Respicio (4th L) and Vice Mayor Rodrigo Duterte (2nd R) talk to feuding Bagobo tribes to settle a "Pangayaw" - or tribal war - in the hinterlands of Davao city in the southern Philippines. Picture taken sometime in 1987. REUTERS/Renato Lumawag
Close
10 / 19
Rodrigo Duterte kisses the Philippine flag during a "Miting de Avance" (last political campaign rally) before the national elections at Rizal park in Manila in the Philippines May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Rodrigo Duterte kisses the Philippine flag during a "Miting de Avance" (last political campaign rally) before more

Reuters / 2016年 5月 8日 星期日
Rodrigo Duterte kisses the Philippine flag during a "Miting de Avance" (last political campaign rally) before the national elections at Rizal park in Manila in the Philippines May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
11 / 19
Mayor Rodrigo Duterte look at weapons confiscated from kidnappers (not pictured) in Davao city in the southern Philippines July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr

Mayor Rodrigo Duterte look at weapons confiscated from kidnappers (not pictured) in Davao city in the southernmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 28日 星期三
Mayor Rodrigo Duterte look at weapons confiscated from kidnappers (not pictured) in Davao city in the southern Philippines July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr
Close
12 / 19
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, his common-law wife Honeylet Avancena (R) and their daughter Veronica pose for a photograph during a Christmas party at Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, December 20, 2016. Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, his common-law wife Honeylet Avancena (R) and their daughter Veronica pomore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 星期四
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, his common-law wife Honeylet Avancena (R) and their daughter Veronica pose for a photograph during a Christmas party at Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, December 20, 2016. Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 19
Mayor Rodrigo Duterte holds a baby doll inside a new mobile pediatric clinic in Davao city in the southern Philippines June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr

Mayor Rodrigo Duterte holds a baby doll inside a new mobile pediatric clinic in Davao city in the southern Phimore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 28日 星期三
Mayor Rodrigo Duterte holds a baby doll inside a new mobile pediatric clinic in Davao city in the southern Philippines June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr
Close
14 / 19
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte points to a piece of paper containing a list of personalities he alleges are involved with the drug trade, as he delivers a speech during an awarding ceremony for outstanding Filipinos and organizations overseas, at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte points to a piece of paper containing a list of personalities he alleges more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 19日 星期一
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte points to a piece of paper containing a list of personalities he alleges are involved with the drug trade, as he delivers a speech during an awarding ceremony for outstanding Filipinos and organizations overseas, at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Close
15 / 19
Soldiers gesture with a "fist bump", Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's May presidential election campaign gesture, at the military's Scout Ranger Camp Tecson in San Miguel, Bulacan in northern Philippines September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Soldiers gesture with a "fist bump", Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's May presidential election campaignmore

Reuters / 2016年 9月 15日 星期四
Soldiers gesture with a "fist bump", Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's May presidential election campaign gesture, at the military's Scout Ranger Camp Tecson in San Miguel, Bulacan in northern Philippines September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
16 / 19
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte shows a brochure of the new Glock pistols to be issued to members of the Philippine Army during a visit at the army headquarters in Taguig city, metro Manila, Philippines October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte shows a brochure of the new Glock pistols to be issued to members of themore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 4日 星期二
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte shows a brochure of the new Glock pistols to be issued to members of the Philippine Army during a visit at the army headquarters in Taguig city, metro Manila, Philippines October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
17 / 19
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is helped by interpreters to attach an earphone as he attends a luncheon meeting with Japanese business leaders in Tokyo, Japan October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is helped by interpreters to attach an earphone as he attends a luncheon more

Reuters / 2016年 10月 26日 星期三
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is helped by interpreters to attach an earphone as he attends a luncheon meeting with Japanese business leaders in Tokyo, Japan October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
18 / 19
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (R) meets his supporters outside a hotel in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (R) meets his supporters outside a hotel in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2016more

Reuters / 2016年 10月 25日 星期二
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (R) meets his supporters outside a hotel in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
19 / 19
重播
下一图片集
In memoriam: Those we lost in 2016

In memoriam: Those we lost in 2016

下一个

In memoriam: Those we lost in 2016

In memoriam: Those we lost in 2016

Notable deaths in the year 2016.

2016年 12月 29日
Fire razes Philippine slum

Fire razes Philippine slum

A fire in a Manila shantytown leaves over a thousand families homeless.

2016年 12月 29日
Life in Israeli settlements

Life in Israeli settlements

A look at Israeli settlements, after the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution demanding an end to these settlements.

2016年 12月 24日
One photo, one country, one year

One photo, one country, one year

Each country that Reuters covered this year captured in just one image.

2016年 12月 24日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐