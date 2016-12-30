版本:
中国
图片 | 2016年 12月 31日 星期六 04:20 BJT

Second phase of Mosul offensive begins

Iraqi soldiers inspect a tunnel used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi soldiers inspect a tunnel used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2016年 12月 31日 星期六
Iraqi soldiers inspect a tunnel used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
1 / 20
An Iraqi soldier is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

An Iraqi soldier is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2016年 12月 30日 星期五
An Iraqi soldier is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
2 / 20
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2016年 12月 30日 星期五
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
3 / 20
Civilians flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Civilians flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2016年 12月 31日 星期六
Civilians flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
4 / 20
An Iraqi soldier inspects weapons used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

An Iraqi soldier inspects weapons used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2016年 12月 31日 星期六
An Iraqi soldier inspects weapons used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
5 / 20
An Iraqi soldier takes a selfie with the body of Islamic State militant during a battle, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

An Iraqi soldier takes a selfie with the body of Islamic State militant during a battle, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2016年 12月 30日 星期五
An Iraqi soldier takes a selfie with the body of Islamic State militant during a battle, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
6 / 20
An Iraqi woman, with her pet bird, escapes fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Iraqi woman, with her pet bird, escapes fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2016年 12月 30日 星期五
An Iraqi woman, with her pet bird, escapes fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
7 / 20
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires missiles during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Iraqi air force helicopter fires missiles during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2016年 12月 30日 星期五
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires missiles during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
8 / 20
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2016年 12月 30日 星期五
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
9 / 20
An Iraqi soldier is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

An Iraqi soldier is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2016年 12月 31日 星期六
An Iraqi soldier is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
10 / 20
Iraqi soldiers gather during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi soldiers gather during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2016年 12月 30日 星期五
Iraqi soldiers gather during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
11 / 20
Members of Hashid Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militant positions in west of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of Hashid Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militant positions in west of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 12月 29日 星期四
Members of Hashid Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militant positions in west of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
12 / 20
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2016年 12月 30日 星期五
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
13 / 20
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2016年 12月 29日 星期四
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
14 / 20
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2016年 12月 29日 星期四
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
15 / 20
Iraqi army personnel check ammunition during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi army personnel check ammunition during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2016年 12月 29日 星期四
Iraqi army personnel check ammunition during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
16 / 20
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2016年 12月 29日 星期四
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
17 / 20
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, during clashes north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, during clashes north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2016年 12月 29日 星期四
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, during clashes north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
18 / 20
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires missiles during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Iraqi air force helicopter fires missiles during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2016年 12月 29日 星期四
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires missiles during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
19 / 20
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2016年 12月 29日 星期四
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
20 / 20
