2016年 12月 30日

Obama and Putin over the years

U.S. President Barack Obama extends his hand to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama extends his hand to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the Umore

Reuters / 2015年 9月 29日 星期二
U.S. President Barack Obama extends his hand to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with President Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with President Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 9月 5日 星期一
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with President Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks back at U.S. President Barack Obama as they arrive with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit plenary session in Beijing, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks back at U.S. President Barack Obama as they arrive with Chinese Presidemore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks back at U.S. President Barack Obama as they arrive with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit plenary session in Beijing, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013.

Reuters / 2013年 6月 18日 星期二
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama chats with Russia's President Vladimir Putin prior to a working session at the G20 leaders summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool

U.S. President Barack Obama chats with Russia's President Vladimir Putin prior to a working session at the G20more

Reuters / 2015年 11月 16日 星期一
U.S. President Barack Obama chats with Russia's President Vladimir Putin prior to a working session at the G20 leaders summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool
President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. security advisor Susan Rice (2nd L) prior to the opening session of the G20 Leaders summit summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Cem Oksuz/Pool

President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. security advisor Susan Rice (2nd Lmore

Reuters / 2015年 11月 16日 星期一
President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. security advisor Susan Rice (2nd L) prior to the opening session of the G20 Leaders summit summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Cem Oksuz/Pool
President Barack Obama talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they gather for a family photo with fellow world leaders at the start of the G20 summit at the Regnum Carya Resort in Antalya, Turkey, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they gather for a family photo with felmore

Reuters / 2015年 11月 15日 星期日
President Barack Obama talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they gather for a family photo with fellow world leaders at the start of the G20 summit at the Regnum Carya Resort in Antalya, Turkey, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama share a toast during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/RIA Novosti/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama share a toast during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 28, 2015.

Reuters / 2015年 9月 29日 星期二
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama share a toast during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/RIA Novosti/Pool
(L-R, front) U.S. President Barack Obama, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a plenary session during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Beijing, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

(L-R, front) U.S. President Barack Obama, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping atmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
(L-R, front) U.S. President Barack Obama, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a plenary session during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Beijing, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC Economic Leaders� Meeting in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016.

Reuters / 2016年 11月 21日 星期一
President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC Economic Leaders� Meeting in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama talks to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the APEC Summit in Beijing, November 2014. REUTERS/Press service of the president of the Russian Federation/RIA Novosti

President Obama talks to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the APEC Summit in Beijing, November 2014.

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
President Obama talks to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the APEC Summit in Beijing, November 2014. REUTERS/Press service of the president of the Russian Federation/RIA Novosti
A huge video screen on Sword Beach shows U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive for the International 70th D-Day Commemoration Ceremony in Ouistreham June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A huge video screen on Sword Beach shows U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin as tmore

Reuters / 2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A huge video screen on Sword Beach shows U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive for the International 70th D-Day Commemoration Ceremony in Ouistreham June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds out his arms as he walks past U.S. President Barack Obama (centre L) during a group photo at the G20 Summit in St. Petersburg September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds out his arms as he walks past U.S. President Barack Obama (centre L) dumore

Reuters / 2013年 9月 6日 星期五
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds out his arms as he walks past U.S. President Barack Obama (centre L) during a group photo at the G20 Summit in St. Petersburg September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) welcomes U.S. President Barack Obama before the first working session of the G20 Summit in Constantine Palace in Strelna near St. Petersburg, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) welcomes U.S. President Barack Obama before the first working session ofmore

Reuters / 2013年 9月 5日 星期四
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) welcomes U.S. President Barack Obama before the first working session of the G20 Summit in Constantine Palace in Strelna near St. Petersburg, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), British Prime Minister David Cameron (C) and U.S. President Barack Obama take part in a group photo for the G8 Summit in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), British Prime Minister David Cameron (C) and U.S. President Barack Obamamore

Reuters / 2013年 6月 18日 星期二
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), British Prime Minister David Cameron (C) and U.S. President Barack Obama take part in a group photo for the G8 Summit in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Los Cabos, Mexico, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Los Cabos, Mexico, June 18, 2012.

Reuters / 2012年 6月 19日 星期二
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Los Cabos, Mexico, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama (L) meets with Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in the residence Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) meets with Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in the residence Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow, July 7, 2009.

Reuters / 2009年 7月 7日 星期二
U.S. President Barack Obama (L) meets with Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in the residence Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2016年 12月 30日

2016年 12月 30日
The rise of Duterte

The rise of Duterte

Charting the political path of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who said he once threw a man out of a helicopter, and admitted killing people during his 22...

2016年 12月 30日

2016年 12月 30日
In memoriam: Those we lost in 2016

In memoriam: Those we lost in 2016

Notable deaths in the year 2016.

2016年 12月 29日

2016年 12月 29日
Fire razes Philippine slum

Fire razes Philippine slum

A fire in a Manila shantytown leaves over a thousand families homeless.

2016年 12月 29日

2016年 12月 29日

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

