Rescue in the Mediterranean

Migrants line-up to be processed by authorities before disembarking from the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro as they arrive at the port of Pozzallo in Sicily, two days after they were rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after the raft they were on drifted out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Migrants line-up to be processed by authorities before disembarking from the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro as they arrive at the port of Pozzallo in Sicily, two days after they were rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after the raft they were on drifted out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants celebrate on board the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro as they arrive at the port of Pozzallo in Sicily, two days after they were rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after the raft they were on drifted out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Migrants celebrate on board the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro as they arrive at the port of Pozzallo in Sicily, two days after they were rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after the raft they were on drifted out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants line-up to be processed by authorities before disembarking from the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro as they arrive at the port of Pozzallo in Sicily, two days after they were rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after the raft they were on drifted out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Migrants line-up to be processed by authorities before disembarking from the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro as they arrive at the port of Pozzallo in Sicily, two days after they were rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after the raft they were on drifted out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant looks on onboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after he was rescued along with other migrants, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as the raft he was on drifted out of contol in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A migrant looks on onboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after he was rescued along with other migrants, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as the raft he was on drifted out of contol in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants line-up to be processed by authorities before disembarking from the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro as they arrive at the port of Pozzallo in Sicily, two days after they were rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after the raft they were on drifted out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Migrants line-up to be processed by authorities before disembarking from the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro as they arrive at the port of Pozzallo in Sicily, two days after they were rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after the raft they were on drifted out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants receive food on board the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, a day after they were rescued along with others, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as the raft they were on drifted out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea. The vessel is currently travelling to Sicily, Italy, to find shelter due to approaching extreme weather. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Migrants receive food on board the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, a day after they were rescued along with others, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as the raft they were on drifted out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea. The vessel is currently travelling to Sicily, Italy, to find shelter due to approaching extreme weather. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants are seen at the stern of the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, a day after they were rescued along with other migrants, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after the raft they were on drifted out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Migrants are seen at the stern of the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, a day after they were rescued along with other migrants, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after the raft they were on drifted out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant's feet peeks out of thermal blankets onboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after being rescued along with other migrants, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms from a raft that drifted out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A migrant's feet peeks out of thermal blankets onboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after being rescued along with other migrants, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms from a raft that drifted out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant covered with a thermal blanket is seen on board the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after he was rescued along with other migrants, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as his raft drifted out of contol in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A migrant covered with a thermal blanket is seen on board the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after he was rescued along with other migrants, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as his raft drifted out of contol in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant drinks water onboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after he was rescued along with other migrants, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as the raft he was on drifted out of contol in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A migrant drinks water onboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after he was rescued along with other migrants, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as the raft he was on drifted out of contol in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant covered with a thermal blanket is seen on board the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after he was rescued along with other migrants, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as his raft drifted out of contol in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A migrant covered with a thermal blanket is seen on board the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after he was rescued along with other migrants, including children and pregnant women, by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms as his raft drifted out of contol in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An overcrowded raft drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast, before lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An overcrowded raft drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast, before lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant child is seen after she was rescued from an overcrowded raft, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A migrant child is seen after she was rescued from an overcrowded raft, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Lifeguards ferry migrants to the former fishing vessel Golfo Azzurro during a rescue operation, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard a drifting raft, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Lifeguards ferry migrants to the former fishing vessel Golfo Azzurro during a rescue operation, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard a drifting raft, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant infant cries after she was rescued from an overcrowded raft, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A migrant infant cries after she was rescued from an overcrowded raft, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A lifeguard passes life jackets as migrants try to reach a rescue craft from their overcrowded raft, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A lifeguard passes life jackets as migrants try to reach a rescue craft from their overcrowded raft, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Shoeless migrants are seen onboard a rescue craft during a rescue operation, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard a drifting raft, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Shoeless migrants are seen onboard a rescue craft during a rescue operation, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard a drifting raft, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A lifeguard pulls a migrant child to a rescue boat from an overcrowded raft, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A lifeguard pulls a migrant child to a rescue boat from an overcrowded raft, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Lifeguards pull a migrant to the former fishing vessel Golfo Azzurro during a rescue operation, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard a drifting raft, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Lifeguards pull a migrant to the former fishing vessel Golfo Azzurro during a rescue operation, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard a drifting raft, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A child reacts among migrants as they try to reach a rescue craft from their overcrowded raft, while lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A child reacts among migrants as they try to reach a rescue craft from their overcrowded raft, while lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants lift up children on an overcrowded raft, before lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Migrants lift up children on an overcrowded raft, before lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants try to reach a rescue craft from their overcrowded raft, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Migrants try to reach a rescue craft from their overcrowded raft, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue all 112 on aboard, including two pregnant women and five children, as it drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
