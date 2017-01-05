Rescue in the Mediterranean
Migrants line-up to be processed by authorities before disembarking from the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzumore
Migrants celebrate on board the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro as they arrive at the port of Pozzallo inmore
Migrants line-up to be processed by authorities before disembarking from the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzumore
A migrant looks on onboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after he was rescued along with other migrmore
Migrants line-up to be processed by authorities before disembarking from the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzumore
Migrants receive food on board the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, a day after they were rescued along wmore
Migrants are seen at the stern of the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, a day after they were rescued alonmore
A migrant's feet peeks out of thermal blankets onboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after being remore
A migrant covered with a thermal blanket is seen on board the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after he wamore
A migrant drinks water onboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after he was rescued along with other more
A migrant covered with a thermal blanket is seen on board the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro after he wamore
An overcrowded raft drifts out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, some 36 nautical miles off the Libmore
A migrant child is seen after she was rescued from an overcrowded raft, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Promore
Lifeguards ferry migrants to the former fishing vessel Golfo Azzurro during a rescue operation, as lifeguards more
A migrant infant cries after she was rescued from an overcrowded raft, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proamore
A lifeguard passes life jackets as migrants try to reach a rescue craft from their overcrowded raft, as lifegumore
Shoeless migrants are seen onboard a rescue craft during a rescue operation, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGmore
A lifeguard pulls a migrant child to a rescue boat from an overcrowded raft, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGmore
Lifeguards pull a migrant to the former fishing vessel Golfo Azzurro during a rescue operation, as lifeguards more
A child reacts among migrants as they try to reach a rescue craft from their overcrowded raft, while lifeguardmore
Migrants lift up children on an overcrowded raft, before lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rmore
Migrants try to reach a rescue craft from their overcrowded raft, as lifeguards from the Spanish NGO Proactivamore
