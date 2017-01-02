版本:
Turkey mourns after Istanbul nightclub attack

Relatives of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, react during his funeral in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 星期一
Relatives of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, react during his funeral in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Flowers and a Turkish flag are placed near the entrance of Reina nightclub, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 星期一
Flowers and a Turkish flag are placed near the entrance of Reina nightclub, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Turkish police conduct a security check near the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 星期一
Turkish police conduct a security check near the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
A woman reacts outside the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 星期一
A woman reacts outside the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Relatives carry the coffin of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, during his funeral in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 星期一
Relatives carry the coffin of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, during his funeral in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Relatives react at the funeral of Busra Kose, a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 星期一
Relatives react at the funeral of Busra Kose, a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Relatives attend the funeral of Busra Kose, a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 星期一
Relatives attend the funeral of Busra Kose, a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
The mother of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, reacts during his funeral in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 星期一
The mother of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, reacts during his funeral in Istanbul, Turkey, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Flowers are placed in front of a police barrier near the entrance of Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 星期一
Flowers are placed in front of a police barrier near the entrance of Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A former employee of the Reina nightclub reacts outside following an attack by a gunman in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
A former employee of the Reina nightclub reacts outside following an attack by a gunman in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Flowers are placed near the entrance of Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
Flowers are placed near the entrance of Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Women who survived an attack by a gunman, react outisde the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
Women who survived an attack by a gunman, react outisde the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Relatives react at the funeral of Ayhan Arik, a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
Relatives react at the funeral of Ayhan Arik, a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Men lay flowers outside the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
Men lay flowers outside the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Flowers are placed outside the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
Flowers are placed outside the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Flowers are placed next to Turkish police officers as they stand guard near the Reina nightclub, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
Flowers are placed next to Turkish police officers as they stand guard near the Reina nightclub, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
An injured woman is carried to an ambulance from a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year party in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. Murat Ergin/Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
An injured woman is carried to an ambulance from a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year party in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. Murat Ergin/Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS
An injured woman is carried to an ambulance from a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year party in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. Murat Ergin/Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
An injured woman is carried to an ambulance from a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year party in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. Murat Ergin/Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS
Police secure area near an Istanbul nightclub, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
Police secure area near an Istanbul nightclub, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People run away from a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year party in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017.Ismail Coskun/Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
People run away from a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year party in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017.Ismail Coskun/Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS
