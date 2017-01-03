版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 3日 星期二 23:25 BJT

Living in the smog of China

People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province, Chinamore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 21
People exercise among heavy smog in Hefei, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People exercise among heavy smog in Hefei, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
People exercise among heavy smog in Hefei, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 21
A woman walks past a bridge among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

A woman walks past a bridge among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province, China. China Daimore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
A woman walks past a bridge among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 21
A cyclist wears a face mask on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A cyclist wears a face mask on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
A cyclist wears a face mask on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
4 / 21
A woman wears a mask as she sits on a public bus amid heavy smog in downtown Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

A woman wears a mask as she sits on a public bus amid heavy smog in downtown Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
A woman wears a mask as she sits on a public bus amid heavy smog in downtown Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
5 / 21
A woman wears a mask on a street amid heavy smog in downtown Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

A woman wears a mask on a street amid heavy smog in downtown Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
A woman wears a mask on a street amid heavy smog in downtown Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
6 / 21
An Air China passenger aircraft flies amid heavy smog over the suburb of Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

An Air China passenger aircraft flies amid heavy smog over the suburb of Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 星期一
An Air China passenger aircraft flies amid heavy smog over the suburb of Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
7 / 21
People wear face masks as heavy smog blankets Shenfang in Hebei province, on an very polluted day. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People wear face masks as heavy smog blankets Shenfang in Hebei province, on an very polluted day. REUTERS/Dammore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 20日 星期二
People wear face masks as heavy smog blankets Shenfang in Hebei province, on an very polluted day. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 21
People take videos of a flag-raising ceremony during smog at Tiananmen Square after a red alert was issued for heavy air pollution in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

People take videos of a flag-raising ceremony during smog at Tiananmen Square after a red alert was issued formore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 20日 星期二
People take videos of a flag-raising ceremony during smog at Tiananmen Square after a red alert was issued for heavy air pollution in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
9 / 21
Children exercise indoor during a polluted day in Handan, Hebei province. REUTERS/Stringer

Children exercise indoor during a polluted day in Handan, Hebei province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2016年 12月 19日 星期一
Children exercise indoor during a polluted day in Handan, Hebei province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 21
A man cooks in open air as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man cooks in open air as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day withmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 19日 星期一
A man cooks in open air as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 21
Women wearing face masks wait for the bus on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Langfang, Hebei province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women wearing face masks wait for the bus on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Langfang, Hebmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 19日 星期一
Women wearing face masks wait for the bus on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Langfang, Hebei province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
12 / 21
A police officer wears a face mask as he keeps watch in front of Tiananmen Gate on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A police officer wears a face mask as he keeps watch in front of Tiananmen Gate on a polluted day in Beijing, more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
A police officer wears a face mask as he keeps watch in front of Tiananmen Gate on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
13 / 21
A street food vendor prepares food for customers as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A street food vendor prepares food for customers as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an exmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 20日 星期二
A street food vendor prepares food for customers as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
14 / 21
A woman wears a mask as she rides near the Bund during a polluted day in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

A woman wears a mask as she rides near the Bund during a polluted day in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 星期一
A woman wears a mask as she rides near the Bund during a polluted day in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
15 / 21
People wear face masks on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People wear face masks on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
People wear face masks on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
16 / 21
A woman wears a face mask on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman wears a face mask on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
A woman wears a face mask on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
17 / 21
A person takes pictures with a mobile phone of city scenery during a hazy day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A person takes pictures with a mobile phone of city scenery during a hazy day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Strinmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 星期一
A person takes pictures with a mobile phone of city scenery during a hazy day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 21
Paramilitary police officer keeps watch in Tiananmen Square on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Paramilitary police officer keeps watch in Tiananmen Square on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomamore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
Paramilitary police officer keeps watch in Tiananmen Square on a polluted day in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
19 / 21
A security guard wears a face mask in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A security guard wears a face mask in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
A security guard wears a face mask in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
20 / 21
A thermal power plant is pictured amid heavy smog, from an aircraft over Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A thermal power plant is pictured amid heavy smog, from an aircraft over Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Jason more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 星期一
A thermal power plant is pictured amid heavy smog, from an aircraft over Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
21 / 21
重播
下一图片集
Turkey mourns after Istanbul nightclub attack

Turkey mourns after Istanbul nightclub attack

下一个

Turkey mourns after Istanbul nightclub attack

Turkey mourns after Istanbul nightclub attack

Turkey mourns after a New Year's Day mass shooting at a packed Istanbul nightclub killed 39 people.

2017年 1月 3日
Islamic State strikes Baghdad

Islamic State strikes Baghdad

An Islamic State car bomb killed 24 people in a busy square in Baghdad's sprawling Sadr City district.

2017年 1月 3日
Pictures of the year 2016

Pictures of the year 2016

Our top photos from the past year.

2016年 12月 31日
Duterte wages brutal war on drugs

Duterte wages brutal war on drugs

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" has killed thousands of people since he took office.

2016年 12月 31日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐