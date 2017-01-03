Pictures of the month: December
A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protesmore
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydneymore
Cuban soldiers rest after participating in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the arrival of Fidel Casmore
A man tends to a Palestinian protester, dressed as Santa Claus, after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troopmore
A man carries a child with an IV drip as he flees deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria more
An Israeli man (C) wearing a Jewish prayer shawl is seen in the early morning in the Jewish settler outpost ofmore
Former astronaut and United States Senator John Glenn lies in state, under a U.S. Marine honor guard, in the Rmore
An Indian Navy marine commando demonstrates his skills during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumore
Traditional canoes approach the shore in the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest against plans to pass the Dakmore
A Vietnamese bride is seen pushing the groom on a scooter during a photo shoot for their wedding in An Bang Bemore
Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov lies on the ground after he was shot by Mevlut Mert Altintas at an more
A woman holds her malnourished son at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidahmore
Zulay Pulgar (C), 43, rest in a coffee shop with her son Emmanuel, 4, after standing in line to buy cement in more
Prince George, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sucks a sweet as he leaves following the morning more
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they pose in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria December 8, 2016. REUTERmore
Fireworks explode next to riot police during clashes following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shmore
Children play with bicycle tires at a rice-processing mill in Muktarpur, on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh,more
Soldiers take position along a highway as they wait for the ashes of Fidel Castro to pass during a three-day jmore
A forest official cleans a tusk of 35-year-old elephant Sidda during its autopsy after he died of his injuriesmore
Women pose for a picture at the entrance of the Carlton Hotel, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Symore
A dye factory worker suns fabric after washing them in Narayanganj near Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 25, 2016. more
A herd of reindeers is seen inside an enclosure as herders select and sort them in the settlement of Krasnoye more
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stands at Khazer camp, Iraq December 1more
A man cooks in open air as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day withmore
Policemen look through a hole in a house from the clashes in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, Iraq, December 9, 2016. REUmore
Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fismore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Foreign Minister Fank-Walter Steinmeier walk towards the Christmas more
Firefighter stand beside a truck at a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, December 19, 2016 after the truck pmore
An employee stands next to damaged shelves in a store after it was looted in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela Decembemore
French far-right Front National (FN) party president, member of European Parliament and candidate for French 2more
A man dressed as Santa Claus relieves himself during the Santacon event in London, Britain December 10, 2016. more
An Iraqi boy holds the hand of his sister as they wait to receive aid outside a distribution point run by Unitmore
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and musician Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New Yorkmore
A handler baths a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados November 30,more
A car drives through rime at a park in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 27, 2016. China Daily/via REmore
A chimney of a power plant is pictured among smog as a red alert for air pollution is issued in Beijing, Chinamore
A Palestinian girl, wrapped in a blanket, walks outside her family dwelling on a rainy day in Khan Younis in tmore
Carolina Gutierrez (center L), 17, and Neuil Valdez, 18, use mobile phones to connect to the internet at a hotmore
Businessman Bill Gates arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kmore
A activist holds a balloon before releasing it towards Damascus city, on the first day of the truce, marking tmore
精选图集
