版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 06:50 BJT

Second phase of Mosul offensive

Militants, said to be from the Islamic State, speak in front of a camera during clashes against Shi'ite militia fighters at a checkpoint on the road linking Baghdad to Mosul, in Zawiya, southwest of al-Shirqat, Iraq, in this still image taken from an undated video from a social media website January 3, 2017. Social Media/via Reuters TV

Militants, said to be from the Islamic State, speak in front of a camera during clashes against Shi'ite militimore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
Militants, said to be from the Islamic State, speak in front of a camera during clashes against Shi'ite militia fighters at a checkpoint on the road linking Baghdad to Mosul, in Zawiya, southwest of al-Shirqat, Iraq, in this still image taken from an undated video from a social media website January 3, 2017. Social Media/via Reuters TV
Close
1 / 30
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Smoke rises from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul,more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
2 / 30
A child wounded by mortar shells in Mosul lies in a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A child wounded by mortar shells in Mosul lies in a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Arimore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 星期一
A child wounded by mortar shells in Mosul lies in a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
3 / 30
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in themore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
4 / 30
A displaced man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, carries a woman in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A displaced man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, carries a woman in the Mithaq district of easmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
A displaced man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, carries a woman in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
5 / 30
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

An Iraqi air force helicopter fires during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the Mithaq district of eamore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
An Iraqi air force helicopter fires during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
6 / 30
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces helps displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces helps displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State strongholdmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces helps displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
7 / 30
A militant, said to be from the Islamic State, fires a weapon from the back of a pick-up truck, during clashes against Shi'ite militia fighters at a checkpoint on the road linking Baghdad to Mosul, in Zawiya, southwest of al-Shirqat, Iraq, in this still image taken from an undated video from a social media website January 3, 2017. Social Media/via Reuters TV

A militant, said to be from the Islamic State, fires a weapon from the back of a pick-up truck, during clashesmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
A militant, said to be from the Islamic State, fires a weapon from the back of a pick-up truck, during clashes against Shi'ite militia fighters at a checkpoint on the road linking Baghdad to Mosul, in Zawiya, southwest of al-Shirqat, Iraq, in this still image taken from an undated video from a social media website January 3, 2017. Social Media/via Reuters TV
Close
8 / 30
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in thmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces carries his weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
9 / 30
A child wounded by mortar shells in Mosul lies in a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A child wounded by mortar shells in Mosul lies in a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Arimore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 2日 星期一
A child wounded by mortar shells in Mosul lies in a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
10 / 30
Iraqi security forces members use a drone during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi security forces members use a drone during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar districtmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
Iraqi security forces members use a drone during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
11 / 30
An Iraqi security forces member inspects ammunition during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

An Iraqi security forces member inspects ammunition during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisamore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
An Iraqi security forces member inspects ammunition during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
12 / 30
An Iraqi air force helicopter launches flares during a battle with Islamic State militants, in Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

An Iraqi air force helicopter launches flares during a battle with Islamic State militants, in Intisar districmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
An Iraqi air force helicopter launches flares during a battle with Islamic State militants, in Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
13 / 30
A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a house in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a house in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, December 31more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 星期日
A member of Iraqi security forces inspects a house in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
14 / 30
Iraqi soldiers inspect a tunnel used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi soldiers inspect a tunnel used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State, north of Mmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 31日 星期六
Iraqi soldiers inspect a tunnel used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
15 / 30
An Iraqi soldier is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

An Iraqi soldier is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 30日 星期五
An Iraqi soldier is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
16 / 30
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 3more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 30日 星期五
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
17 / 30
Civilians flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Civilians flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 201more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 31日 星期六
Civilians flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
18 / 30
An Iraqi soldier inspects weapons used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

An Iraqi soldier inspects weapons used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militantsmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 31日 星期六
An Iraqi soldier inspects weapons used by Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
19 / 30
An Iraqi soldier takes a selfie with the body of Islamic State militant during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

An Iraqi soldier takes a selfie with the body of Islamic State militant during a battle with Islamic State milmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 30日 星期五
An Iraqi soldier takes a selfie with the body of Islamic State militant during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
20 / 30
An Iraqi woman, with her pet bird, escapes fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Iraqi woman, with her pet bird, escapes fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 30日 星期五
An Iraqi woman, with her pet bird, escapes fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
21 / 30
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 3more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 30日 星期五
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
22 / 30
Iraqi soldiers gather during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi soldiers gather during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. Rmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 30日 星期五
Iraqi soldiers gather during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
23 / 30
Members of Hashid Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militant positions in west of Mosul, Iraq, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of Hashid Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militant positions inmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 29日 星期四
Members of Hashid Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militant positions in west of Mosul, Iraq, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 30
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 2more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 29日 星期四
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
25 / 30
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Khamore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 29日 星期四
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
26 / 30
Iraqi army personnel check ammunition during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi army personnel check ammunition during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, Decemmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 29日 星期四
Iraqi army personnel check ammunition during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
27 / 30
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 2more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 29日 星期四
Iraqi security forces take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
28 / 30
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, during clashes north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, during clashes north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 20more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 29日 星期四
Iraqi army personnel fire toward Islamic State militants, during clashes north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
29 / 30
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 29日 星期四
Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Pictures of the month: December

Pictures of the month: December

下一个

Pictures of the month: December

Pictures of the month: December

Our top photos from the month of December.

2017年 1月 4日
Living in the smog of China

Living in the smog of China

Pollution alerts have become increasingly common in China, especially during winter when energy demand - much of it met by coal - skyrockets.

2017年 1月 3日
Turkey mourns after Istanbul nightclub attack

Turkey mourns after Istanbul nightclub attack

Turkey mourns after a New Year's Day mass shooting at a packed Istanbul nightclub killed 39 people.

2017年 1月 3日
Islamic State strikes Baghdad

Islamic State strikes Baghdad

An Islamic State car bomb killed 24 people in a busy square in Baghdad's sprawling Sadr City district.

2017年 1月 3日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐