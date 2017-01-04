版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 22:15 BJT

Fire destroys 100 homes in Chile

Fire burns houses on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Fire burns houses on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been nomore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
Fire burns houses on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
1 / 20
A firefighter removes the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A firefighter removes the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to fomore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
A firefighter removes the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
2 / 20
A resident is seen next to a burned car in front of dozens of houses burned on a hill, due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A resident is seen next to a burned car in front of dozens of houses burned on a hill, due to a forest fire bumore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
A resident is seen next to a burned car in front of dozens of houses burned on a hill, due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
3 / 20
Smoke from a forest fire is seen, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Smoke from a forest fire is seen, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have bemore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
Smoke from a forest fire is seen, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
4 / 20
Fire burns a house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Fire burns a house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
Fire burns a house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
5 / 20
Residents survey the damages and remove the remnants of burned houses on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Residents survey the damages and remove the remnants of burned houses on a hill, where more than 100 homes wermore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
Residents survey the damages and remove the remnants of burned houses on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
6 / 20
A resident watches dozens of houses burned on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A resident watches dozens of houses burned on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fimore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
A resident watches dozens of houses burned on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
7 / 20
Firefighters are seen resting after working to extinguish fire on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Firefighters are seen resting after working to extinguish fire on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burnemore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
Firefighters are seen resting after working to extinguish fire on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
8 / 20
A woman holds her dog after a fire on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A woman holds her dog after a fire on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but themore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
A woman holds her dog after a fire on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
9 / 20
A resident is seen walking while carrying his belongings in front of the remains of burned houses on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A resident is seen walking while carrying his belongings in front of the remains of burned houses on a hill, wmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
A resident is seen walking while carrying his belongings in front of the remains of burned houses on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
10 / 20
A woman throws water over her burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A woman throws water over her burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fimore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
A woman throws water over her burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
11 / 20
A firefighter removes the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A firefighter removes the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to fomore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
A firefighter removes the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
12 / 20
A woman holds a rooster burned during a fire on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A woman holds a rooster burned during a fire on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
A woman holds a rooster burned during a fire on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
13 / 20
A firefighter removes the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A firefighter removes the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to fomore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
A firefighter removes the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
14 / 20
A firefighter removes the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A firefighter removes the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to fomore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
A firefighter removes the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
15 / 20
Firefighters remove the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Firefighters remove the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to foremore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
Firefighters remove the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
16 / 20
Fire is seen on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Fire is seen on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reportmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
Fire is seen on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
17 / 20
Firefighters remove the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Firefighters remove the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to foremore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
Firefighters remove the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
18 / 20
Smoke from a forest fire is seen, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Smoke from a forest fire is seen, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have bemore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
Smoke from a forest fire is seen, where more than 100 homes were burned due to a forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
19 / 20
Firefighters remove the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Firefighters remove the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to foremore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 3日 星期二
Firefighters remove the remains of a burned house on a hill, where more than 100 homes were burned due to forest fire but there have been no reports of death, local authorities said in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Cuba puts on show of strength

Cuba puts on show of strength

下一个

Cuba puts on show of strength

Cuba puts on show of strength

Cuba parades troops and hundreds of thousands of citizens to mark the 60th anniversary of the landing of the Granma yacht, which brought the Castro brothers and...

2017年 1月 4日
Second phase of Mosul offensive

Second phase of Mosul offensive

The second phase of the campaign to take back the Iraqi city, launched last week following nearly a month of deadlock, has pushed Islamic State out of several...

2017年 1月 4日
Pictures of the month: December

Pictures of the month: December

Our top photos from the month of December.

2017年 1月 4日
Living in the smog of China

Living in the smog of China

Pollution alerts have become increasingly common in China, especially during winter when energy demand - much of it met by coal - skyrockets.

2017年 1月 3日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐