版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 22:55 BJT

Gunmen storm Philippines prison

Inmates gather inside the prison following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stormed the prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Marconi Navales

Inmates gather inside the prison following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stormed the prisonmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
Inmates gather inside the prison following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stormed the prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Marconi Navales
Close
1 / 8
A prison guard stands guard in a watch tower in the prison compound following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stormed the prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Marconi Navales

A prison guard stands guard in a watch tower in the prison compound following the escape of more than 150 inmamore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
A prison guard stands guard in a watch tower in the prison compound following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stormed the prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Marconi Navales
Close
2 / 8
A prison officer shows the media an area inside the prison compound following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stormed the prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Marconi Navales

A prison officer shows the media an area inside the prison compound following the escape of more than 150 inmamore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
A prison officer shows the media an area inside the prison compound following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stormed the prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Marconi Navales
Close
3 / 8
Prison personnel patrol during a manhunt for more than 150 inmates who escaped after gunmen stormed a prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Dennis Jay Santos

Prison personnel patrol during a manhunt for more than 150 inmates who escaped after gunmen stormed a prison imore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
Prison personnel patrol during a manhunt for more than 150 inmates who escaped after gunmen stormed a prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Dennis Jay Santos
Close
4 / 8
A prison personnel gestures during an interview following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stormed a prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Dennis Jay Santos

A prison personnel gestures during an interview following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stomore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
A prison personnel gestures during an interview following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stormed a prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Dennis Jay Santos
Close
5 / 8
A prison guard walks towards the prison compound following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stormed the prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Marconi Navales

A prison guard walks towards the prison compound following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
A prison guard walks towards the prison compound following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stormed the prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Marconi Navales
Close
6 / 8
Prison inmates, who were not part of those who escaped, prepare to enter the prison following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stormed a prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Dennis Jay Santos

Prison inmates, who were not part of those who escaped, prepare to enter the prison following the escape of momore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
Prison inmates, who were not part of those who escaped, prepare to enter the prison following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stormed a prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Dennis Jay Santos
Close
7 / 8
A prison officer points to a wall with blood stains belonging to a prison guard who was killed after gunmen stormed the prison and freed more than 150 inmates, in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Marconi Navales

A prison officer points to a wall with blood stains belonging to a prison guard who was killed after gunmen stmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 4日 星期三
A prison officer points to a wall with blood stains belonging to a prison guard who was killed after gunmen stormed the prison and freed more than 150 inmates, in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Marconi Navales
Close
8 / 8
重播
下一图片集
Fire destroys 100 homes in Chile

Fire destroys 100 homes in Chile

下一个

Fire destroys 100 homes in Chile

Fire destroys 100 homes in Chile

A large fire breaks out in the coastal Chilean city of Valparaiso, burning at least 100 homes built on steep hillsides in an area susceptible to fire.

2017年 1月 4日
Cuba puts on show of strength

Cuba puts on show of strength

Cuba parades troops and hundreds of thousands of citizens to mark the 60th anniversary of the landing of the Granma yacht, which brought the Castro brothers and...

2017年 1月 4日
Second phase of Mosul offensive

Second phase of Mosul offensive

The second phase of the campaign to take back the Iraqi city, launched last week following nearly a month of deadlock, has pushed Islamic State out of several...

2017年 1月 4日
Pictures of the month: December

Pictures of the month: December

Our top photos from the month of December.

2017年 1月 4日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐