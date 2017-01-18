Obama's major moments
PLEA FOR GUN CONTROL: In January 2016, Obama shed tears while speaking about the young victims of Sandy Hook, more
SHOOTING DEATH OF TRAYVON MARTIN: "If I had a son, he'd look like Trayvon," Obama said in his first comments amore
AFFORDABLE CARE ACT: The law, which expanded health coverage to some 20 million people, has been plagued by inmore
REVIVING THE AUTO INDUSTRY: Obama's rescue of the American auto industry was a cornerstone of his major econommore
LEGALIZATION OF GAY MARRIAGE: The Supreme Court ruled in June 2015 that the U.S. Constitution provides same-semore
THE KILLING OF OSAMA BIN LADEN: After a nearly 10-year worldwide hunt for the mastermind of the September 11 amore
POST-BIN LADEN BACKLASH AGAINST PAKISTAN'S POLIO AID WORKERS: Pakistan is one of just two countries in the wormore
IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL: After the U.S. signed a nuclear with Iran and five other countries in July 2015, Obama's admore
THAWING RELATIONS WITH CUBA: Breaking with longstanding U.S. policy, Obama restored diplomatic ties with Cuba more
FREEZING RELATIONS WITH RUSSIA: President Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have never hmore
THE WAR IN SYRIA: The Syrian civil war -- and the sense of U.S. powerlessness as it unfolded -- deepened the wmore
THE RED LINE ON SYRIA: On August 21, 2013, Syria's opposition accused government forces of gassing hundreds ofmore
THE WAR AGAINST ISLAMIC STATE: Obama deployed U.S. troops to Iraq, Syria and Libya to help fight the Islamic Smore
HISTORIC PRISON VISIT: Obama, who wrote in his memoir about using marijuana and cocaine as a youth, became themore
CHARLESTON CHURCH SHOOTING EULOGY: An impassioned President Obama led thousands of mourners in singing "Amazinmore
50th ANNIVERSARY OF SELMA MARCH: "Fifty years from Bloody Sunday, our march is not yet finished, but we're getmore
FINANCIAL REFORM: In July 2010, Obama signed into law the most comprehensive financial regulatory overhaul sinmore
PUSH FOR IMMIGRATION REFORM: Obama's plan to spare millions of immigrants in the country illegally from deportmore
DEPORTATIONS CONTINUE: Since taking office in January 2009, Obama shifted focus away from rounding up illegal more
COMMITMENT TO NATIVE AMERICANS: In 2014, Obama visited Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Nation, his first visit as pmore
STANDING ROCK PIPELINE PROTESTS: Thousands of Native Americans and environmental activists camped on federal pmore
APPOINTING JUSTICE SONIA SOTOMAYOR: Sotomayor became the first Hispanic and the third woman to serve in the himore
APPOINTING JUSTICE ELENA KAGAN: Elena Kagan joined the Supreme Court in August 2010, becoming the fourth femalmore
BANNING TORTURE: Obama banned the use of interrogation techniques such as waterboarding shortly after he took more
WITHDRAWING FROM IRAQ: After nine years of war that cost almost 4,500 American and tens of thousands of Iraqi more
OBAMA AND THE MUSLIM WORLD: Addressing the world's more than 1 billion Muslims from Cairo, Obama called for a more
FIGHTING CLIMATE CHANGE: The U.S. signed the Paris Agreement on climate change in April 2016, joining China inmore
ATOMIC LEGACY OF HIROSHIMA: Obama became the first incumbent U.S. president to visit Hiroshima in May 2016, simore
BEER SUMMIT: In July 2009, Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates was arrested at his Cambridge, Massachusetts homemore
LILLY LEDBETTER EQUAL PAY ACT: The first bill Obama signed into law was the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, whicmore
下一个
Obama's friends and foes
The friends and foes of Barack Obama around the world during his time as president of the United States.
Iraqi forces push deeper into Mosul
Iraqi special forces say they have ousted Islamic State insurgents from almost all of Mosul's eastern half.
Business at Trump Tower
Business leaders meet with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower to discuss the new administration's policies.
Washington prepares for Trump's inauguration
Washington rehearses ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States.
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.