Baby elephant rehab

Five-month-old baby elephant Fah Jam swims during a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. The baby elephant was injured at three months old when she got stuck in an animal snare put up by villagers to prevent elephant intrusions in Chanthaburi province. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Five-month-old baby elephant Fah Jam swims during a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. The baby elephant was injured at three months old when she got stuck in an animal snare put up by villagers to prevent elephant intrusions in Chanthaburi province. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Handlers wash Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, before a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. The hydrotherapy is thought to help her exercise her bicep muscles and help her walk again as she has been refusing to stand on all four legs. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Handlers wash Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, before a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. The hydrotherapy is thought to help her exercise her bicep muscles and help her walk again as she has been refusing to stand on all four legs. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, receives help from handlers as she arrives for a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, receives help from handlers as she arrives for a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, is pictured in her enclosure at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, is pictured in her enclosure at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, receives help from handlers as she arrives for a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, receives help from handlers as she arrives for a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, plays with a handler at her enclosure at the Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, plays with a handler at her enclosure at the Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, is pictured in her enclosure at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, is pictured in her enclosure at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, receives help from handlers as she arrives for a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, receives help from handlers as she arrives for a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, is pictured in her enclosure at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, is pictured in her enclosure at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai veterinarian Padet Siridumrong (L) treats the wounds of Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, after a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
Thai veterinarian Padet Siridumrong (L) treats the wounds of Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, after a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A handler feeds Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, in her enclosure at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 星期四
A handler feeds Fah Jam, a five-month-old baby elephant, in her enclosure at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
