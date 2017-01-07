Mexico gas price hike spurs unrest

Protesters block the entrance to a Pemex gas station as they burn tires during a protest in San Miguel Totolcingo, Mexico. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said that the price spike that took effect on Jan. 1 was a "responsible" measure that the government took in line with international oil prices. The hike is part of a gradual, year-long price liberalization the Pena Nieto administration has promised to implement this year. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

