North Korea's nuclear ambitions

A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in this undated photo released March 15, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2016年 3月 15日 星期二
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in this undated photo released March 15, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Ko Yun-hwa (L), Administrator of Korea Meteorological Administration, points at where seismic waves observed in South Korea came from after North Korea claimed it tested a hydrogen bomb, during a media briefing at Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2016年 1月 6日 星期三
Ko Yun-hwa (L), Administrator of Korea Meteorological Administration, points at where seismic waves observed in South Korea came from after North Korea claimed it tested a hydrogen bomb, during a media briefing at Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A KRT bulletin shows Kim Jong Un in this still image taken from video September 9, 2016, following North Korea's fifth nuclear weapons test. KRT/via Reuters

Reuters / 2016年 9月 9日 星期五
A KRT bulletin shows Kim Jong Un in this still image taken from video September 9, 2016, following North Korea's fifth nuclear weapons test. KRT/via Reuters
A sales assistant watches TV sets broadcasting a news report on North Korea's fourth nuclear test, in Seoul, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2016年 1月 6日 星期三
A sales assistant watches TV sets broadcasting a news report on North Korea's fourth nuclear test, in Seoul, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Kim Jong Un watches the ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA) at an unknown location, in this undated photo released March 11, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2016年 3月 11日 星期五
Kim Jong Un watches the ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA) at an unknown location, in this undated photo released March 11, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
South Korean officials inspect what they say are unused nuclear fuel rods from North Korea's nuclear plant during their visit to a warehouse in Yongbyon, North Korea, January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Foreign Ministry/Handout

Reuters / 2009年 2月 4日 星期三
South Korean officials inspect what they say are unused nuclear fuel rods from North Korea's nuclear plant during their visit to a warehouse in Yongbyon, North Korea, January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Foreign Ministry/Handout
South Korean officials inspect what they say are unused nuclear fuel rods from North Korea's nuclear plant during their visit to a warehouse in Yongbyon, North Korea, January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Foreign Ministry/Handout

Reuters / 2009年 2月 4日 星期三
South Korean officials inspect what they say are unused nuclear fuel rods from North Korea's nuclear plant during their visit to a warehouse in Yongbyon, North Korea, January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Foreign Ministry/Handout
Yongbyon nuclear reactor is seen in satellite imagery in North Korea, September 11, 2005. North Korea has a uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon and the reactor has previously been used for plutonium production. Both materials can be used to make atomic bombs. Satellite imagery in 2015 showing melting snow on the buildings indicated the insides of the building may have been hot. REUTERS

Reuters / 2009年 5月 26日 星期二
Yongbyon nuclear reactor is seen in satellite imagery in North Korea, September 11, 2005. North Korea has a uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon and the reactor has previously been used for plutonium production. Both materials can be used to make atomic bombs. Satellite imagery in 2015 showing melting snow on the buildings indicated the insides of the building may have been hot. REUTERS
Workers construct a nuclear reactor in the village of Kumho, August 7, 2002. The facility, which was to have been built with international support, was never completed. REUTERS/Lee Jae-won

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 星期二
Workers construct a nuclear reactor in the village of Kumho, August 7, 2002. The facility, which was to have been built with international support, was never completed. REUTERS/Lee Jae-won
Rockets are carried by military vehicles during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2012年 4月 16日 星期一
Rockets are carried by military vehicles during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province in this video taken December 12, 2012. Unha-3 is the North's long-range rocket launched in December 2012 following a failed test in April 2012, triggering a sharp rebuke by the U.N. Security Council, which already has a series of sanctions in force for its missile and nuclear tests. Pyongyang said the rocket launch was to put a satellite in orbit, but Washington and Tokyo described it as a disguised missile test. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2012年 12月 14日 星期五
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province in this video taken December 12, 2012. Unha-3 is the North's long-range rocket launched in December 2012 following a failed test in April 2012, triggering a sharp rebuke by the U.N. Security Council, which already has a series of sanctions in force for its missile and nuclear tests. Pyongyang said the rocket launch was to put a satellite in orbit, but Washington and Tokyo described it as a disguised missile test. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center after the launch of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province December 12, 2012. North Korea says its rocket development is part of a space program aimed at putting satellites into orbit and rejects charges by the international community that it is a missile development in disguise. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2012年 12月 14日 星期五
Kim Jong-Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center after the launch of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province December 12, 2012. North Korea says its rocket development is part of a space program aimed at putting satellites into orbit and rejects charges by the international community that it is a missile development in disguise. REUTERS/KCNA
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at the North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province in this onboard camera video taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2012年 12月 13日 星期四
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at the North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province in this onboard camera video taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
A passenger walks past a television report on North Korea's nuclear test at a railway station in Seoul February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2013年 2月 12日 星期二
A passenger walks past a television report on North Korea's nuclear test at a railway station in Seoul February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the test-fire of a strategic submarine underwater ballistic missile (not pictured), in this undated photo released May 9, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2015年 5月 9日 星期六
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the test-fire of a strategic submarine underwater ballistic missile (not pictured), in this undated photo released May 9, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to celebrate what the North says is a successful second nuclear test at the Pyongyang Gym May 26, 2009. The Korean characters on a red propaganda sign (top) read: "Let's arm ourselves more thoroughly with revolutionary ideology of the great leader Kim Il-sung comrade!" REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2009年 5月 27日 星期三
North Korean soldiers, officials and people participate in the Pyongyang People's Rally to celebrate what the North says is a successful second nuclear test at the Pyongyang Gym May 26, 2009. The Korean characters on a red propaganda sign (top) read: "Let's arm ourselves more thoroughly with revolutionary ideology of the great leader Kim Il-sung comrade!" REUTERS/KCNA
A scientist stands beside the Kwangmyongsong-3 application satellite, to be put onto the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities April 8, 2012. The satellite was launched December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2012年 4月 8日 星期日
A scientist stands beside the Kwangmyongsong-3 application satellite, to be put onto the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities April 8, 2012. The satellite was launched December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A soldier stands guard in front of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2012年 4月 8日 星期日
A soldier stands guard in front of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An underwater test-firing of a strategic submarine ballistic missile is seen in this undated photo released April 24, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2016年 8月 24日 星期三
An underwater test-firing of a strategic submarine ballistic missile is seen in this undated photo released April 24, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS
Engineers check the base of Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2012年 4月 8日 星期日
Engineers check the base of Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen at an unknown location, in this undated photo released March 11, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2016年 3月 11日 星期五
A ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen at an unknown location, in this undated photo released March 11, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a long-range rocket by North Korea in this December 12, 2012, still image taken from TV. North Korea successfully launched the rocket, which North Korea says was designed to put a weather satellite into orbit. It was labelled by the U.S., South Korea and Japan as a test of technology that could one day deliver a nuclear warhead capable of hitting targets as far as the continental the United States. The words at the bottom of the still image is an announcement of the successful launch of the rocket. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

Reuters / 2012年 12月 12日 星期三
A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a long-range rocket by North Korea in this December 12, 2012, still image taken from TV. North Korea successfully launched the rocket, which North Korea says was designed to put a weather satellite into orbit. It was labelled by the U.S., South Korea and Japan as a test of technology that could one day deliver a nuclear warhead capable of hitting targets as far as the continental the United States. The words at the bottom of the still image is an announcement of the successful launch of the rocket. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force in the western sector of the front in this undated photo released July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
