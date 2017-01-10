版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 10:35 BJT

Iraqi forces push further into Mosul

An Iraqi soldier holds an Islamic State flag from a building, during a battle with Islamic State militants in Al-shuqaq neighbourhood north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 星期一
Iraqi rapid response forces fire mortar shells towards Islamic State positions in Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 星期五
A sniper from the Iraqi rapid response forces takes up postion at a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 8日 星期日
Iraqi army soldiers stand near bodies of Islamic State militants killed during clashes, in Al-shuqaq neighbourhood north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces inspect a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 8日 星期日
The Iraqi army inspects a building during a battle with Islamic State militants in Al-shuqaq neighbourhood north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 星期一
A military vehicle for the Iraqi army is seen, during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 星期一
A sniper from the Iraqi rapid response forces takes up position at a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 8日 星期日
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces gather during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 8日 星期日
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces carry weapons at a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 8日 星期日
An Iraqi flag flutters at the roof of a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 8日 星期日
Members of the Iraqi forces inspect a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 8日 星期日
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces gather during a battle with Islamic State militants in Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 6日 星期五
An Iraqi soldier holds an Islamic State flag during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 星期一
Displaced people flee during a battle with Islamic State militants, in al-Zuhoor neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 星期一
