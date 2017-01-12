Joe Biden's time as vice president
President Barack Obama is joined onstage by Vice President Joe Biden after his farewell address in Chicago, Ilmore
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden in the State Dinmore
Vice President Joseph Biden places his hand on his heart as the casket of his son is carried into the church bmore
United States Vice President Joe Biden talks to Stephanie Carter as her husband Ash Carter (not pictured) delimore
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton welcomes Vice President Joe Biden as he disembarks from Air Fomore
Vice President Joe Biden greets people after speaking at an event to bring awareness to sexual assault on collmore
Vice President Joe Biden introduces singer Lady Gaga after making a plea to prevent sexual abuse at the 88th Amore
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden are pictured on stage before Obama signed the Middle Classmore
Vice President Joe Biden points to President Barack Obama while Obama delivered his final State of the Union amore
Vice President Joe Biden prepares to shake hands with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto after they gave a smore
President Barack Obama gestures with Vice President Joe Biden after his election night victory speech in Chicamore
Vice President Joe Biden stands behind reporters as President Barack Obama and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-mmore
Vice President Joe Biden talks about rooting out corruption as he addresses a civil society forum during the Umore
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Joe Biden and Republican vice presidential nominee Alaska Governomore
Vice President Joe Biden is seen in a plane window after landing in Vilnius, Lithuania. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
President Barack Obama turns down Vice President Joe Biden's offer to buy his lunch at a sandwich shop near thmore
President Barack Obama sits down for a beer with Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates (L), Cambridge, Massachusetmore
Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton share a laugh during the Lilly Ledbetter sex dmore
Vice President Joe Biden points during the Inaugural Parade in Washington. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Vice President Joe Biden acknowledges the crowd as he appears on the stage at an event to discuss the economy more
Vice President Joe Biden grabs the arm of House Speaker John Boehner as President Barack Obama delivers his Stmore
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill dance at the Commander-In-Chief Ball in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Hemore
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Demining Syria
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army collect improvised explosives that were planted by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of...
Trump's first news conference as president-elect
President-elect Donald Trump holds his first news conference since July 2016 to answer questions from the press.
Trump since his win
President-elect Donald Trump has met with politicians, business leaders and entertainment figures since his November 8th election win.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.