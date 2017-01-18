Business at Trump Tower

Lockheed Martin is close to a deal to significantly lower the cost of its F-35 aircraft, CEO Marillyn Hewson said after a January 13 meeting with Trump. "I certainly share his views that we need to get the best capability to our men and women in uniform, and we have to get it at the lowest possible price," Hewson said to reporters in Trump Tower. Hewson had previously assured Trump she would drive down the cost of the company's fighter jet, after he tweeted last month that he was asking rival aerospace company Boeing whether it could offer a cheaper alternative to the F-35. Costs for Lockheed's F-35 program had escalated to an estimated $379 billion. The program accounted for 20 percent of the company's total revenue of $46.1 billion last year. Boeing's F-18, the plane Trump floated as a possible alternative, is an older generation aircraft that lacks the stealth capabilities of the F-35. Hewson also said Lockheed plans to increase jobs at its Fort Worth, Texas, facility by 1,800, which she said would add "thousands and thousands of jobs" across the supply chain in 45 U.S. states. REUTERS/Mike Segar

