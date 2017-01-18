版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 22:40 BJT

Business at Trump Tower

President-elect Donald Trump and Alibaba executive chairman Jack Ma speak with members of the news media after their meeting. Ma laid out the Chinese e-commerce company's new plan to bring a million small U.S. businesses onto its platform to sell to Chinese consumers over the next five year, an Alibaba spokesman said. The president-elect told reporters they had a "great meeting" and would do great things together, with Ma calling Trump "smart" and "open-minded." REUTERS/Mike Segar

President-elect Donald Trump and Alibaba executive chairman Jack Ma speak with members of the news media aftermore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
President-elect Donald Trump and Alibaba executive chairman Jack Ma speak with members of the news media after their meeting. Ma laid out the Chinese e-commerce company's new plan to bring a million small U.S. businesses onto its platform to sell to Chinese consumers over the next five year, an Alibaba spokesman said. The president-elect told reporters they had a "great meeting" and would do great things together, with Ma calling Trump "smart" and "open-minded." REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 16
Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg said he had a "very productive" meeting with Trump and was encouraged by progress in talks on the Air Force One replacement fleet and on fighter planes. "We discussed Air Force One, we discussed fighter aircraft," Muilenburg told reporters after the hour-long meeting. "We made some great progress on simplifying requirements on Air Force One, streamlining the process ... all that is going to provide a better airplane at a lower cost. I'm pleased with the progress there." In December, Trump tweeted "Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!" REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg said he had a "very productive" meeting with Trump and was encouragedmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg said he had a "very productive" meeting with Trump and was encouraged by progress in talks on the Air Force One replacement fleet and on fighter planes. "We discussed Air Force One, we discussed fighter aircraft," Muilenburg told reporters after the hour-long meeting. "We made some great progress on simplifying requirements on Air Force One, streamlining the process ... all that is going to provide a better airplane at a lower cost. I'm pleased with the progress there." In December, Trump tweeted "Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!" REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
2 / 16
Lockheed Martin is close to a deal to significantly lower the cost of its F-35 aircraft, CEO Marillyn Hewson said after a January 13 meeting with Trump. "I certainly share his views that we need to get the best capability to our men and women in uniform, and we have to get it at the lowest possible price," Hewson said to reporters in Trump Tower. Hewson had previously assured Trump she would drive down the cost of the company's fighter jet, after he tweeted last month that he was asking rival aerospace company Boeing whether it could offer a cheaper alternative to the F-35. Costs for Lockheed's F-35 program had escalated to an estimated $379 billion. The program accounted for 20 percent of the company's total revenue of $46.1 billion last year. Boeing's F-18, the plane Trump floated as a possible alternative, is an older generation aircraft that lacks the stealth capabilities of the F-35. Hewson also said Lockheed plans to increase jobs at its Fort Worth, Texas, facility by 1,800, which she said would add "thousands and thousands of jobs" across the supply chain in 45 U.S. states. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Lockheed Martin is close to a deal to significantly lower the cost of its F-35 aircraft, CEO Marillyn Hewson smore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 14日 星期六
Lockheed Martin is close to a deal to significantly lower the cost of its F-35 aircraft, CEO Marillyn Hewson said after a January 13 meeting with Trump. "I certainly share his views that we need to get the best capability to our men and women in uniform, and we have to get it at the lowest possible price," Hewson said to reporters in Trump Tower. Hewson had previously assured Trump she would drive down the cost of the company's fighter jet, after he tweeted last month that he was asking rival aerospace company Boeing whether it could offer a cheaper alternative to the F-35. Costs for Lockheed's F-35 program had escalated to an estimated $379 billion. The program accounted for 20 percent of the company's total revenue of $46.1 billion last year. Boeing's F-18, the plane Trump floated as a possible alternative, is an older generation aircraft that lacks the stealth capabilities of the F-35. Hewson also said Lockheed plans to increase jobs at its Fort Worth, Texas, facility by 1,800, which she said would add "thousands and thousands of jobs" across the supply chain in 45 U.S. states. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 16
Randall Stephenson, CEO of AT&T and Bob Quinn, AT&T senior executive vice president, met with Trump on January 13 for discussions focused on job creation and government regulations, not the company's planned $85.4-billion merger with Time Warner, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters. "The conversation focused on how AT&T can work with the Trump administration to increase investment in the U.S., stimulate job creation in America, and make American companies more competitive globally," AT&T said in a statement. Trump and Stephenson met amid the pending merger, which Trump has said he opposes. Since the election, Trump has not commented publicly on the AT&T-Time Warner deal, but he has been critical of CNN. The company also has said the deal was not discussed. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Randall Stephenson, CEO of AT&T and Bob Quinn, AT&T senior executive vice president, met with Trump on Januarymore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 12日 星期四
Randall Stephenson, CEO of AT&T and Bob Quinn, AT&T senior executive vice president, met with Trump on January 13 for discussions focused on job creation and government regulations, not the company's planned $85.4-billion merger with Time Warner, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters. "The conversation focused on how AT&T can work with the Trump administration to increase investment in the U.S., stimulate job creation in America, and make American companies more competitive globally," AT&T said in a statement. Trump and Stephenson met amid the pending merger, which Trump has said he opposes. Since the election, Trump has not commented publicly on the AT&T-Time Warner deal, but he has been critical of CNN. The company also has said the deal was not discussed. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 16
Businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates arrives at Trump Tower. Gates said he and Trump had a good conversation about "the power of innovation" on a variety of issues, including health and education. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates arrives at Trump Tower. Gates said he and Trump had a good conversatmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 14日 星期三
Businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates arrives at Trump Tower. Gates said he and Trump had a good conversation about "the power of innovation" on a variety of issues, including health and education. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 16
Donald Trump sits with Vice President-elect Mike Pence, PayPal co-founder and Facebook board member Peter Thiel, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg during a meeting with technology leaders at Trump Tower in December. The group meeting included discussions on reforming the distribution of H-1B visas, which are largely used by the tech industry to bring foreign workers to the U.S. to fill high-skilled jobs, two sources familiar with the discussions said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Donald Trump sits with Vice President-elect Mike Pence, PayPal co-founder and Facebook board member Peter Thiemore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 15日 星期四
Donald Trump sits with Vice President-elect Mike Pence, PayPal co-founder and Facebook board member Peter Thiel, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg during a meeting with technology leaders at Trump Tower in December. The group meeting included discussions on reforming the distribution of H-1B visas, which are largely used by the tech industry to bring foreign workers to the U.S. to fill high-skilled jobs, two sources familiar with the discussions said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 16
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was part of a group meeting with a dozen top tech executives in December, where the H-1B temporary visa program used to bring foreign workers to the U.S. to fill high-skilled jobs was discussed. Nadella said technology companies need to be able to recruit talent from abroad when necessary. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was part of a group meeting with a dozen top tech executives in December, where thmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 15日 星期四
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was part of a group meeting with a dozen top tech executives in December, where the H-1B temporary visa program used to bring foreign workers to the U.S. to fill high-skilled jobs was discussed. Nadella said technology companies need to be able to recruit talent from abroad when necessary. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 16
Ginni Rometty, chairwoman, president and CEO of IBM, IBM pledged to hire and train workers in the United States before she had a December meeting with Trump and other technology executives. "We have thousands of open positions at any given moment, and we intend to hire about 25,000 professionals in the next four years in the United States," Rometty wrote in a USA Today piece published on Dec. 13. Rometty is one of more than a dozen U.S. executives serving on an advisory council that Trump has formed to consult him on job creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Ginni Rometty, chairwoman, president and CEO of IBM, IBM pledged to hire and train workers in the United Statemore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 15日 星期四
Ginni Rometty, chairwoman, president and CEO of IBM, IBM pledged to hire and train workers in the United States before she had a December meeting with Trump and other technology executives. "We have thousands of open positions at any given moment, and we intend to hire about 25,000 professionals in the next four years in the United States," Rometty wrote in a USA Today piece published on Dec. 13. Rometty is one of more than a dozen U.S. executives serving on an advisory council that Trump has formed to consult him on job creation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 16
Jeff Bezos, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Amazon.com is photographed by media as he enters Trump Tower. Bezos said in a statement the meeting was "very productive" and that he "shared the view that the administration should make innovation one of its key pillars, which would create a huge number of jobs across the whole country, in all sectors, not just tech -- agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing -- everywhere." REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jeff Bezos, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Amazon.com is photographed by media as he entersmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 15日 星期四
Jeff Bezos, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Amazon.com is photographed by media as he enters Trump Tower. Bezos said in a statement the meeting was "very productive" and that he "shared the view that the administration should make innovation one of its key pillars, which would create a huge number of jobs across the whole country, in all sectors, not just tech -- agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing -- everywhere." REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 16
Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz enters Trump Tower ahead of a meeting of technology leaders with Trump -- at the time, she went into the meeting saying that her industry would be better off if Trump reformed the tax code, negotiated better trade deals and reduced regulation. Catz joined the executive committee of Trump's transition team in December, remaining at the company in the process, an Oracle spokeswoman said. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz enters Trump Tower ahead of a meeting of technology leaders with Trump -- at the timemore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 15日 星期四
Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz enters Trump Tower ahead of a meeting of technology leaders with Trump -- at the time, she went into the meeting saying that her industry would be better off if Trump reformed the tax code, negotiated better trade deals and reduced regulation. Catz joined the executive committee of Trump's transition team in December, remaining at the company in the process, an Oracle spokeswoman said. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 16
Jacques Nasser (R), chairman of BHP Billiton, stands with Andrew Mackenzie, CEO of BHP Billiton, in the lobby of Trump Tower. "BHP Billiton chairman Jac Nasser and chief executive Andrew Mackenzie had a productive meeting with President-Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Pence today in New York City," the company said in an emailed statement. "They discussed a wide range of subject areas, including the global resources sector, and BHP Billiton's investment in the U.S.," BHP said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Jacques Nasser (R), chairman of BHP Billiton, stands with Andrew Mackenzie, CEO of BHP Billiton, in the lobby more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 11日 星期三
Jacques Nasser (R), chairman of BHP Billiton, stands with Andrew Mackenzie, CEO of BHP Billiton, in the lobby of Trump Tower. "BHP Billiton chairman Jac Nasser and chief executive Andrew Mackenzie had a productive meeting with President-Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Pence today in New York City," the company said in an emailed statement. "They discussed a wide range of subject areas, including the global resources sector, and BHP Billiton's investment in the U.S.," BHP said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 16
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk enters the lobby of Trump Tower. Trump named Musk to a business advisory council that will give private-sector input to Trump after he takes office. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk enters the lobby of Trump Tower. Trump named Musk to a business advisory councmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk enters the lobby of Trump Tower. Trump named Musk to a business advisory council that will give private-sector input to Trump after he takes office. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 16
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich enters Trump Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich enters Trump Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2016年 12月 15日 星期四
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich enters Trump Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 16
Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins enters Trump Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins enters Trump Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2016年 12月 15日 星期四
Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins enters Trump Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
14 / 16
Donald Trump looks on as LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault speaks to reporters after their meeting at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump looks on as LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault speaks to reporters after their meeting at Trummore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
Donald Trump looks on as LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault speaks to reporters after their meeting at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 16
Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp enters Trump Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp enters Trump Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2016年 12月 15日 星期四
Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp enters Trump Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Washington prepares for Trump's inauguration

Washington prepares for Trump's inauguration

下一个

Washington prepares for Trump's inauguration

Washington prepares for Trump's inauguration

Washington rehearses ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States.

2017年 1月 18日
Confirmation hearings for Trump's nominees

Confirmation hearings for Trump's nominees

Donald Trump's picks for cabinet positions face tough questioning and protests at their Senate confirmation hearings.

2017年 1月 18日
Who's at Davos?

Who's at Davos?

The movers and shakers at the World Economic Forum.

2017年 1月 18日
Hideout of the Turkish nightclub attacker

Hideout of the Turkish nightclub attacker

The suspected gunman who killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day was caught in a police raid in a hideout in an outlying Istanbul suburb...

2017年 1月 17日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐