Iran mourns former president
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani touch the coffin of former prmore
Mourners gather during the funeral of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in Tehran. Hundreds of thomore
Mourners gather during the funeral of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in Tehran. Rafsanjani, whomore
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani attends the funeral of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Whmore
People attend the funeral ceremony of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. An eyewitness told Reuters on the phone frmore
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani pray next to the coffin of Almore
Mourners take part in the funeral of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Some of the chants called for the release omore
People touch the coffin of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during his funeral ceremony in this still image taken more
Mourners take part in the funeral of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani prays next to the body of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during a mourning ceremmore
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani pray next to the coffin of Almore
Mourners take part in the funeral of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Mourners gather around the coffin of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during his funeral. Tasnim News Agency/Handomore
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a mourning ceremony for Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. President.ir/Hanmore
Mourners gather during the funeral of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Mourners gather during the funeral of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
People attend the funeral ceremony of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS
下一个
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces blame Islamic State for shooting at fleeing residents and shelling populated areas after losing control of them.
Taliban suicide attack in Kabul
A Taliban suicide attack in the Afghan capital Kabul killed more than 20 people, as twin blasts near parliament offices hit a crowded area during the afternoon...
Iraqi forces push further into Mosul
Iraqi special forces make further advances in eastern Mosul as they look to begin assaults on western districts still under Islamic State's full control.
Trump's inner circle
Donald Trump lays the groundwork to take office, gathering loyal advisers and family to plot his transition strategy and take on senior roles in his...
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.