Iran mourns former president

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani pray next to the coffin of Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during his funeral ceremony. As a leading power-broker, Rafsanjani helped Khamenei to secure Iran's most powerful position, that of supreme leader, after Khomeini's death in 1989, and won election as president himself a few months later. However, their friendship gradually turned into rivalry as Rafsanjani, who continued to wield enormous influence even after his eight years as president ended, sided with reformists who promoted greater freedom, while Khamenei interpreted the values of the Islamic Republic much more conservatively. In his condolence message, Khamenei said political differences had never been able to "entirely break up" their nearly 60 years of friendship. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Close