2017年 1月 10日 星期二

Taliban suicide attack in Kabul

An injured person lies at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An injured person lies at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan January 10, 2017.

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
An injured person lies at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A Taliban suicide attack in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday killed more than 20 people and wounded at least 20 others, as twin blasts near parliament offices hit a crowded area during the afternoon rush hour. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
A Taliban suicide attack in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday killed more than 20 people and wounded at least 20 others, as twin blasts near parliament offices hit a crowded area during the afternoon rush hour. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Saleem Rasouli, a senior public health official, said 23 people had been killed and more than 20 wounded in the attack on the Darul Aman road, near an annexe to the new Indian-financed parliament building. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
Saleem Rasouli, a senior public health official, said 23 people had been killed and more than 20 wounded in the attack on the Darul Aman road, near an annexe to the new Indian-financed parliament building. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Another official put the death toll at 21 but said more than 45 had been wounded in the worst attack Kabul has seen in weeks. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
Another official put the death toll at 21 but said more than 45 had been wounded in the worst attack Kabul has seen in weeks. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A bicycle lies on the ground as policemen keep watch at the site of suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
A bicycle lies on the ground as policemen keep watch at the site of suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan firefighters are pictured at the site of suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
Afghan firefighters are pictured at the site of suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan municipal worker removes debris from the site of suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
Afghan municipal worker removes debris from the site of suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
The Islamist militant Afghan Taliban movement, which immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, said its target had been a minibus carrying staff from the National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan's main intelligence agency. It put casualties at around 70. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
The Islamist militant Afghan Taliban movement, which immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, said its target had been a minibus carrying staff from the National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan's main intelligence agency. It put casualties at around 70. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Thousands of civilians have been killed in Afghanistan in the 15 years since the Taliban government was brought down in the U.S.-led campaign of 2001. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
Thousands of civilians have been killed in Afghanistan in the 15 years since the Taliban government was brought down in the U.S.-led campaign of 2001. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Men transport an injured person to a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
Men transport an injured person to a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan policemen stand guard near the site of a suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 星期二
Afghan policemen stand guard near the site of a suicide attack in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
