The first black president's legacy on race
2008 CAMPAIGN: Barack Obama was elected on a premise of hope, appealing to voter's optimism and desire for chamore
ROLE MODEL: For young Americans, the only president they have known to occupy the White House is a black presimore
EDUCATION: Obama invested heavily in education and in 2015 he signed the "Every Student Succeeds Act", an overmore
MESSAGE TO GRADUATES: "Be confident in your blackness... there is no one way to be black ... There's no straigmore
BEER SUMMIT: Obama waded into a racially charged case by saying police had "acted stupidly" in arresting Henrymore
PRISON VISIT: Obama, who wrote in his memoir about using marijuana and cocaine as a youth, became the first simore
SHOOTING DEATH OF TRAYVON MARTIN: "If I had a son, he'd look like Trayvon," Obama said in his first comments amore
POLICE AND THE BLACK COMMUNITY: The divide between police and the black community was brought into stark focusmore
PLEA FOR GUN CONTROL: In January 2016, Obama shed tears while speaking about the young victims of Sandy Hook, more
KENYAN ROOTS: In 2015 Obama visited Kenya, the birthplace of his father. Questions around Obama's birthplace wmore
BIRTH CERTIFICATE RELEASED: In response to repeated attacks from Trump, President Obama released the longer vemore
DONALD TRUMP: In a strong rebuke of Obama's policies, working-class white Americans helped elect Trump, who ramore
SELMA MARCH: "Fifty years from Bloody Sunday, our march is not yet finished, but we're getting closer," Obama more
ECONOMIC RECOVERY: Unemployment among African-Americans fell by half under the Obama administration but criticmore
MY BROTHER'S KEEPER: Though recently renamed the "Task Force on Improving the Lives of Boys and Young Men of Cmore
MINIMUM WAGE BATTLE: In 2014, a Democratic-backed congressional proposal to increase the federal minimum wage more
OBAMACARE ROLLED OUT: More than 20 million previously uninsured Americans gained health coverage through Obamamore
PROTECTING VOTING RIGHTS: The Obama administration sued North Carolina ahead of the 2016 presidential electionmore
